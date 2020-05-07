CYREN : Arrow Electronics announces EMEA distribution agreement with cloud security solutions provider Cyren.

Log in
05/07/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has entered into an EMEA distribution agreement with cloud security solutions provider Cyren to distribute its cloud-based internet security products.

According to Cyren around 1.3 billion users globally rely on the company`s security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss each day via its suite of threat intelligence solutions for email and web.

Powered by one of the world's largest security clouds, Cyren's Inbox Security product identifies and remediates phishing, business email compromise (BEC) and malware threats that have penetrated an organisation's existing defences and reached a user's mailbox. Cyren is also a leading provider of innovative Microsoft Office 365 email security for medium to large enterprises. Despite the deployment by organisations of Secure Email Gateways (SEG), anti-malware, anti-phishing and anti-fraud solutions, phishing is a growing problem with an increasing number of attacks successfully penetrating corporate email defences daily.

'Our digitally transformed world introduces organisations to a growing number of new and evolving security threats - it's important to stay ahead of the curve and make sure that weaknesses in corporate distributed infrastructure aren't exploited and working with Cyren Inbox Security in EMEA will provide a way for customers to eliminate and protect a business and its employees,' explains Alexis Brabant, vice president sales of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA.

Cyren Inbox Security employs continuous monitoring and detection together with real-time analysis and automated remediation to protect data against security breach and reduce the cost of threat-hunting and resolution. Similarly, its threat intelligence solutions deliver real-time detection capabilities via insights into current and emerging threats so that organisations can proactively stop attacks before they occur.

'As the threat from phishing grows, organisations must stay ahead of the weaknesses exposed in their corporate email systems. Phishing is still an enormous headache for CIOs and email systems provide an increasingly porous method for breaching an organisation's security,' explains Atif Ahmed, vice president of sales, Cyren EMEA.

'Cyren has chosen to work alongside Arrow in EMEA as it has a strong foothold and credentials in the region, and exceptional capabilities in terms of channel enablement, sales and support - with a joint proactive approach we aim to make Cyren a primary choice for inbox security.'

Disclaimer

Cyren Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 12:08:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
