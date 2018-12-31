CyrusOne Inc. : Completes Full Physical Settlement of Previously Announced Forward Sale Agreement

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today
announced that it has completed the full physical settlement of its
previously announced forward sale agreement entered into on September
25, 2018, relating to 2,500,000 shares of CyrusOne’s common stock. Upon
settlement, CyrusOne issued 2,500,000 shares of its common stock to
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, in its capacity as forward purchaser, in
exchange for cash proceeds of approximately $148 million, in accordance
with the provisions of the forward sale agreement.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust
(REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral
data center properties. CyrusOne provides mission-critical data center
facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT
infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than
205 Fortune 1000 companies.
With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive
speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the
expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne
provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that
foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer
service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in
communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 47 data
centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.
