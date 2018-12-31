CyrusOne Inc. : Completes Full Physical Settlement of Previously Announced Forward Sale Agreement

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it has completed the full physical settlement of its previously announced forward sale agreement entered into on September 25, 2018, relating to 2,500,000 shares of CyrusOne’s common stock. Upon settlement, CyrusOne issued 2,500,000 shares of its common stock to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, in its capacity as forward purchaser, in exchange for cash proceeds of approximately $148 million, in accordance with the provisions of the forward sale agreement.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. CyrusOne provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 205 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 47 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005107/en/