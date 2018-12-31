Log in
CYRUSONE INC (CONE)

CYRUSONE INC (CONE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/31 10:00:00 pm
52.88 USD   +1.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyrusOne Inc. : Completes Full Physical Settlement of Previously Announced Forward Sale Agreement

0
12/31/2018 | 10:06pm CET

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it has completed the full physical settlement of its previously announced forward sale agreement entered into on September 25, 2018, relating to 2,500,000 shares of CyrusOne’s common stock. Upon settlement, CyrusOne issued 2,500,000 shares of its common stock to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, in its capacity as forward purchaser, in exchange for cash proceeds of approximately $148 million, in accordance with the provisions of the forward sale agreement.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. CyrusOne provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 205 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 47 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 824 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 107 M
Debt 2018 2 706 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 47,58
P/E ratio 2019 514,24
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,75x
Capitalization 5 579 M
Technical analysis trends CYRUSONE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,2 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Wojtaszek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Shumate Non-Executive Chairman
John Hatem Executive VP-Design, Construction & Operations
Diane M. Morefield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Timmons Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYRUSONE INC-11.46%5 595
AMERICAN TOWER CORP11.33%69 390
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-2.60%44 650
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-0.53%18 615
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-6.95%6 795
UNITI GROUP INC-11.80%2 883
