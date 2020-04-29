MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > CyrusOne Inc. CONE CYRUSONE INC. (CONE) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04/29 04:00:00 pm 71.64 USD -3.97% 05:13p CYRUSONE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings BU 04/13 CYRUSONE : Donates $250,000 for Food Assistance in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany BU 04/06 CYRUSONE INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CyrusOne : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings 0 04/29/2020 | 05:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1Q’20 Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 9% Signed $60 Million in Annualized GAAP Revenue and 44 Megawatts CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced first quarter 2020 earnings. Highlights Category 1Q’20 vs. 1Q’19 Revenue $245.9 million 9% Net income / (loss) $14.7 million (84)% Adjusted EBITDA $132.2 million 11% Normalized FFO $111.8 million 25% Net income / (loss) per diluted share $0.13 (84)% Normalized FFO per diluted share $0.97 18% Leased 44 megawatts (“MW”) and 289,000 colocation square feet (“CSF”) in the first quarter, totaling $60 million in annualized GAAP revenue, the second-highest quarterly total in the company’s history – Leased 31.5 MW totaling $38 million in annualized GAAP revenue across European locations, with 9 MW totaling $12.5 million in annualized GAAP revenue expected to commence this year, reflecting continued strong demand growth in these markets from U.S. hyperscale companies Backlog of $88 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the first quarter, the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history, representing approximately $610 million in total contract value1 As previously announced, amended our senior unsecured credit agreement, extending the maturity dates and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans As previously announced, issued €500 million of 1.45% Senior Notes due 2027, with the proceeds used to repay floating rate Euro denominated obligations and fund continued development in Europe As previously announced, entered into a forward sale agreement through the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program with respect to approximately 2.0 million shares of common stock, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $123 million upon settlement by March 2021 – Combined with the forward sale agreement entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $99 million upon settlement by November 2020, the Company has $222 million in available forward equity “First and foremost, our thoughts and well wishes go out to the people most directly impacted by COVID-19, particularly those who have lost loved ones, and we want to thank our first responders and healthcare professionals that are on the front line,” said Tesh Durvasula, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “We had very strong financial and operational performance in the quarter, with high growth across key metrics and the second highest leasing total in the company’s history, including a significant contribution from Europe as demand for larger deployments there continues to accelerate. The nearly $90 million revenue backlog enhances our growth profile, and the company is very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, substantial liquidity including available forward equity, and capacity throughout our markets.” First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Revenue was $245.9 million for the first quarter, compared to $225.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 9%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 5% increase in occupied CSF and additional interconnection services. Net income was $14.7 million for the first quarter, compared to net income of $89.4 million in the same period in 2019. Net income for the first quarter included a $14.7 million gain on the Company’s equity investment in GDS, a leading data center provider in China, compared to a $101.2 million gain in the first quarter of 2019. Additionally in the first quarter, the Company recognized a $4.5 million gain associated with a change in fair value on the undesignated portion of its cross-currency swaps, partially offset by a $3.4 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt associated with the amendment of our senior unsecured credit agreement. Net income per diluted common share2 was $0.13 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $0.82 in the same period in 2019. Net operating income (“NOI”)3 was $153.3 million for the first quarter, compared to $141.7 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 8%. Adjusted EBITDA4 was $132.2 million for the first quarter, compared to $119.2 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 11%. Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”)5 was $111.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $89.3 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 25%. Normalized FFO per diluted common share was $0.97 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.82 in the same period in 2019, an increase of 18%. Leasing Activity CyrusOne leased approximately 44 MW of power and 289,000 CSF in the first quarter, representing approximately $5.0 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. The leasing for the quarter represents approximately $59.9 million in annualized GAAP revenue6, excluding estimates for pass-through power. The weighted average lease term of the new leases, based on square footage, is 98 months (8.2 years), and the weighted average remaining lease term of CyrusOne’s portfolio is 53 months (taking into consideration the impact of the backlog). Recurring rent churn percentage7 for the first quarter was 1.0%, compared to 2.1% for the same period in 2019. Portfolio Development and Percentage CSF Leased In the first quarter, the Company completed construction on 50,000 CSF and 6 MW of power capacity in Amsterdam and Raleigh-Durham. Percentage CSF leased8 as of the end of the first quarter was 88% for stabilized properties9 and 86% overall. In addition, the Company has development projects underway in Frankfurt, Dublin, London, Northern Virginia, San Antonio, Phoenix, the New York Metro area, and Council Bluffs (IA) that are expected to add approximately 438,000 CSF and 88 MW of power capacity. Balance Sheet and Liquidity As of March 31, 2020, the Company had gross asset value10 totaling approximately $7.7 billion, an increase of approximately 10% over gross asset value as of March 31, 2019. CyrusOne had $3.08 billion of long-term debt11, $57 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $1.16 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. Net debt11 was $3.06 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing approximately 30% of the Company's total enterprise value as of March 31, 2020 of $10.2 billion, or 5.4x Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized (after further adjusting net debt to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements). After further adjusting Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of the adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019, in order to present the leverage metric on a basis comparable to that of periods prior to 2019, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized was 5.2x12. Available liquidity13 was $1.43 billion as of March 31, 2020. As previously announced, the Company amended its senior unsecured credit agreement, extending the maturity dates and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans. The amended agreement consists of a $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, which includes a $750 million multicurrency borrowing sublimit, and term loan commitments totaling $1.1 billion. The revolving credit facility has been decreased by $300 million, resulting in savings on the annual facility fee and reflecting the Company’s enhanced access to capital as an investment-grade issuer. The revolving credit facility matures in March 2024 and includes a 12-month extension option which, if exercised by the Company, would extend the final maturity to March 2025. The term loan commitments consist of a $400 million term loan maturing in March 2023 and a $700 million term loan maturing in March 2025. The term loan maturing in March 2023 includes two 12-month extension options which, if fully exercised by the Company, would extend the final maturity to March 2025. The credit agreement also contains an accordion that allows the Company to obtain up to $1.5 billion in additional revolving or term loan commitments. The all-in drawn margin applicable to the revolving credit facility based on the Company’s current leverage level has decreased by 25 basis points compared to the margin on the previous revolving credit facility. The current margin is 100 basis points over the applicable index for floating rate advances, and the annual facility fee is 20 basis points. The margin on the term loan maturing in March 2023 based on the Company’s current leverage level is LIBOR plus 120 basis points, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the margin on the previously outstanding term loan maturing in March 2023. The margin on the term loan maturing in March 2025 based on the Company’s current leverage level is also LIBOR plus 120 basis points, a decrease of 45 basis points compared to the margin on the previously outstanding term loan maturing in March 2025. As previously announced, the Company issued €500 million of 1.45% Senior Notes due 2027, with the proceeds used to repay floating rate Euro denominated obligations and fund continued development in Europe. As previously announced, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement through the ATM equity program with respect to approximately 2.0 million shares, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $123 million upon settlement by March 2021. Combined with the forward sale agreement entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $99 million upon settlement by November 2020, the Company has $222 million in available forward equity (no portion of these forward sale agreements has been settled as of April 29, 2020). As of March 31, 2020, there was approximately $165 million in remaining availability under the current ATM equity program. Dividend On February 20, 2020, the Company announced a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend was paid on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020. Additionally, today the Company is announcing a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020. Guidance CyrusOne is updating guidance for full year 2020, tightening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Total Revenue and Lease and Other Revenues from Customers, and widening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Adjusted EBITDA. The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about the Company's existing customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which CyrusOne operates. The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and the potential impact on our business is uncertain and unpredictable. CyrusOne does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP financial measures (other than Total Revenue and Capital Expenditures) or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the annual guidance provided below due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including Net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Legal claim costs, impairment losses and loss on disposal of assets and other charges in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. Safe Harbor This release and the documents incorporated by reference herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward- looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers’ respective businesses and industries, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) the potential widespread and highly uncertain impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) loss of key customers; (iii) economic downturn, natural disaster or oversupply of data centers in the limited geographic areas that we serve; (iv) risks related to the development of our properties including, without limitation, obtaining applicable permits, power and connectivity and our ability to successfully lease those properties; (v) weakening in the fundamentals for data center real estate, including but not limited to, decreases in or slowed growth of global data, e-commerce and demand for outsourcing of data storage and cloud-based applications; (vi) loss of access to key third-party service providers and suppliers; (vii) risks of loss of power or cooling which may interrupt our services to our customers; (viii) inability to identify and complete acquisitions and operate acquired properties, including those acquired in the acquisition of Zenium Topco Ltd. and certain other affiliated entities (“Zenium”); (ix) our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on favorable terms, or at all; (x) restrictions in the instruments governing our indebtedness; (xi) risks related to environmental matters; (xii) unknown or contingent liabilities related to our acquisitions; (xiii) significant competition in our industry; (xiv) loss of key personnel; (xv) risks associated with real estate assets and the industry; (xvi) failure to maintain our status as a REIT (as defined below) or to comply with the highly technical and complex REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xvii) REIT distribution requirements could adversely affect our ability to execute our business plan; (xviii) insufficient cash available for distribution to stockholders; (xix) future offerings of debt may adversely affect the market price of our common stock; (xx) increases in market interest rates will increase our borrowings costs and may drive potential investors to seek higher dividend yields and reduce demand for our common stock; (xxi) market price and volume of stock could be volatile; (xxii) risks related to regulatory changes impacting our customers and demand for colocation space in particular geographies; (xxiii) our international activities, including those now conducted as a result of the Zenium acquisition and land acquisitions, are subject to special risks different from those faced by us in the United States; (xxiv) the significant uncertainty that remains about the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union as a result of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; (xxv) expanded and widened price increases in certain selective materials for data center development capital expenditures due to international trade negotiations; (xxvi) a failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxvii) legislative or other actions relating to taxes; and (xxviii) other factors affecting the real estate and technology industries generally. More information on potential risks and uncertainties is available in our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including CyrusOne’s Form 10-K report, Form 10-Q reports, and Form 8-K reports. We disclaim any obligation other than as required by law to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Adoption of New Accounting Standard and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued ASU 2016-02 (codified in ASC 842, Leases (“ASC 842”)) to increase transparency and comparability among organizations by recognizing lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet and disclosing key information about leasing transactions. The ASU requires that a liability be recorded on the balance sheet for all leases where the reporting entity is a lessee, based on the present value of future lease obligations. A corresponding right-of-use asset will also be recorded. Amortization of the lease obligation and the right-of-use asset for leases classified as operating leases are on a straight-line basis. Leases classified as financing leases are required to be accounted for as financing arrangements similar to the accounting treatment for capital leases under ASC 840, Leases (the former accounting standard for all leases). We adopted ASU 2016-02 on January 1, 2019, applied the package of practical expedients included therein and utilized the modified retrospective transition method with the cumulative effect of transition recognized on the effective date. By applying the modified retrospective transition method, the presentation of financial information for periods prior to January 1, 2019 was not restated. This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding the Company’s business, as further discussed within this press release. These financial measures, which include Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Operating Income, and Net Debt should not be construed as being more important than, or a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables that accompany this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cyrusone.com. Management uses FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and NOI, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Management uses these measures as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company also believes that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of real estate investment trusts (REITs), these measures are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. Other REITs may not calculate these measures in the same manner, and, as presented, they may not be comparable to others. Therefore, FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as measures of liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. These measures also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that Net Debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. 1Inclusive of 4.5 MW and approximately $5.5 million in annualized GAAP revenue associated with a paid reservation signed in 3Q’19 expected to be exercised in the next six months. 2Net income (loss) per diluted common share is defined as Net income (loss) divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the period, which were 115.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 108.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. 3We use Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the REIT industry, as a supplemental performance measure. We use NOI as a supplemental performance measure because, when compared period over period, it captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating expenses. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, NOI is used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. We calculate NOI as Net income, adjusted for Sales and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Depreciation and amortization expenses, Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Interest expense, net, Gain on marketable equity investment, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Foreign currency and derivative gains, net, Other expense, and other items as appropriate. Amortization of deferred leasing costs is presented in Depreciation and amortization expenses, which is excluded from NOI. Sales and marketing expenses are not property-specific, rather these expenses support our entire portfolio. As a result, we have excluded these sales and marketing expenses from our NOI calculation, consistent with the treatment of General and administrative expenses, which also support our entire portfolio. Because the calculation of NOI excludes various expenses, the utility of NOI as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to others. Therefore, NOI should be considered only as a supplement to Net income presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. NOI also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 4Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Net income (loss) as defined by GAAP adjusted for Interest expense, net; Income tax benefit ; Depreciation and amortization; Impairment losses; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Legal claim costs; Stock-based compensation expense; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; Loss on early extinguishment of debt; New accounting standards and regulatory compliance and the related system implementation costs; (Gain) loss on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net; and Other expense (income). Other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Accordingly, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to others. 5We use funds from operations ("FFO") and normalized funds from operations ("Normalized FFO"), which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. We use FFO and Normalized FFO as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of REITs, FFO and Normalized FFO are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. We calculate FFO as Net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before Real estate depreciation and amortization and Impairment losses and loss on disposal of assets. While it is consistent with the definition of FFO promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), our computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other REITs. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to others. We calculate Normalized FFO as FFO plus Loss on early extinguishment of debt; (Gain) loss on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative gains, net; New accounting standards and regulatory compliance and the related system implementation costs; Amortization of tradenames; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; Legal claim costs and other items as appropriate. We believe our Normalized FFO calculation provides a comparable measure between different periods. Other REITs may not calculate Normalized FFO in the same manner. Accordingly, our Normalized FFO may not be comparable to others. In addition, because FFO and Normalized FFO exclude Real estate depreciation and amortization, and capture neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or from market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of FFO and Normalized FFO as measures of our performance is limited. Therefore, FFO and Normalized FFO should be considered only as supplements to Net income presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO and Normalized FFO should not be used as measures of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. FFO and Normalized FFO also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 6Annualized GAAP revenue is equal to monthly recurring rent, defined as average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease plus the monthly impact of installation charges, multiplied by 12. It can be shown both inclusive and exclusive of the Company’s estimate of customer reimbursements for metered power. 7Recurring rent churn percentage is calculated as any reduction in recurring rent due to customer terminations, service reductions or net pricing decreases as a percentage of rent at the beginning of the period, excluding any impact from metered power reimbursements or other usage-based billing. 8Percentage CSF leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. Percentage CSF leased differs from CSF occupied presented in the Data Center Portfolio table because the leased rate includes CSF for signed leases that have not commenced billing. 9Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. 10Gross asset value is defined as total assets plus accumulated depreciation. 11Long-term debt and net debt exclude adjustments for deferred financing costs and bond discounts / premiums. Net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The Company defines net debt as long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, offset by cash and cash equivalents. 12The estimated impact of the adoption of ASC 842 on Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized is $16.1 million. 13Liquidity is calculated as cash, cash equivalents, and temporary cash investments on hand, plus the undrawn capacity on CyrusOne’s revolving credit facility, plus the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements. About CyrusOne CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com. Company Profile CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. CyrusOne's data center offerings provide the flexibility, reliability, and security that enterprise customers require and are delivered through a tailored, customer service-focused platform designed to foster long-term relationships. CyrusOne is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Best-in-Class Sales Force

Flexible Solutions that Scale as Customers Grow

Massively Modular® Engineering with Data Hall Builds in 10-14 Weeks

Focus on Operational Excellence and Superior Customer Service

Proven Leading-Edge Technology Delivering Power Densities up to 900 Watts per Square Foot

National IX Replicates Enterprise Data Center Architecture Corporate Headquarters Senior Management 2850 N. Harwood Street, Ste. 2200 Tesh Durvasula, Interim President and CEO John Gould, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Dallas, Texas 75201 Diane Morefield, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Kellie Teal-Guess, EVP & Chief People Officer Phone: (972) 350-0060 Kevin Timmons, EVP & Chief Technology Officer Robert Jackson, EVP General Counsel & Secretary Website: www.cyrusone.com Jonathan Schildkraut, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Matt Pullen, Managing Director, Europe Analyst Coverage Firm Analyst Phone Number Bank of America Merrill Lynch Michael J. Funk (646) 855-5664 Berenberg Capital Markets Nate Crossett (646) 949-9030 BMO Capital Markets Ari Klein (212) 885-4103 Citi Mike Rollins (212) 816-1116 Cowen and Company Colby Synesael (646) 562-1355 Credit Suisse Sami Badri (212) 538-1727 Green Street Advisors David Guarino (949) 640-8780 Jefferies Jonathan Petersen (212) 284-1705 J.P. Morgan Richard Choe (212) 622-6708 KeyBanc Capital Markets Jordan Sadler (917) 368-2280 MoffettNathanson Nick Del Deo, CFA (212) 519-0025 Morgan Stanley Simon Flannery (212) 761-6432 RBC Capital Markets Jonathan Atkin (415) 633-8589 Raymond James Frank G. Louthan IV (404) 442-5867 Stifel Erik Rasmussen (212) 271-3461 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Greg Miller (212) 303-4169 UBS John C. Hodulik, CFA (212) 713-4226 Wells Fargo Eric Luebchow (312) 630-2386 William Blair Jim Breen, CFA (617) 235-7513 CyrusOne Inc. Summary of Financial Data (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months March 31, December 31, March 31, Growth % 2020 2019 2019 Yr/Yr Revenue $ 245.9 $ 253.9 $ 225.0 9 % Net operating income 153.3 160.1 141.7 8 % Net income (loss) 14.7 (52.1 ) 89.4 (84 )% Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined 120.4 53.6 189.5 (36 )% Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") 111.8 113.7 89.3 25 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted for Normalized FFO 115.1 114.4 108.8 6 % Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.13 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.82 (84 )% Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.82 (84 )% Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 0.82 18 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.2 $ 137.9 $ 119.2 11 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 53.8 % 54.3 % 53.0 % 0.8 pts As of March 31, December 31, March 31, Growth % 2020 2019 2019 Yr/Yr Balance Sheet Data Gross investment in real estate $ 6,260.9 $ 6,089.5 $ 5,508.8 14 % Accumulated depreciation (1,469.5 ) (1,379.2 ) (1,122.5 ) 31 % Total investment in real estate, net 4,791.4 4,710.3 4,386.3 9 % Cash and cash equivalents 57.3 76.4 126.0 (55 )% Market value of common equity 7,102.1 7,511.9 5,785.0 23 % Long-term debt 3,084.0 2,915.0 2,915.8 6 % Net debt 3,056.1 2,870.4 2,823.2 8 % Total enterprise value 10,158.2 10,382.3 8,608.2 18 % Net debt to LQA Adjusted EBITDA(a) 5.4x 5.0x 5.2x 0.2x Dividend Activity Dividends per share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 9 % Portfolio Statistics Data centers 48 47 48 - Stabilized CSF (000) 4,035 3,937 3,721 8 % Stabilized CSF % leased 88 % 88 % 90 % (2) pts Total CSF (000) 4,215 4,165 4,061 4 % Total CSF % leased 86 % 85 % 86 % 0 pts Total GSF (000) 7,243 7,135 7,004 3 % (a) March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 periods adjusted to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements. March 31, 2019 period adjusted to reflect the impact of proceeds from the April 2019 settlement of shares of common stock sold through the Company's ATM equity program in March 2019, proceeds from the sale of GDS ADSs in April 2019, and the repayment of $200 million of the $1.0 billion term loan in April 2019. CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Revenue(a) $ 245.9 $ 225.0 $ 20.9 9 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 92.6 83.3 9.3 11 % Sales and marketing 4.7 5.3 (0.6 ) (11 )% General and administrative 26.9 22.2 4.7 21 % Depreciation and amortization 108.1 102.1 6.0 6 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 0.3 0.1 33 % Total operating expenses 232.7 213.2 19.5 9 % Operating income 13.2 11.8 1.4 12 % Interest expense, net (16.0 ) (23.7 ) 7.7 (32 )% Gain on marketable equity investment 14.7 101.2 (86.5 ) (85 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3.4 ) — (3.4 ) n/m Foreign currency and derivative gains, net 5.1 — 5.1 n/m Other expense (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — n/m Net income before income taxes 13.5 89.2 (75.7 ) (85 )% Income tax benefit 1.2 0.2 1.0 n/m Net income $ 14.7 $ 89.4 $ (74.7 ) (84 )% Income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.82 $ (0.69 ) (84 )% Income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.82 $ (0.69 ) (84 )% (a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $34.8 million and $28.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 172.2 $ 147.6 $ 24.6 17 % Buildings and improvements 1,786.3 1,761.4 24.9 1 % Equipment 3,106.4 3,028.2 78.2 3 % Gross operating real estate 5,064.9 4,937.2 127.7 3 % Less accumulated depreciation (1,469.5 ) (1,379.2 ) (90.3 ) 7 % Net operating real estate 3,595.4 3,558.0 37.4 1 % Construction in progress, including land under development 990.6 946.3 44.3 5 % Land held for future development 205.4 206.0 (0.6 ) — % Total investment in real estate, net 4,791.4 4,710.3 81.1 2 % Cash and cash equivalents 57.3 76.4 (19.1 ) (25 )% Rent and other receivables, net 305.3 291.9 13.4 5 % Restricted cash 1.3 1.3 — n/m Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 208.6 161.9 46.7 29 % Equity investments 153.1 135.1 18.0 13 % Goodwill 455.1 455.1 — n/m Intangible assets, net 184.5 196.1 (11.6 ) (6 )% Other assets 121.9 113.9 8.0 7 % Total assets $ 6,278.5 $ 6,142.0 $ 136.5 2 % Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,047.0 $ 2,886.6 $ 160.4 6 % Finance lease liabilities 29.4 31.8 (2.4 ) (8 )% Operating lease liabilities 243.0 195.8 47.2 24 % Construction costs payable 183.4 176.3 7.1 4 % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 121.0 122.7 (1.7 ) (1 )% Dividends payable 58.7 58.6 0.1 — % Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 167.3 163.7 3.6 2 % Deferred tax liability 57.0 60.5 (3.5 ) (6 )% Other liabilities 7.9 11.4 (3.5 ) (31 )% Total liabilities 3,914.7 3,707.4 207.3 6 % Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/m Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 115,014,251 and 114,808,898 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1.2 1.1 0.1 9.1 % Additional paid in capital 3,199.9 3,202.0 (2.1 ) — % Accumulated deficit (811.0 ) (767.3 ) (43.7 ) 6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26.3 ) (1.2 ) (25.1 ) n/m Total stockholders’ equity 2,363.8 2,434.6 (70.8 ) (3 )% Total liabilities and equity $ 6,278.5 $ 6,142.0 $ 136.5 2 % CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Revenue(a) $ 245.9 $ 253.9 $ 250.9 $ 251.5 $ 225.0 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 92.6 93.8 103.0 103.3 83.3 Sales and marketing 4.7 4.5 5.1 5.3 5.3 General and administrative 26.9 21.8 19.8 19.7 22.2 Depreciation and amortization 108.1 108.1 105.4 102.1 102.1 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 2.7 4.4 1.4 0.3 Impairment losses — 0.7 — — — Total operating expenses 232.7 231.6 237.7 231.8 213.2 Operating income 13.2 22.3 13.2 19.7 11.8 Interest expense, net (16.0 ) (17.6 ) (19.6 ) (21.1 ) (23.7 ) Gain (loss) on marketable equity investment 14.7 27.2 12.4 (8.5 ) 101.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3.4 ) (71.8 ) — — — Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net 5.1 (13.0 ) 5.5 — — Other (expense) income (0.1 ) 0.7 (0.9 ) — (0.1 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 13.5 (52.2 ) 10.6 (9.9 ) 89.2 Income tax benefit 1.2 0.1 2.0 1.4 0.2 Net income (loss) $ 14.7 $ (52.1 ) $ 12.6 $ (8.5 ) $ 89.4 Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.13 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.82 Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.82 (a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $34.8 million, $37.5 million, $41.1 million, $31.7 million and $28.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 172.2 $ 147.6 $ 147.3 $ 148.0 $ 124.9 Buildings and improvements 1,786.3 1,761.4 1,732.0 1,689.7 1,649.2 Equipment 3,106.4 3,028.2 2,950.3 2,869.7 2,799.6 Gross operating real estate 5,064.9 4,937.2 4,829.6 4,707.4 4,573.7 Less accumulated depreciation (1,469.5 ) (1,379.2 ) (1,292.7 ) (1,207.4 ) (1,122.5 ) Net operating real estate 3,595.4 3,558.0 3,536.9 3,500.0 3,451.2 Construction in progress, including land under development 990.6 946.3 836.9 799.2 734.7 Land held for future development 205.4 206.0 204.3 200.4 200.4 Total investment in real estate, net 4,791.4 4,710.3 4,578.1 4,499.6 4,386.3 Cash and cash equivalents 57.3 76.4 51.7 144.1 126.0 Rent and other receivables, net 305.3 291.9 279.3 268.4 248.7 Restricted cash 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 208.6 161.9 90.7 78.5 83.8 Equity investments 153.1 135.1 104.3 91.9 299.3 Goodwill 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 Intangible assets, net 184.5 196.1 203.7 215.3 226.1 Other assets 121.9 113.9 128.7 115.5 114.8 Total assets $ 6,278.5 $ 6,142.0 $ 5,892.9 $ 5,869.7 $ 5,941.4 Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,047.0 $ 2,886.6 $ 2,776.1 $ 2,713.8 $ 2,898.6 Finance lease liabilities 29.4 31.8 30.7 31.6 33.4 Operating lease liabilities 243.0 195.8 124.3 114.1 119.6 Construction costs payable 183.4 176.3 131.2 149.5 155.5 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 121.0 122.7 132.4 112.8 81.6 Dividends payable 58.7 58.6 57.7 53.0 51.5 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 167.3 163.7 164.0 166.8 155.9 Deferred tax liability 57.0 60.5 59.6 65.5 67.2 Other liabilities 7.9 11.4 — — — Total liabilities 3,914.7 3,707.4 3,476.0 3,407.1 3,563.3 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 115,014,251 and 114,808,898 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 Additional paid in capital 3,199.9 3,202.0 3,094.2 3,089.5 2,938.2 Accumulated deficit (811.0 ) (767.3 ) (657.4 ) (613.0 ) (552.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26.3 ) (1.2 ) (21.0 ) (15.0 ) (9.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,363.8 2,434.6 2,416.9 2,462.6 2,378.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,278.5 $ 6,142.0 $ 5,892.9 $ 5,869.7 $ 5,941.4 CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14.7 $ 89.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 108.1 102.1 Provision for bad debt expense (0.1 ) — Unrealized gain on marketable equity investment (14.7 ) (101.2 ) Foreign currency and derivative gains, net (5.1 ) — Proceeds from swap terminations 2.9 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3.4 — Interest expense amortization, net 2.0 1.2 Stock-based compensation expense 3.7 4.5 Deferred income tax benefit (2.0 ) (0.8 ) Operating lease cost 6.2 5.0 Other income (expense) 0.2 (0.5 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Rent and other receivables, net and other assets (29.4 ) (18.0 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1.2 ) (39.8 ) Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 3.2 7.1 Operating lease liabilities (5.6 ) (5.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 86.3 43.9 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in real estate (196.5 ) (301.9 ) Equity investments (3.3 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (199.8 ) (301.9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net 0.6 105.0 Dividends paid (58.4 ) (50.4 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (13.6 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility 244.4 275.7 Repayments of revolving credit facility (623.1 ) — Proceeds from Euro bond 550.6 — Proceeds from unsecured term loan 1,100.0 — Repayments of unsecured term loan (1,100.0 ) — Payments on finance lease liabilities (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Tax payment upon exercise of equity awards (6.3 ) (8.7 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 93.5 321.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.9 (0.1 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19.1 ) 62.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 77.7 64.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 58.6 $ 127.3 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, including amounts capitalized of $6.0 million and $9.3 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively $ 8.3 $ 46.7 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Construction costs payable 183.4 155.5 Dividends payable 58.7 51.5 CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Net income $ 14.7 $ 89.4 $ (74.7 ) (84 )% Sales and marketing expenses 4.7 5.3 (0.6 ) (11 )% General and administrative expenses 26.9 22.2 4.7 21 % Depreciation and amortization expenses 108.1 102.1 6.0 6 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 0.3 0.1 33 % Interest expense, net 16.0 23.7 (7.7 ) (32 )% Gain on marketable equity investment (14.7 ) (101.2 ) 86.5 (85 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3.4 — 3.4 n/m Foreign currency and derivative gains, net (5.1 ) — (5.1 ) n/m Other expense 0.1 0.1 — n/m Income tax benefit (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) n/m Net Operating Income $ 153.3 $ 141.7 $ 11.6 8 % CyrusOne Inc. Net Operating Income and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, Change March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net Operating Income Revenue $ 245.9 $ 225.0 $ 20.9 9% $ 245.9 $ 253.9 $ 250.9 $ 251.5 $ 225.0 Property operating expenses 92.6 83.3 9.3 11% 92.6 93.8 103.0 103.3 83.3 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 153.3 $ 141.7 $ 11.6 8% $ 153.3 $ 160.1 $ 147.9 $ 148.2 $ 141.7 NOI as a % of Revenue 62.3 % 63.0 % 62.3 % 63.1 % 58.9 % 58.9 % 63.0 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 14.7 $ 89.4 $ (74.7 ) (84)% $ 14.7 $ (52.1 ) $ 12.6 $ (8.5 ) $ 89.4 Interest expense, net 16.0 23.7 (7.7 ) (32)% 16.0 17.6 19.6 21.1 23.7 Income tax benefit (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) n/m (1.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.0 ) (1.4 ) (0.2 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 108.1 102.1 6.0 6% 108.1 108.1 105.4 102.1 102.1 Impairment losses — — — n/m — 0.7 — — — EBITDA (Nareit definition)(a) $ 137.6 $ 215.0 $ (77.4 ) (36)% $ 137.6 $ 74.2 $ 135.6 $ 113.3 $ 215.0 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 0.3 0.1 33% 0.4 2.7 4.4 1.4 0.3 Legal claim costs 0.1 0.1 — n/m 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 Stock-based compensation expense 3.5 4.5 (1.0 ) (22)% 3.5 4.3 4.2 3.7 4.5 Cash severance and management transition costs 6.8 0.1 6.7 n/m 6.8 (0.7 ) — — 0.1 Severance-related stock compensation costs 0.1 — 0.1 n/m 0.1 — — — — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3.4 — 3.4 n/m 3.4 71.8 — — — New accounting standards and regulatory compliance and the related system implementation costs — 0.3 (0.3 ) n/m — — 0.2 0.3 0.3 (Gain) loss on marketable equity investment (14.7 ) (101.2 ) 86.5 (85)% (14.7 ) (27.2 ) (12.4 ) 8.5 (101.2 ) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (5.1 ) — (5.1 ) n/m (5.1 ) 13.0 (5.5 ) — — Other expense (income) 0.1 0.1 — n/m 0.1 (0.7 ) 0.9 — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.2 $ 119.2 $ 13.0 11% $ 132.2 $ 137.9 $ 127.8 $ 127.3 $ 119.2 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 53.8 % 53.0 % 53.8 % 54.3 % 50.9 % 50.6 % 53.0 % (a) We calculate Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) as GAAP Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, net, Income tax benefit, Depreciation and amortization and Impairment losses. While it is consistent with the definition of EBITDAre promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), our computation of EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDAre used by other REITs. Accordingly, our EBITDAre may not be comparable to others. CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, Change March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO: Net income (loss) $ 14.7 $ 89.4 $ (74.7 ) (84 )% $ 14.7 $ (52.1 ) $ 12.6 $ (8.5 ) $ 89.4 Real estate depreciation and amortization 105.8 100.1 5.7 6 % 105.8 105.6 102.6 100.2 100.1 Impairment losses and gain on disposal of assets (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) n/m (0.1 ) 0.1 1.0 — — Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined $ 120.4 $ 189.5 $ (69.1 ) (36 )% $ 120.4 $ 53.6 $ 116.2 $ 91.7 $ 189.5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3.4 — 3.4 n/m 3.4 71.8 — — — (Gain) loss on marketable equity investment (14.7 ) (101.2 ) 86.5 (85 )% (14.7 ) (27.2 ) (12.4 ) 8.5 (101.2 ) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (5.1 ) — (5.1 ) n/m (5.1 ) 13.0 (5.5 ) — — New accounting standards and regulatory compliance and the related system implementation costs — 0.3 (0.3 ) n/m — — 0.2 0.3 0.3 Amortization of tradenames 0.3 0.2 0.1 50 % 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.2 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.5 0.3 0.2 67 % 0.5 2.3 4.4 1.4 0.3 Cash severance and management transition costs 6.8 0.1 6.7 n/m 6.8 (0.7 ) — — 0.1 Severance-related stock compensation costs 0.1 — 0.1 n/m 0.1 — — — — Legal claim costs 0.1 0.1 — n/m 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 Normalized Funds from Operations (Normalized FFO) $ 111.8 $ 89.3 $ 22.5 25 % $ 111.8 $ 113.7 $ 103.9 $ 102.1 $ 89.3 Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 0.97 $ 0.82 $ 0.15 18 % $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 0.91 $ 0.90 $ 0.82 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 115.1 108.8 6.3 6 % 115.1 114.4 113.5 113.1 108.8 Additional Information: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 2.0 1.2 0.8 67 % 2.0 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.2 Stock-based compensation expense 3.5 4.5 (1.0 ) (22 )% 3.5 4.3 4.2 3.7 4.5 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 2.0 1.9 0.1 5 % 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.9 Straight line rent adjustments(a) 1.7 (10.1 ) 11.8 n/m 1.7 (3.8 ) (5.9 ) (6.8 ) (10.1 ) Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue(b) (2.2 ) 5.9 (8.1 ) n/m (2.2 ) (2.3 ) (1.7 ) 4.7 5.9 Leasing commissions (2.4 ) (3.7 ) 1.3 (35 )% (2.4 ) (4.8 ) (2.8 ) (3.1 ) (3.7 ) Recurring capital expenditures (3.5 ) (2.7 ) (0.8 ) 30 % (3.5 ) (1.1 ) (4.5 ) (1.6 ) (2.7 ) (a) Straight line rent adjustments: Represents the difference between revenue recognized on a straight line basis under GAAP over the term of the lease compared to the contractual rental payments. Lease agreements typically include payments that escalate over the term of the contract or, to a lesser extent, a ramp period. (b) Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue: Represents payments received from customers in excess of revenue recognized under GAAP. This primarily relates to specific customer-requested buildouts that CyrusOne does not include in its basic data center design. The company charges customers up front for these buildouts rather than incorporating into rent and billing them over time. The cash payments for these buildouts are non-recurring, and may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, but revenue is amortized over the life of the lease. CyrusOne Inc. Market Capitalization Summary, Reconciliation of Net Debt and Interest Summary (Unaudited) Market Capitalization (as of March 31, 2020) (dollars in millions) Shares or Equivalents Outstanding Market Price as of March 31, 2020 Market Value Equivalents (in millions) Common shares 115,014,251 $ 61.75 $ 7,102.1 Net Debt 3,056.1 Total Enterprise Value (TEV) $ 10,158.2 Reconciliation of Net Debt March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020 2019 2019 Long-term debt(a) $ 3,084.0 $ 2,915.0 $ 2,915.8 Finance lease liabilities 29.4 31.8 33.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (57.3 ) (76.4 ) (126.0 ) Net Debt $ 3,056.1 $ 2,870.4 $ 2,823.2 Interest Summary Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, % Change (dollars in millions) 2020 2019 2019 Yr/Yr Interest expense and fees $ 20.0 $ 22.9 $ 31.8 (37 )% Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 2.0 1.4 1.2 67 % Capitalized interest (6.0 ) (6.7 ) (9.3 ) (35 )% Total interest expense $ 16.0 $ 17.6 $ 23.7 (32 )% CyrusOne Inc. Debt Schedule and Debt Covenants (Unaudited) Debt Schedule (as of March 31, 2020) (dollars in millions) Long-term debt: Amount Interest Rate Maturity Date Revolving credit facility - GBP(a)(b) 31.0 GBP LIBOR + 100 bps(d) March 2025(c) Revolving credit facility - USD(a) 203.0 USD LIBOR + 100 bps(e) March 2025(c) Term loan(f) 1,100.0 USD LIBOR + 120 bps(g) March 2025(h) 2.900% USD senior notes due 2024 600.0 2.900% November 2024 1.450% EUR senior notes due 2027(i) 550.0 1.450% January 2027 3.450% USD senior notes due 2029 600.0 3.450% November 2029 Total long-term debt(j) $ 3,084.0 2.22%(k) Weighted average term of debt: 6.2 years (a) Revolving credit facility includes 0.20% facility fee on entire revolving credit facility commitment of $1.4 billion. (b) Amount outstanding is USD equivalent of £25 million. (c) Assuming exercise of 12-month extension option. (d) Interest rate as of March 31, 2020: 1.25%. (e) Interest rate as of March 31, 2020: 2.00%. (f) $500 million of $1,100 million synthetically converted into €451 million pursuant to a USD-EUR cross currency swap; $300 million swapped pursuant to USD floating to fixed interest rate swap. (g) Interest rate as of March 31, 2020: 2.20%; weighted average interest rate pursuant to swaps: 1.42%. (h) Assumes exercise of two 12-month extension options on $400 million tranche. (i) Amount outstanding is USD equivalent of €500 million. (j) Excludes adjustment for deferred financing costs. (k) Weighted average interest rate calculated using lower interest rate on swapped amount. Debt Covenants - Senior Notes (as of March 31, 2020) Ratios Requirement March 31, 2020 Total Outstanding Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 60% 39% Secured Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 40% 0% Consolidated EBITDA to Interest Expense ≥ 1.50x 6.01x Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Indebtedness ≥ 150% 252% CyrusOne Inc. Colocation Square Footage (CSF) and CSF Leased (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 Market Colocation

Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF

Leased(b) Colocation

Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF

Leased(b) Colocation

Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF

Leased(b) Northern Virginia 1,113 96 % 1,113 92 % 1,113 91 % Dallas 621 71 % 621 70 % 621 70 % Phoenix 509 100 % 509 100 % 509 100 % Cincinnati 402 75 % 402 78 % 402 85 % Houston 308 63 % 308 64 % 308 70 % San Antonio 300 100 % 300 100 % 300 100 % New York Metro 245 73 % 245 74 % 228 77 % Chicago 203 78 % 203 77 % 207 71 % Austin 106 78 % 106 79 % 106 80 % Raleigh-Durham 94 96 % 83 95 % 83 99 % Total - Domestic 3,901 85 % 3,890 84 % 3,876 85 % Frankfurt 144 99 % 144 99 % 98 99 % London 128 81 % 128 81 % 84 100 % Amsterdam 39 100 % — — % — — % Singapore 3 20 % 3 20 % 3 22 % Total - International 314 91 % 275 90 % 185 98 % Total - Portfolio 4,215 86 % 4,165 85 % 4,061 86 % Stabilized Properties(c) 4,035 88 % 3,937 88 % 3,721 90 % (a) CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. May not sum to total due to rounding. (b) CSF Leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (c) Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. CyrusOne Inc. 2020 Guidance Category Previous

2020 Guidance Revised

2020 Guidance Total Revenue $1,015 - 1,055 million $1,010 - 1,045 million Lease and Other Revenues from Customers $870 - 900 million $865 - 890 million Metered Power Reimbursements $145 - 155 million $145 - 155 million Adjusted EBITDA $535 - 555 million $525 - 550 million Normalized FFO per diluted common share $3.75 - 3.90 $3.75 - 3.90 Capital Expenditures $750 - 850 million $750 - 850 million Development(1) $735 - 830 million $735 - 830 million Recurring $15 - 20 million $15 - 20 million (1)Development capital expenditures include the acquisition of land for future development. CyrusOne is updating guidance for full year 2020, tightening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Total Revenue and Lease and Other Revenues from Customers, and widening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Adjusted EBITDA. The annual guidance provided above represents forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about the Company's existing customer base and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which CyrusOne operates. The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and the potential impact on our business is uncertain and unpredictable. CyrusOne does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP financial measures (other than Total Revenue and Capital Expenditures) or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the annual guidance provided below due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including Net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Legal claim costs, impairment losses and gain on disposal of assets and other charges in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. CyrusOne Inc. Data Center Portfolio As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered

Shell

Available

for Future

Development

(GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity

(MW)(l) Stabilized Properties(b) Metro

Area Annualized

Rent(c)

($000) Colocation Space

(CSF)(d)

(000) CSF

Occupied(e) CSF

Leased(f) Office &

Other(g)

(000) Office &

Other

Occupied(h) Supporting

Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Dallas - Carrollton Dallas $ 88,489 428 79 % 79 % 83 46 % 133 644 — 62 Northern Virginia - Sterling V Northern Virginia 66,823 383 99 % 99 % 11 100 % 145 539 64 66 Northern Virginia - Sterling VI Northern Virginia 49,283 272 91 % 100 % 35 — % — 307 — 57 Northern Virginia - Sterling II Northern Virginia 33,735 159 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 55 223 — 30 Somerset I New York Metro 32,749 108 81 % 81 % 27 99 % 89 224 138 16 San Antonio III San Antonio 31,851 132 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 43 184 — 24 Chicago - Aurora I Chicago 31,693 113 98 % 98 % 34 100 % 223 371 27 71 Cincinnati - 7th Street*** Cincinnati 28,074 197 59 % 59 % 6 61 % 175 378 46 16 Houston - Houston West I Houston 28,014 112 75 % 75 % 11 100 % 37 161 3 28 Dallas - Lewisville* Dallas 27,590 114 81 % 81 % 11 63 % 54 180 — 21 Totowa - Madison** New York Metro 26,385 51 87 % 87 % 22 89 % 59 133 — 6 Cincinnati - North Cincinnati Cincinnati 25,645 65 99 % 99 % 45 79 % 53 163 65 14 Phoenix - Chandler VI Phoenix 25,128 148 100 % 100 % 6 100 % 32 187 279 24 Frankfurt I Frankfurt 22,414 53 97 % 97 % 8 91 % 57 118 — 18 Austin III Austin 20,851 62 69 % 73 % 15 81 % 21 98 67 9 Houston - Houston West II Houston 20,796 80 74 % 74 % 4 97 % 55 139 11 12 Phoenix - Chandler II Phoenix 20,205 74 100 % 100 % 6 53 % 26 105 — 12 Phoenix - Chandler I Phoenix 19,844 74 100 % 100 % 35 12 % 39 147 31 16 Phoenix - Chandler III Phoenix 19,546 68 100 % 100 % 2 — % 30 101 — 14 Northern Virginia - Sterling III Northern Virginia 19,250 79 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 120 — 15 Frankfurt II Frankfurt 19,101 90 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 72 171 10 35 Wappingers Falls I** New York Metro 18,835 37 63 % 63 % 20 87 % 15 72 — 3 Northern Virginia - Sterling I Northern Virginia 18,590 78 100 % 100 % 6 69 % 49 132 — 12 Raleigh-Durham I Raleigh-Durham 18,376 94 89 % 96 % 16 95 % 82 192 235 17 San Antonio I San Antonio 18,093 44 99 % 99 % 6 83 % 46 96 11 12 Northern Virginia - Sterling IV Northern Virginia 16,992 81 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 122 — 15 San Antonio II San Antonio 14,868 64 100 % 100 % 11 100 % 41 117 — 12 Austin II Austin 14,426 44 85 % 85 % 2 100 % 22 68 — 5 Phoenix - Chandler V Phoenix 14,397 72 100 % 100 % 1 95 % 16 89 13 12 Florence Cincinnati 13,545 53 99 % 99 % 47 87 % 40 140 — 9 London I* London 11,938 30 100 % 100 % 12 56 % 58 100 9 12 Houston - Galleria Houston 11,918 63 45 % 45 % 23 27 % 25 112 — 14 Phoenix - Chandler IV Phoenix 11,734 73 100 % 100 % 3 100 % 27 103 — 12 Cincinnati - Hamilton* Cincinnati 11,107 47 73 % 73 % 1 100 % 35 83 — 10 San Antonio IV San Antonio 10,981 60 100 % 100 % 12 100 % 27 99 — 12 London II* London 9,829 64 100 % 100 % 10 100 % 93 166 4 21 Houston - Houston West III Houston 7,116 53 41 % 41 % 10 98 % 32 95 209 6 London - Great Bridgewater** London 6,244 10 96 % 96 % — — % 1 11 — 1 Stamford - Riverbend** New York Metro 6,008 20 23 % 23 % — — % 8 28 — 2 Chicago - Aurora II (DH #1) Chicago 5,308 77 51 % 51 % 45 1 % 14 136 272 16 Cincinnati - Mason Cincinnati 5,142 34 100 % 100 % 26 98 % 17 78 — 4 Norwalk I** New York Metro 4,850 13 100 % 100 % 4 65 % 41 58 87 2 Chicago - Lombard Chicago 2,461 14 64 % 64 % 4 45 % 12 30 29 3 Stamford - Omega** New York Metro 1,258 — — % — % 19 80 % 4 22 — — Totowa - Commerce** New York Metro 659 — — % — % 20 44 % 6 26 — — Cincinnati - Blue Ash* Cincinnati 621 6 36 % 36 % 7 100 % 2 15 — 1 Singapore - Inter Business Park** Singapore 354 3 20 % 20 % — — % — 3 — 1 Amsterdam I Amsterdam — 39 100 % 100 % 15 100 % 40 94 207 4 Stabilized Properties - Total $ 913,115 4,035 88 % 88 % 723 66 % 2,218 6,976 1,818 779 CyrusOne Inc. Data Center Portfolio As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered

Shell

Available

for Future

Development

(GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity

(MW)(l) Metro

Area Annualized Rent(c) ($000) Colocation Space (CSF)(d) (000) CSF Occupied(e) CSF

Leased(f) Office & Other(g) (000) Office & Other Occupied(h) Supporting

Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Stabilized Properties - Total $ 913,115 4,035 88 % 88 % 723 66 % 2,218 6,976 1,818 779 Pre-Stabilized Properties(b) Northern Virginia - Sterling VIII Northern Virginia 8,718 61 37 % 37 % 4 — % 25 90 — 6 Dallas - Allen (DH #1) Dallas 1,343 79 11 % 11 % — — % 58 137 204 6 Somerset I (DH #14) New York Metro — 16 — % 40 % — — % — 16 — 2 London II* (DH #3) London — 17 — % — % — — % — 17 — 7 London I* (DH #1) London — 8 — % — % — — % — 8 — 3 All Properties - Total $ 923,176 4,215 85 % 86 % 727 65 % 2,301 7,243 2,021 803 * Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell and land. All data center infrastructure has been constructed by us and is owned by us. ** Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell, land, and all data center infrastructure. *** The information provided for the Cincinnati - 7th Street property includes data for two facilities, one of which we lease and one of which we own. (a) Represents the total square feet of a building under lease or available for lease based on engineers' drawings and estimates but does not include space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. (b) Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. Pre-stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for less than 24 months and are less than 85% leased. (c) Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of March 31, 2020 multiplied by 12. For the month of March 2020, customer reimbursements were $137.2 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2020, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 13.5% and 19.4% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of March 31, 2020 was $912.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of March 31, 2020 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d) CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (e) Percent occupied is determined based on CSF billed to customers under signed leases as of March 31, 2020 divided by total CSF. Leases signed but that have not commenced billing as of March 31, 2020 are not included. (f) Percent leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (g) Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as space other than CSF, which is typically office and other space. (h) Percent occupied is determined based on Office & Other space being billed to customers under signed leases as of March 31, 2020 divided by total Office & Other space. Leases signed but not commenced as of March 31, 2020 are not included. (i) Represents infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (j) Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease. This excludes existing vacant space held for development. (k) Represents space that is under roof that could be developed in the future for operating GSF, rounded to the nearest 1,000. (l) Critical load capacity represents the aggregate power available for lease and exclusive use by customers expressed in terms of megawatts. The capacity reported is for non-redundant megawatts, as we can develop flexible solutions to our customers at multiple resiliency levels. Does not sum to total due to rounding. CyrusOne Inc. GSF Under Development As of March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) GSF Under Development(a) Under Development Costs(b) Facilities Metropolitan Area Estimated Completion Date Colocation Space (CSF) (000) Office & Other (000) Supporting Infrastructure (000) Powered Shell(c) (000) Total (000) Critical Load MW Capacity(d) Actual to Date(e) Estimated Costs to Completion(f) Total Northern Virginia - Sterling IX(g) Northern Virginia 2Q'20 53 1 66 187 307 6.0 9 $21-24 $30-33 Phoenix V Phoenix 2Q'20 71 1 8 — 81 6.0 2 25-35 27-37 London III London 2Q'20 20 2 45 20 87 6.0 27 12-16 39-43 Somerset I New York 3Q'20 45 — 2 — 47 6.0 — 23-31 23-31 Frankfurt III Frankfurt 3Q'20 101 9 109 39 258 35.0 61 119-138 180-199 Northern Virginia - Sterling VII Northern Virginia 3Q'20 — — — 167 167 — 34 57-66 91-100 San Antonio V San Antonio 3Q'20 67 7 21 105 199 9.0 56 30-39 86-95 Council Bluffs I Council Bluffs, IA 3Q'20 42 14 18 42 115 5.0 5 55-61 60-66 Northern Virginia - Sterling VIII Northern Virginia 4Q'20 — — — — — 9.0 15 24-29 39-44 Dublin I Dublin 4Q'20 39 10 33 113 195 6.0 26 40-47 66-73 Total 438 44 302 672 1,456 88.0 $ 235 $406-486 $641-721 (a) Represents GSF at a facility for which activities have commenced or are expected to commence in the next 2 quarters to prepare the space for its intended use. Estimates and timing are subject to change. May not sum to total due to rounding. (b) London development costs are GBP-denominated and shown as USD-equivalent using exchange rate of 1.24. Frankfurt and Dublin development costs are EUR-denominated and shown as USD-equivalent using exchange rate of 1.10 as of March 31, 2020. (c) Represents GSF under construction that, upon completion, will be powered shell available for future development into operating GSF. (d) Critical load capacity represents the aggregate power available for lease and exclusive use by customers expressed in terms of megawatts. The capacity reported is for non-redundant megawatts, as we can develop flexible solutions to our customers at multiple resiliency levels. (e) Actual to date is the cash investment as of March 31, 2020. There may be accruals above this amount for work completed, for which cash has not yet been paid. (f) Represents management’s estimate of the total costs required to complete the current GSF under development. There may be an increase in costs if customers require greater power density. (g) Northern Virginia - Sterling IX shell construction was completed in 1Q'20, and construction of the CSF, MW, and supporting infrastructure commenced in 1Q'20, with costs in the table reflecting the construction that began in 1Q'20. Capital Expenditures - Investment in Real Estate Three Months Ended March 31 (dollars in millions) 2020 Capital expenditures - investment in real estate $193.0 CyrusOne Inc. Land Available for Future Development (Acres) As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) As of Market March 31, 2020 Amsterdam 8 Atlanta 44 Austin 22 Chicago 23 Cincinnati 98 Council Bluffs, Iowa 10 Dallas 57 Dublin 15 Houston 20 Northern Virginia 24 Phoenix 96 Quincy, Washington 48 San Antonio 12 Santa Clara 23 Total Available(a) 499 Book Value of Total Available $ 205.4 million (a) Does not sum to total due to rounding. CyrusOne Inc. Leasing Statistics - Lease Signings As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Period Number of Leases(a) Total CSF Signed(b) Total kW Signed(c) Total MRR Signed (000)(d) Weighted Average Lease Term(e) 1Q'20 460 289,000 43,586 $4,994 98 Prior 4Q Avg. 456 108,250 15,369 $2,186 69 4Q'19 450 28,000 4,703 $1,063 55 3Q'19(f) 452 266,000 35,269 $4,324 99 2Q'19 500 46,000 5,946 $1,090 67 1Q'19 422 93,000 15,557 $2,267 56 (a) Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces, and a customer could have multiple leases. (b) CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is leased as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (c) Represents maximum contracted kW that customers may draw during lease period, and subject to full build out of projects subject to additional conditions. Additionally, we can develop flexible solutions for our customers at multiple resiliency levels, and the kW signed is unadjusted for this factor. (d) Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.3 million in 1Q'20, $0.2 million in 1Q'19 and 4Q'19, and $0.1 million in 2Q'19 and 3Q'19. (e) Calculated on a CSF-weighted basis. (f) Includes 30,000 CSF, 4.5 MW, and approximately $0.5 million in monthly recurring rent associated with a paid reservation expected to be exercised in the next six months. CyrusOne Inc. New MRR Signed - Existing vs. New Customers As of March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19(b) 4Q'19 1Q'20 Existing Customers $4,429 $2,072 $1,226 $2,102 $974 $2,849 $843 $4,756 New Customers $1,024 $146 $452 $165 $116 $1,475 $220 $238 Total $5,453 $2,218 $1,678 $2,267 $1,090 $4,324 $1,063 $4,994 % from Existing Customers 81% 93% 73% 93% 89% 66% 79% 95% (a) Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.3 million in 2Q'18, 3Q'18, and 1Q'20, $0.2 million in 1Q'19 and 4Q'19, and $0.1 million in 4Q'18, 2Q'19 and 3Q'19. (b) Includes approximately $0.5 million in monthly recurring rent associated with a paid reservation expected to be exercised within the next 6 months. CyrusOne Inc. Customer Sector Diversification(a) As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Customer Industry Number of

Locations Annualized

Rent(b) (000) Percentage of

Portfolio

Annualized

Rent(c) Weighted

Average

Remaining

Lease Term in

Months(d) 1 Information Technology 11 $ 184,457 20.0 % 97.9 2 Information Technology 11 61,765 6.7 % 28.2 3 Information Technology 5 54,404 5.9 % 52.6 4 Information Technology 7 35,552 3.9 % 47.8 5 Information Technology 7 34,431 3.7 % 38.7 6 Information Technology 5 22,585 2.4 % 33.9 7 Financial Services 1 19,434 2.1 % 132.0 8 Healthcare 2 15,641 1.7 % 93.0 9 Information Technology 4 15,456 1.7 % 41.8 10 Research and Consulting Services 3 15,357 1.7 % 21.3 11 Industrials 5 11,126 1.2 % 7.7 12 Financial Services 2 9,788 1.1 % 48.3 13 Telecommunication Services 2 9,706 1.1 % 18.5 14 Telecommunication Services 8 9,617 1.0 % 11.1 15 Information Technology 4 9,614 1.0 % 95.8 16 Information Technology 1 9,610 1.0 % 47.6 17 Consumer Staples 3 9,260 1.0 % 11.0 18 Telecommunication Services 1 7,686 0.8 % 91.3 19 Information Technology 3 7,156 0.8 % 49.4 20 Information Technology 1 6,922 0.8 % 13.9 $ 549,565 59.5 % 63.5 (a) Customers and their affiliates are consolidated. (b) Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of March 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. For the month of March 2020, customer reimbursements were $137.2 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2020, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 13.5% and 19.4% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of March 31, 2020 was $912.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of March 31, 2020 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (c) Represents the customer’s total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of March 31, 2020, which was approximately $923.2 million. (d) Weighted average based on customer’s percentage of total annualized rent expiring and is as of March 31, 2020, assuming that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised because such payments approximate the profitability margin of leasing that space to the customer, such that we do not consider early termination to be economically detrimental to us. CyrusOne Inc. Lease Distribution As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) GSF Under Lease(a) Number of Customers(b) Percentage of All Customers Total

Leased

GSF(c) (000) Percentage of

Portfolio

Leased GSF Annualized Rent(d) (000) Percentage of Annualized Rent 0-999 647 67 % 135 2 % $ 78,073 8 % 1000-2499 116 12 % 180 3 % 44,661 5 % 2500-4999 73 8 % 257 5 % 48,966 5 % 5000-9999 46 5 % 325 6 % 53,453 6 % 10000+ 81 8 % 4,720 84 % 698,023 76 % Total 963 100 % 5,616 100 % $ 923,176 100 % (a) Represents all leases in our portfolio, including colocation, office and other leases. (b) Represents the number of customers occupying data center, office and other space as of March 31, 2020. This may vary from total customer count as some customers may be under contract but have yet to occupy space. (c) Represents the total square feet at a facility under lease and that has commenced billing, excluding space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. A customer’s leased GSF is estimated based on such customer’s direct CSF or office and light-industrial space plus management’s estimate of infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (d) Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of March 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. For the month of March 2020, customer reimbursements were $137.2 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2020, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 13.5% and 19.4% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of March 31, 2020 was $912.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of March 31, 2020 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. CyrusOne Inc. Lease Expirations As of March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Year(a) Number of

Leases

Expiring(b) Total Operating

GSF Expiring

(000) Percentage of

Total GSF Annualized

Rent(c)

(000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent Annualized Rent

at Expiration(d)

(000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent

at Expiration Available 1,627 22 % Month-to-Month 1,050 55 1 % $ 21,221 2 % $ 21,667 2 % 2020 2,005 541 8 % 102,256 11 % 102,748 10 % 2021 2,697 786 11 % 163,131 18 % 165,717 17 % 2022 1,574 638 9 % 110,432 12 % 116,837 12 % 2023 716 830 11 % 124,375 13 % 136,215 14 % 2024 244 540 7 % 92,109 10 % 102,564 10 % 2025 97 245 3 % 34,358 4 % 41,501 4 % 2026 46 622 9 % 91,997 10 % 98,813 10 % 2027 30 489 7 % 81,786 9 % 90,544 9 % 2028 17 278 4 % 32,748 3 % 38,269 4 % 2029 7 82 1 % 6,615 1 % 8,778 1 % 2030 - Thereafter 19 511 7 % 62,147 7 % 71,845 7 % Total 8,502 7,243 100 % $ 923,176 100 % $ 995,497 100 % (a) Leases that were auto-renewed prior to March 31, 2020 are shown in the calendar year in which their current auto-renewed term expires. Unless otherwise stated in the footnotes, the information set forth in the table assumes that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised. (b) Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases. (c) Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of March 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. For the month of March 2020, customer reimbursements were $137.2 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2020, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 13.5% and 19.4% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of March 31, 2020 was $912.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of March 31, 2020 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d) Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases that had commenced as of March 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005913/en/

