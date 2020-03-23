CyrusOne : Unveils First Net Positive Water Data Center

CyrusOne partners with environmental foundation to restore more water than it uses

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its first net-positive water data center campus at its flagship Arizona location. The CyrusOne Chandler data center incorporates cutting-edge, proprietary technology that dramatically reduces water usage onsite and will dramatically reduce company-wide water usage by millions of gallons per year. Through a partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Change the Course program, the Chandler campus promises restoration to nearby watersheds.

“We know that the data centers we build today will serve our customers for decades, therefore, it is important that we continue to innovate and invest in design features to set the course for a sustainable future,” said Kyle Myers, Director of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne. "As far as we can tell, this is the first net water positive data center in the world, and we hope it will set a precedent for water sustainability standards and the future of data centers.”

“Part of being a good neighbor in Chandler and the surrounding Phoenix area is to take action to preserve its precious water resources,” said Kevin Timmons, CTO, CyrusOne. “In fact, our data center restores more water than it withdraws, making our local presence a net benefit to the community.”

Since deployment, CyrusOne’s Chandler facility has significantly reduced its water usage, using small amounts for cooling, humidification, facility maintenance, and domestic water.

As part of the sustained effort to promote local water usage efficiency, CyrusOne has partnered with Change the Course, a program that funds collaborative on-the-ground projects to ensure our communities, economies, and ecosystems have enough clean water to flourish.

“Addressing water scarcity will require us to not only reduce consumptive water use but also restore water to nature,” said Val Fishman, Chief Development Officer at BEF. “We’re excited to have CyrusOne on board as a leader and partner helping to keep water in Arizona rivers during times of water stress. Through Change the Course, CyrusOne is supporting innovative projects that help farmers switch to more efficient irrigation methods and restore water flows to the region.”

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

About Bonneville Environmental Foundation

Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) is an independent 501(c)3 organization with a 21-year successful track record working with businesses across North America to advance solutions that ensure our communities, economies, and ecosystems have enough clean water to flourish. BEF’s Change the Course is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together the public, corporations, and on-the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints, and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading national corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The initiative has received contributions from over 60 corporate sponsors; supported over 55 water projects across 14 U.S. states and Mexico, and restored over 14 billion gallons of water. Learn more at Changethecourse.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005009/en/