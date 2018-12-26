CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), a biotechnology company developing a novel humanized CCR5 monoclonal antibody for multiple therapeutic indications, announces that it has recently hired Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. to serve as the Company’s new Chief Technology Officer – Head of Process Sciences, Manufacturing & Supply Chain. Dr. Ray served as CytoDyn’s Senior Vice President of Manufacturing from November 2015 to June 2017. Most recently, Dr. Ray served as Executive Vice-President, Head of Product Development, Manufacturing and Supply Chain of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to joining CytoDyn in 2015, Dr. Ray was Senior Vice President at Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. During his 14-year tenure at Progenics he was responsible for manufacturing, process & analytical sciences & quality control. He possesses extensive knowledge of leronlimab (PRO 140) development. Dr. Ray successfully manufactured the first 10 batches of leronlimab at Progenics under GMP, which was approved by the FDA for use in all clinical trials.



Dr. Ray’s return to CytoDyn brings 30 years of progressive, hands-on experience in strategic planning and execution of process development and manufacturing of biologics, engineered tissue therapeutics, antibody drug conjugates, and small molecule and radiopharmaceutical drugs. He has demonstrated expertise in diverse technology platforms, product development, pre-clinical, clinical and commercial manufacturing, process and analytical sciences, quality control, global supply chain, quality systems and regulatory affairs. Dr. Ray holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering and a M.S. degree in Chemical & Biochemical Engineering from Rutgers University and a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Jadavpur University.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Ray return to our Company to lead the final preparation of all CMC activities in connection with our upcoming BLA filing and drug supply for product launch. Dr. Ray, with his intimate knowledge of leronlimab (PRO 140) CMC development, is uniquely qualified to lead our preparation for the commercial launch of leronlimab in 2020 to meet the expected demand for significant revenue opportunities,” said Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn President and CEO. “CytoDyn is also anticipating to have early interim data for triple negative breast cancer in the first quarter of 2019. If such results are positive, our need for large quantities of leronlimab may be accelerated,” added Dr. Pourhassan.

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)

Leronlimab (PRO 140) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that plays multiple roles with implications in HIV infection, tumor metastasis, and immune signaling.

In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab belongs to a new class of therapeutics called viral-entry inhibitors; it masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. At the same time, leronlimab does not appear to interfere with the normal function of CCR5 in mediating immune responses. Leronlimab has been the subject of seven clinical trials, each demonstrating efficacy by significantly reducing or controlling HIV viral load in human test subjects. Leronlimab has been designated a “fast track” product by the FDA. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent leading to potentially fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements compared with daily drug therapies currently in use.

In the setting of cancer, research has shown that CCR5 plays a central role in tumor invasion and metastasis and that increased CCR5 expression is an indicator of disease status in breast cancer. Moreover, researchers have shown that drugs that block CCR5 can block tumor metastases in laboratory and animal models of aggressive breast and prostate cancer. CytoDyn is conducting additional research with leronlimab in the cancer setting and plans to initiate Phase 2 human clinical trials when appropriate.

The CCR5 receptor also plays a central role in modulating immune cell trafficking to sites of inflammation and it is crucial for the development of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and other inflammatory conditions. Clinical studies by others have shown that blocking CCR5 using a chemical inhibitor can reduce the clinical impact of acute GvHD without significantly affecting the engraftment of transplanted bone marrow stem cells. CytoDyn is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study with leronlimab to further support the concept that the CCR5 receptor on engrafted cells is critical for the development of acute GvHD and that blocking this receptor from recognizing certain immune signaling molecules is a viable approach to mitigating acute GvHD. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to leronlimab for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab (PRO 140), a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 plays a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor is also implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses such as graft-vs-host disease (GvHD) and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biological License Application (BLA) in the first quarter of 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients, and plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than four years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and expects to initiate clinical trials with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in 2018. More information is at www.cytodyn.com .

