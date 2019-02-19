Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CytoDyn Inc    CYDY

CYTODYN INC

(CYDY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 08:00pm EST

VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) announces that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., director, President and CEO, and Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.P., F.R.A.C.P., Chief Medical Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, will host an investment community conference call to provide a business update, including current licensing opportunities, as well as the recently announced multi-pathway approach to concurrently explore leronlimab’s ability to block CCR5 in its role for potentially 8 cancer indications.    

Date:Monday, February 25, 2019
  
Time:4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
  
Dial In:877-407-2986 U.S. and Canada
201-378-4916 international

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 60 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/28964/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until April 25, 2019. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S./Canada) or 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13683202.

CONTACTS:

Investors:  
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
Phone: 360-980-8524
Email: npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Cytodyn Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYTODYN INC
08:00pCytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019
GL
06:01aCYTODYN : to Initiate 8 Pre-Clinical Animal Studies with Leronlimab (PRO 140) fo..
AQ
02/13CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
02/11Uptick Newswire Hosts CytoDyn Inc. on Their Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Reve..
GL
02/09CYTODYN : to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11
AQ
02/09CytoDyn to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11
GL
02/08CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/04CYTODYN : Announces Productive Conference Call with FDA Regarding First BLA Subm..
AQ
02/01CYTODYN : Announces Productive Conference Call with FDA Regarding First BLA Subm..
AQ
01/31CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -52,8 M
Net income 2019 -54,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 156 M
Chart CYTODYN INC
Duration : Period :
CytoDyn Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nader Z. Pourhassan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Kelly Chairman
Michael D. Mulholland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Richard G. Pestell Vice Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Nitya G. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Head-Process Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTODYN INC9.36%156
GILEAD SCIENCES8.06%87 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%48 081
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 520
GENMAB-5.29%9 413
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC26.87%9 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.