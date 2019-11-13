Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CytoDyn Inc.    CYDY

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoDyn to Present at Wall Street Reporter's “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live” Conference on November 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:02pm EST

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a comprehensive overview of the Company’s clinical, regulatory and commercialization priorities at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live” Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT and will be available online.

Date:Thursday, November 14, 2019
Time:1:10 p.m. ET / 10:10 a.m. PT
Access:https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

The livestream presentation will be archived for 30 days and participants are encouraged to go to the above-referenced website 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  The conference sponsor provides corporate visibility services to CytoDyn for a fee.     

CONTACTS:
Investors:
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYTODYN INC.
11/12CytoDyn Receives IRB Approval To Proceed With Compassionate Use Of Leronlimab..
GL
11/12WALL STREET REPORTER PRESENTS : “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” Investor Co..
AQ
11/12CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
11/12CYTODYN : First Patient in CytoDyn's Triple-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Tr..
AQ
11/11First Patient in CytoDyn's Triple-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial Sho..
GL
11/07CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/31CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
10/22CYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
10/14CYTODYN : to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference
AQ
10/11CytoDyn to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,43 M
EBIT 2020 -52,8 M
Net income 2020 -56,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,42x
P/E ratio 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 86,6x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart CYTODYN INC.
Duration : Period :
CytoDyn Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00  $
Last Close Price 0,32  $
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 217%
Spread / Lowest Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nader Z. Pourhassan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Kelly Chairman
Michael D. Mulholland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Nitya G. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Head-Process Sciences
Jordan G. Naydenov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTODYN INC.-32.98%120
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.02%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.72%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.14%21 914
GENMAB39.72%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group