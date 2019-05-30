Log in
CYTODYN INC

CYTODYN INC

(CYDY)
  Report  
News 


CytoDyn to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 5

0
05/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) a late stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announces that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and CEO of CytoDyn, and Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., CytoDyn’s Chief Medical Officer, will present an overview of the company’s various clinical programs at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational conference on Wednesday, June 5, at 12:40 p.m. Pacific time (3:40 p.m. Eastern time).  The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar or at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/cydy/ and will be archived for 60 days. Web participants are encouraged to login to either website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software.

Conference attendees interested in meeting with Dr. Pourhassan and Dr. Pestell throughout the conference should contact Marek Ciszewski, J.D., at mciszewski@edisongroup.com.  Registered conference attendees may also request a meeting through the conference reservation system (“Meetmax”).

CONTACTS

Investors:
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.
Edison, Inc.
MCiszewski@EdisonGroup.com




© GlobeNewswire 2019
