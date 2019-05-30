Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) and The ALS Association today announced the continuation of their partnership in the fight against ALS. Cytokinetics is renewing its Gold Level Sponsorship of the National Walks to Defeat ALS® and Premier Level National ALS Advocacy Conference Sponsorship as well as Platinum Level Sponsorship for initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, including grant funding for care services for people with ALS in the Bay Area.



“The ALS Association and The ALS Association Golden West Chapter have been exceptional partners over the many years we’ve worked together in supporting patients, caregivers, and advocates of our ALS community,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In honor of ALS Awareness Month and following the recent release of encouraging results from our clinical trials of reldesemtiv, it is a privilege to continue our commitment to making a difference in the lives of people impacted by ALS alongside our renewed conviction to develop new medicines that may meaningfully impact their lives.”

In the past year, Cytokinetics has been involved in several initiatives with The ALS Association focused on better understanding the disease and its impact on patients and caregivers as well as increasing awareness of ALS through participation in the Voice Your Love campaign, among others. This year, Cytokinetics is participating as a sponsor of The ALS Association’s National ALS Advocacy Conference held in Washington, D.C., on June 9-11, 2019, during which advocates from across the country meet with legislators on Capitol Hill to discuss policy initiatives that could help the ALS community.

Additionally, as a supporter of initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, Cytokinetics employees will participate in many local events including the “Champions for Care and a Cure” Gala, the ALS Awareness Day with the San Francisco Giants, the Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS, and the South Bay Walk to Defeat ALS. The company has also provided critically-needed funding to invest in communications resources to educate people with ALS and their loved ones about the disease and help to create deeper connections between the ALS community and advocacy resources.

“We are grateful to have a strong industry partner who shares our goals for awareness, education and public policy, and remains tireless in its pursuit of new therapies for the ALS community. We look forward to continuing our collaboration,” said Calaneet Balas, President and CEO of The ALS Association.

“There are more people than ever who are registering with the Golden West Chapter, and the demand for the services and support that we offer continues to grow,” said Fred Fisher, MSW, LCSW, President and CEO of The ALS Association Golden West Chapter. “Cytokinetics’ ongoing dedication to our ALS community is unparalleled. We are extremely honored to work closely with them on many important Chapter events and strategic initiatives, all of which are vital to providing critically-needed support for individuals and families facing ALS.”

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that afflicts approximately 16,000 people in the United States and a comparable number of patients in Europe. Approximately 5,000 new cases of ALS are diagnosed each year in the United States. The average life expectancy of an ALS patient is approximately three to five years after diagnosis and only approximately 10 percent of patients survive for more than 10 years. Death is usually due to respiratory failure because of diminished strength in the skeletal muscles responsible for breathing. Few treatment options exist for these patients, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting ALS on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, the Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at www.alsa.org .

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and best-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. (Amgen) to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of an international clinical trials program in patients with heart failure including GALACTIC-HF and METEORIC-HF. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) to develop reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for diseases of neuromuscular dysfunction, including ALS. Astellas holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize reldesemtiv. Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to specified co-development and co-commercialization rights of Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

