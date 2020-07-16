Log in
Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation July 2020

07/16/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

EMPOWERING

MUSCLE

EMPOWERING

LIVES

John, diagnosed with heart failure

Jillian, diagnosed with HCM

Chuck, diagnosed with ALS

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; Cytokinetics' ability to earn and receive milestone payments; the timing and results of clinical trials of AMG 594 and CK-274; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of CK-274,omecamtiv mecarbil, AMG 594, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Astellas', Amgen's or Ji Xing's decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for reldesemtiv, omecamtiv mecarbil or CK-274, respectively; Cytokinetics' ability to satisfy and conditions to the sale of its royalty interest in mavacamten or disbursement of funding from RTW; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target; and risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from its partners, including milestones and royalties on future potential product sales under Cytokinetics' collaboration agreements with such partners. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

OUR MISSION

To bring forward new medicines to

improve the healthspan of people with

devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular

diseases of impaired muscle function.

3

Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline

VISION

Leading with Science,

As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.

Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases

of impaired muscle function

through access to our pioneering medicines

Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value

Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales

Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs

Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism

Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4

How Do We Get There?

Exploit muscle biology roots

Measure pharmacodynamics of muscle function

Develop first-in-class,next-in class, best-in-class compounds

Expand contractility focus to muscle energetics, metabolism

Adopt customer-centric approach to portfolio management

Pioneer and lead: innovate, integrate and scale

Extend and expand through lifecycle management

Continually pursue back-ups,follow-ons,next-gen drug candidates

LEAD WITH

METHODICALLY

SCIENCE

INVESTIGATE

BUILD A

THINK LIKE

FRANCHISE

A PATIENT

Conduct rigorous, step-wise clinical research

De-risk development programs to increase POS

Optimize PK/PD relationships

Maintain continuity of engagement with leading KOLs

Engage early and often for input and guidance

Elevate patient voice

Improve function, performance and healthspan

Adapt trial design to facilitate participation

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

5

Pipeline of Novel Muscle-Directed Drug Candidates

Research

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

CARDIAC MUSCLE

Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Heart Failure)

AMGEN COLLABORATION

CK-274 (oHCM, nHCM, HFpEF)

RTW / JI XINGCOLLABORATION

CK-271

AMG 594 (Heart Failure, other)

AMGEN COLLABORATION

SKELETAL MUSCLE

Reldesemtiv (ALS)*

CK-601

Additional Skeletal Muscle Activators

ASTELLAS COLLABORATION

OTHER

Muscle Biology Directed Research

  • Astellas provides co-funding in exchange for low single-digit royalty Investigational products - not approved as safe or effective for any indication

Myosin-Targeted

Troponin-Targeted

Research

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

6

Corporate Development Strategy

Multiple product launches

catalyze revenue growth

Organizational

capacity

Diversified commercial cash

flows sustain profitability

Commercial

infrastructure

Propriety research

& development

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Potential for $100M

Potential for $300M

Escalating double-

Potential for $300M

Retained commercial

short-term milestones

pre-commercial

digit royalties in

post-commercial

rights and economics

milestones

omecamtiv mecarbil

milestones

CK-274

omecamtiv mecarbil

reldesemtiv

oHCM, nHCM

Heart Failure

ALS

COMMITTED CAPITAL FOR

CO-PROMOTION:

CO-FUNDING PHASE 3

DEVELOPMENT/LICENSING

NORTH AMERICA

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

COLLABORATION IN CHINA

Above illustrative timelines are based on current assumptions and projections. All such timelines are subject to change andmay be materially delayed based on a variety of factors, including patient enrollment, clinical trial results, regulatory review, our partners' ability to manufacture products and other factors.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

7

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Collaborations & Agreements

Amgen & Royalty Pharma

Amgen Collaboration

Purchase Option: 2006

Exercise Option Ex-Japan: 2009

Expanded to Include Japan/Purchase Equity: 2013

Received >$220M over 13 Years

Royalty Monetization

Royalty Pharma paid $100M** for 4.5% royalty on worldwide sales of omecamtivmecarbil: 2017

Amgen responsible for development and commercialization subject to Cytokinetics' participation rights*

Cytokinetics could earn over $600M in milestone payments

Commercialization:

  • Cytokinetics may receive escalating double-digit royalties
  • Cytokinetics to co-fund Phase 3 development program
  • Co-fundenables co-promote NA
  • Cytokinetics reimbursed for certain sales force activities

Cytokinetics gains right

to co-promoteomecamtiv mecarbil, if approved, in institutional care settings in North America, with reimbursement from Amgen for certain sales force activities

Joint commercial

operating team responsible for commercialization program

  • Royalty rate may increase up to additional 1% associated with timing of US approval
  • Cytokinetics agreed to exercise option to co-invest $40M in Ph 3 development program in exchange for up to incremental 4% royalty on increasing worldwide sales outside of Japan
  • Cytokinetics retains right to receive
    >$600M in additional potential milestone payments and escalating double-digit royalties that may exceed 20% on tiered worldwide sales outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan

*Servier has a sub-license from Amgen to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and certain other countries.

*Comprised of $90M for royalty purchase and $10M for common stock purchase.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

8

CK-3773274: Collaborations & Agreements

RTW Investments, LP & Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited

RTW & Ji Xing Pharma Licensing Collaboration, Funding Commitments & Royalty Monetization

RTW Investments committed capital, funding and sale proceeds of $250M to Cytokinetics

Ji Xing Pharma to develop & commercialize CK-274 in China, subject to royalties and up to $200M in milestone payments RTW Investments purchases equity and agrees to purchase royalty; provides access to capital for development of CK-274

Ji Xing Pharma

Ji Xing to develop & commercialize CK-274 in Greater China and Taiwan

Cytokinetics receives $25M upfront; eligible to receive $200M in development & commercial milestones & double-digit royalties on sales of CK-274 in licensed territory

RTW: Funding for Development of CK-274

Cytokinetics receives options for additional funding for further development of CK-274 in HCMs:

  • Eligible for $45M in each of 2 tranches (upon initiation of global registration programs in oHCM and nHCM) in exchange for 2% royalty on sales in U.S. & certain European countries
  • If full $90M received, Cytokinetics pays RTW 4% royalty on sales of CK-274 in U.S. & certain European countries, subject to royalty reductions for potential other indications

RTW: Other Purchases

RTW agrees to purchase Cytokinetics' royalty rights on future sales of mavacamten for $85M

RTW purchases $50M of Cytokinetics' common stock at $25 per share

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

9

Reldesemtiv: Collaborations & Agreements

Astellas Collaboration

Cytokinetics has exclusive rights to reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other FSRAs

Cytokinetics has exclusive control and responsibility for development and commercialization of reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other fast skeletal regulatory activators

Astellas to pay certain costs up to $12M for potential Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in ALS Cytokinetics to pay Astellas low- to mid- single digit royalty on sales of reldesemtiv in certain countries Astellas funds joint research program with 15 Cytokinetics employees through 2020

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 0

Commercialization Strategy

Leveraging partnership with Amgen to finance the build of our commercial business

Amgen to reimburse

Cytokinetics' commercialization costs in North America

Potential royalties and milestone payments from Amgen expected to support Cytokinetics' commercialization of CK-274,reldesemtiv in North America and Europe

omecamtiv mecarbil

Heart Failure

CK-274

reldesemtiv

oHCM, nHCM

ALS

Focus to Concentrated Customer Segments

(e.g. Centers of Excellence)

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 1

Sarcomere Directed Drug Development

CARDIAC MUSCLE

Omecamtiv Mecarbil

AMG 594

CK-274,CK-271

1 2

Tremendous Need Exists to Improve CV Care

Novel CV drugs are desperately needed to improve patient healthspan

Heart Disease the Leading

Cause of Death in the US

#1 Heart disease (185)

#2 Cancer (152)

#3 Respiratory (49)

#4 Stroke (38)

2018 US Deaths per 100,000 Standard Population

CV Disease the Leading

Category in Healthcare Spend

#1 Cardiovascular ($327B)

#2 Musculoskeletal ($300B)

#3 Respiratory ($231B)

#4 Endocrine ($227B)

2019 US Expenditure by Disease Category

Lack of innovation Exists

Across CV Conditions

#1 Rare diseases

(211 drugs approved)

#2 Neurologic disease

(139 drugs approved)

#3 Cancer

(133 drugs approved)

#10 Cardiovascular

(43 drugs approved)

… and just 4 drugs for HF

# of Approved Drugs since 2010

Source: NCHS Data Brief, No. 355 January 2020, Peterson-KFF, Health System Tracker, PharmaProjects.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 3

Heart Failure: Growing Prevalence and Low Survival Rates

6 million people have heart failure in the United States

Prevalence Expected to

HF Survival Rates Worse than Some

Increase by 46% from 2012 - 2030

Prevalent Cancers

Number of cases(M)

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Men

Women

+46%

8.3

5.7

20122030

Mozzafarian, et al. Circulation 2016; 133: e38-360

Mamas et al. Eur J Heart Fail. 2017 Sep;19(9):1095-104

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 4

High Mortality and Hospital Readmission Rates

Acute heart failure is the most frequent cause of hospitalization in people > 651,2

1 of 2 hospitalized HF patients are readmitted within 6 months5

1, Adams et al. Am Heart J 2006; 149:209-16

  1. Chen et al. JAMA 2011;306:1669-78
  2. Dickstein et al. Eur Heart J 2008;29:2388-442
  3. Korda,, et al. BMC Health Serv Res. 2017;21;17(1):220.
  4. Krumholz et al. Arch Intern Med 1997;15799 - 105

5 years

post-discharge3,7,8

1 year

post-discharge7,9

~ 40-50%

60 days

mortality

~ 20-30%

post-discharge7

after 5 years

Initial

mortality

~ 25-50%

Hospitalization

after 1 year

of patients expire or

are re-hospitalized

<1 month

<6 months

<12 months

post-discharge4,6

post-discharge5

post-discharge3,10

24%

44%

66%

readmitted

readmitted

readmitted

  1. Krumholz et al. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes 2009;2(5):407-13
  2. Loehr et al. Am J Cardiol 2008;101:1016-22
  3. Roger et al. Circulation 2012;125:32-220
  4. Shahar, et al. J Card Fail 2004; 10(5):374-9
  5. Whellan et al. Circulation 2010 Jan;3(1):33-40

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 5

High Economic Burden of Heart Failure

Heart failure costs ~$123 billion annually, representing 33% of total Medicare budget1,2

Inpatient Admission Rates for HF Patients 6X Higher than Non-HF Patients1

Heart failure is the most frequent diagnosis for hospitalized Medicare patients in the US1,2

Annual InpatientAdmitsper 1,000

1800

1600

1400

1200

1000

800

6X

1,664

600

400

200

272

0

Non-Heart Failure

Heart Failure

  1. Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample 2011-2012 (2012 index year, 2011 look back year)
  2. Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample (2014 index year, 2013 look back year) and Office of the Actuary 2016 Board of Trustees Report. The costs only include Part A & B costs

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 6

Significant Unmet Need in HFrEF

Proprietary market research suggests need for novel therapy

Market research

Drugs that

Drugs that do

Drugs that

Disease

Drugs that

suggests need

do not affect

enhance cardiac

modifying

not affect BP

increase QoL

for novel therapy

renal function

performance

therapies

Physicians say newly

Most physicians

BP often limiting factor

Need drugs that target

Need drugs that safely

Patient management

approved therapies

recognize negative effect

for up titration and

novel/more specific

enhance contractility

will improve with drugs

have prolonged survival,

therapies such as

therapy initiation

molecular targets

Increased EF most

that increase QoL

decreased hospital

aldosterone antagonists

Need efficacious drugs

Need targets other than

frequently mentioned

Patient QoL decreases

visits, but still see need

have on renal function

that do not result in

the neurohormonal

desired measure

as they lose the ability to

for other therapies

hypotension

pathway;

perform daily tasks

that reduce mortality

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 7

Significant Unmet Need in HCM

Current therapies do not target underlying disease

HCM is an inherited

Surgical intervention

Current medical

therapy does not target

cardiovascular disease

not permanent solution

underlying disease

1 in 500 have genetic mutation

Invasive therapy to reduce

Indirect mechanisms of action with

1 in 3200 have HCM

septal thickness is effective

systemic side effects

Surgical myectomy or

Variable efficacy, often inadequate

Subset of patients have

percutaneous ablation

progressive symptoms, atrial

fibrillation, stroke, sudden death

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

1 8

Sarcomere Directed Drug Development

Cardiac muscle

The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables cardiac myocytes to contract and generate force

Troponin

Activate

Inhibit

Inhibit

Activate

Myosin

Omecamtiv

CK-274

CK-271

AMG 594

Mecarbil

(Cardiac)

(Cardiac)

(Cardiac)

(Cardiac)

Tropomyosin

Actin

Calcium

Thin filament

ATP

Myosin

Myosin

head

lever arm

Thick filament

19

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Novel Mechanism Approach

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 0

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Pivotal Phase 3 Results Q4 2020

11 Phase 1 studies with over 300 patients, 7 Phase 2 trials with over 1,400 patients

Initiate

Initiate

Initiate

Initiate

First Cardiac

CK-1827452

First CTA/

Amgen Option

Amgen

METEORIC-HF

GALACTIC-HF

COSMIC-HF

Sarcomere Screen

First Synthesized

Regulatory Filing

Agreement

Exercises

ATOMIC-AHF

Phase 3

Option

First POC Isolated

CK-1827452

Phase 1

Phase 2

Hearts and in

Candidate

CY 1111

CY 1121

vivo

Selection

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 1

What Did We Learn from COSMIC-HF?

Phase 2 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil

  • First demonstration of the effectiveness of PK- guided dose titration to prevent excessive exposures to omecamtiv mecarbil
  • Demonstrated improvement in several different measures that predict improved prognosis
    • Decreased left ventricular volumes
    • Decreased NT-proBNP
    • Decreased heart rate
  • Demonstrated favorable tolerability over 20 weeks of treatment

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 2

Dose-Dependent Increases in Cardiac Performance

Pharmacodynamic results from COSMIC-HF

(msec)

SET

40

p = 0.001

p < 0.001

35

Change

30

25

20

(SE)

15

LSMean

10

5

0

25 mg

All PK Titration

Placebo

(%)

LVFS

5

Change

p = 0.017

p = 0.013

4

3

(SE)

2

Mean

1

0

LS

Placebo

25 mg

All PK Titration

LVEF, left ventricular ejection fraction; LVFS, left ventricular fractional shortening;

SE, standard error; SET, systolic ejection time ; all p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment.

Stroke Volume

(mL)

8

6

p = 0.004

p = 0.022

Change

4

(SE)

2

0

MeanLS

-4

-2

Placebo

25 mg

All PK Titration

(%)

LVEF

7.0

Change

p = 0.025

p = 0.063

5.0

(SE)

3.0

LS Mean

1.0

-1.0

Placebo

25 mg

All PK Titration

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 3

Decreases in Physiology & Cardiac Risk

Reductions in heart volume, oxygen demand & wall stress in COSMIC-HF

(mL)

LVESV

(mL)

0

Change(SE)

Change(SE)

-5

-10

Mean

-15

Mean

-20

p = 0.019

p = 0.005

LS

-25

LS

Placebo

25 mg

All PK Titration

LVEDV

10

5

0

-5

-10

p = 0.062

p = 0.021

-15

-20

Placebo

25 mg

All PK Titration

Heart Rate

(bpm)

0

-1

Change

-2

P = 0.007

-3

P = 0.007

(SE)

Mean

-4

-5

P < 0.0001

LS

4

8

12

16

20

Baseline

Weeks

LVESV left ventricular end systolic volume; LVEDV left ventricular end diastolic volume

All p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment

NT-proBNP

(pg/mL)

0

-300

P = 0.14

Change

-600

(SE)

-900

P = 0.087

Mean

-1200

P = 0.007

LS

Baseline

4

8

12

16

20

2715 ± 258 pg/mL

Weeks

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 4

Neutral or Improved Measures of Diastolic Function

Improved systolic function with no negative impact on diastolic function

E/e'

1

ratio

E/e'

0

in

Change

p=0.6718

-1

-2

p=0.1355

Placebo

25 mg Fixed Dose

PK Titration

TR Velocity

(cm/s)

10

0

velocity

-10

in TR

p=0.9767

-20

Change

-30

p=0.0055

Placebo

25 mg Fixed Dose

PK Titration

IVRT=isovolumic relaxation time

TR=tricuspid regurgitation

IVRT

(ms)

10

p<0.0001

p<0.0001

in IVRT

5

Change

0

-5

Placebo

25 mg Fixed Dose

PK Titration

Diastolic Filling Time

20

10

0

-10

p=0.877

-20

p=0.221

-30

Placebo

25 mg Fixed Dose

PK Titration

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 5

Improvements in Symptoms

Change from Baseline in KCCQ Total Symptoms Score at Week 20

4.9-point improvement

Change

14

p= 0.03

12

10

CI)

8

(95%

6

4

Mean

2

0

Placebo

OM 25 mg BID

PK-titration

Change from Baseline in KCCQ Subdomain Scores at Week 20

Symptom Frequency

Change

12

10

8

CI)

6

(95%

4

Mean

2

0

CI: confidence interval

Placebo

OM 25 mg BID

PK-titration

Symptom Burden

Change

18

16

14

12

CI)

10

(95%

8

6

Mean

4

2

0

Placebo

OM 25 mg BID

PK-titration

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 6

Troponins: Small Increases, Unrelated to Exposures to Omecamtiv Mecarbil

  • Baseline troponin I levels were above the diagnostic limit for myocardial infarction (0.04 ng/mL) for ~25% in COSMIC-HF
  • Events of increased troponin I (n=278 across all treatment groups) were independently adjudicated and none were determined to be myocardial ischemia or infarction.1

1. Teerlink, et al. The Lancet 2016; 2895-2903

COSMIC-HF

Troponin I Levels in COSMIC-HF (ng/mL)

Placebo

25 mg BID

All PK Titration

All OM

Median at Baseline

0.025

0.022

0.022

0.022

(Q1, Q3)

(0.016, 0.041)

(0.016, 0.039)

(0.016, 0.042)

0.016, 0.040

Median Change from

0.000

0.001

0.006

0.004

Baseline to Week 20

(-0.007, 0.004)

(0.000, 0.012)

(0.000, 0.024)

(0.000, 0.019)

(Q1, Q3)

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 7

Prognostic Implications: NT-proBNP and Remodeling

Studies demonstrate correlation with cardiovascular outcomes

Patients in PARADIGM-HF who had significant reductions in NT-proBNP had lower rates of CV death or heart failure hospitalization1

Meta-analysis of drug/device therapies demonstrated association between LV remodeling and longer-term effects on mortality in patients with LVD2

  1. Zile et al. JACC 2016; 68(22); 2425-2436
  2. Kramer et al. JACC 2010;56(5):392-406

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 8

Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Completed Enrollment

GALACTIC-HF continuing following second planned interim analysis

Topline results expected in Q4 2020

Overview

Enrolled 8,256 patients at ~1,000 sites in 35 countries

Primary Endpoint

Composite of time to cardiovascular (CV) death or first HF event*, whichever occurs first

Secondary Endpoints

  • Time to CV death
  • Change in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Total Symptoms Score (KCCQ TSS) from baseline to Week 24
  • Time to first HF hospitalization
  • Time to all-cause death

Key Design Points

  • Dose optimization based on trough concentration of omecamtiv mecarbil at 2 weeks and 6 weeks
  • High risk patients enrolled from inpatient and outpatient settings
  • Designed to provide 90% statistical power to assess risk of CV death

*An HF event defined as the presentation of the subject for an urgent, unscheduled clinic/office/ED visit, or hospital admission, with a primary diagnosis of HF, where the patient exhibits new or worsening symptoms of HF on presentation, has objective evidence of new or worsening HF, and receives initiation or intensification of treatment specifically for HF (Hicks et al, 2015). Changes to oral diuretic therapy do not qualify as initiation or intensification of treatment.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2 9

Clinical Trial Overview

Chronic HFrEF patients currently hospitalized for a primary reason of HF or with history of hospitalization or ER/ED admission for a primary reason of HF within 1 year

Screening

Randomization1:1 Stratified by Patient Subsets and Region

Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC

Starting dose: 25mg PO BID

EOS

Placebo + SoC

Follow the same study procedures as OM group to ensure blinding

StudyVisits

D1

W2

W4

W6

W8

W12

W24

W36

W48

Q16W

PK assessment for dose adjustment

PK assessment

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 0

GALACTIC-HF: Design Paper & Interim Analyses

  • Passed first interim analysis: Q1 2019
    • Assessed futility only (HR>1.0)
    • Triggered at 1/3 of target 1,590 deaths
  • Passed second interim analysis: Q1 2020
    • Assessed futility & superiority
    • Triggered at 2/3 of target 1,590 deaths
    • Superiority: p-value for efficacy <0.0005 (one-sided alpha)

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 1

Baseline Characteristics: High Risk Population

  • 8,256 patients enrolled in 35 countries
  • Population at high risk for cardiovascular events despite being well-treated on standard of care
    • Inpatient population: 25%
    • Time from most recent HF hospitalization/ED visit (months), median (Q1-Q3):2 (1-5)
    • NT-proBNP,median (Q1-Q3):1,998 pg/mL (990-4,078)
    • LVEF, mean: 27%
    • ENTRESTO® use: 19%

Overall

Inpatient

Outpatient

(N=8,256)

(N=2,083)

(N=6,173)

Time from most recent HF hospitalization/

2 (1-5)

-

3 (2-6)

ED visit (months), median(Q1-Q3)

Age (years), mean (SD)

65 (11)

65 (11)

64 (11)

Male, %

79

80

78

White, %

78

82

76

LVEF (%), mean (SD)

27 (6)

27 (6)

27 (6)

NYHA ClassII/III/IV, %

53/ 44/ 3

37/ 57/ 6

59/ 39/ 2

NT-proBNP (pg/mL), median (Q1-Q3)

1998 (990-4078)

2509 (1240-5133)

1884 (923-3772)

Ischemic Heart Disease Etiology, %

55

56

54

KCCQ Total Symptom Score, mean(SD)

66 (25)

53 (25)

71 (23)

Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter History, %

42

48

40

Chronic KidneyDisease, %

36

39

35

eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2), median (Q1-Q3)

59 (44-74)

54 (41-70)

60 (45-75)

SBP (mmHg), mean (SD)

117 (15)

114 (14)

117 (16)

ACEi, ARB or ARNi, %

87

83

88

ARNi(ENTRESTO®)%

19

14

19

Beta Blocker, %

94

93

95

MRA, %

77

81

76

Diureticsother than MRAs, %

90

92

89

DigitalisGlycosides, %

17

17

17

SGLT2 Inhibitors, %

3

3

3

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 2

Comparing Patients in Large Heart Failure Trials

Highest risk patients in VICTORIA; lower risk in PARADIGM-HF,DAPA-HF

GALACTIC-HF

VICTORIA

PARADIGM-HF

DAPA-HF

(N=8,256)

(N=5,050)

(N=8,339)

(N=4,744)

Age (y, mean (SD))

65 (11)

67.3 (12.2)

63.8 (11.4)

66 (11)

Race

White

6,358 (77.0%)

3,239 (64.1%)

5,544 (65.7%)

3,333 (70.2%)

Black or African American

561 (6.7%)

249 (4.9%)

428 (5.1%)

226 (4.7%)

Asian

710 (8.6%)

1,132 (22.4%)

1,509 (17.9%)

1,109 (23.3%)

Other

627 (7.6%)

430 (8.5%)

918 (11.0%)

76 (1.6%)

Geographic Region

Eastern Europe

2,705 (32.7%)

1,694 (33.5%)

2,826 (33.5%)

1,604 (33.8%)

Western Europe

1,921 (23.3%)

889 (17.6%)

2,051 (24.3%)

550 (11.6%)

Asia Pacific

670 (8.1%)

1,183 (23.4%)

1,487 (17.6%)

1,096 (23.1%)

Latin and South America

1,575 (19.1%)

724 (14.3%)

1,433 (17.0%)

816 (17.2%)

North America

1,386 (16.8%)

560 (11.1%)

602 (7.1%)

678 (14.3%)

Ejection fraction at screening (% mean (SD))

26.6 (6.3)

28.9 (8.3)

29.5 (6.2)

31.1 (6.8)

Concomitant Medications

ACE-I or ARB

5,803 (70.3%)

3,700 (73.4%)

8,339 (100%)

3,986 (83.6%)

Beta blocker

7,763 (94.0%)

4,691 (93.1%)

7,811 (93.6%)

4,558 (96.0%)

MRA

6,363 (77.1%)

3,545 (70.3%)

4,671 (55.3%)

3,370 (71.0%)

ARNI sacubitril/valsartan

1.595 (19.3%)

731 (14.5%)

-

508 (10.7%)

NT-proBNP at Screening (pg/ml, median (25th, 75th))

1,998 (990-4078)

2,816 (1556-5314)

1,608 (886-3,221)

1,428 (857-2,649)

NYHA Class at Baseline

Class II

4,376 (53.0%)

2,975 (59.0%)

5,919 (70.1%)

3,203 (67.5%)

Class III

3,633 (44.0%)

2,003 (39.7%)

2,018 (23.9%)

1,498 (31.6%)

Class IV

248 (3.0%)

66 (1.3%)

60 (0.7%)

43 (0.9%)

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 3

Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial Underway

Investigating effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on exercise tolerance

Trial enrolling patients in 9 countries in North America and Europe

Primary Endpoint

Change in peak VO2 on CPET from baseline to Week 20

Second Endpoints

  • Change in total workload during CPET from baseline to Week 20
  • Change in ventilatory efficiency (VE/VCO2 slope) during CPET from baseline to Week 20
  • Change in average daily activity units measured over 2 weeks from baseline to Week 18-20 by accelerometry

Study Plan

Total Countries

9

Planned

Active

4

Countries

Total Sites

92

Planned

Activated

69

Sites

Total Patients

270

Planned

Key Design Points

  • Designed to enroll approximately 270 patients
  • 90% power
  • Patients must have LVEF ≤35 percent, be NYHA heart failure class II or III, and have reduced exercise capacity
  • Patients randomized 2:1 to omecamtiv mecarbil

VO2 = Oxygen Uptake; CPET = Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Testing; VE = Ventilatory Efficiency

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 4

Clinical Trial Overview

Subjects with chronic HFrEF and reduced exercise capacity

StudyVisits

2:1 mecarbil:

Screening

Randomized omecamtiv

placebo)

(

Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC

Starting dose 25mg BID; titrated by PK to 25, 37.5 or 50 mg BID

Placebo + SoC

"Titrated" to maintain studyblind

End of Study

Screen

OM Concentration Dose Adjustment

CPET Echocardiogram*

Actigraphy

W-2

D1

W2

W4

W6

W8

W14

W20

W24

*Screening echocardiogram is not required if an appropriate LVEF assessment has been performed within one year

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 5

Commercial Opportunity for New Heart Failure Therapy

$1.7B sold in 2019; Q1 2020 sales increased 62% year over year

Entresto® Global Product Sales (M)

US

Ex-US

1.7bn

569

518

1.0bn

421

430

318

357

507m

239

271

185

200

110

128

84

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2017

2018

2019

2020

*As with all products in Phase 3, the product profile achieved by omecamtiv mecarbil in GALACTIC-HF is required to provide a better understanding of the expected revenue. Source: Novartis public quarterly results presentations

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 6

Commercial Readiness for Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Multiple workstreams in progress to prepare for successful commercial launch

Educate heart failure

Assess impact for

Determine areas of

Cultivate advocacy

differentiation

for heart failure

market

value proposition

for HCPs

patients

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 7

CK-274:Next-In-Class Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor

Potential treatments for patients with HCM

Myosin

  • Discovered by company scientists independent of collaborations
  • Selective allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin
  • No inhibition of smooth muscle myosin observed
  • Potential in vivo pharmacodynamic advantages related to distinctive binding site
  • Optimized to minimize potential drug-drug interactions
  • High oral bioavailability observed across pre-clinical species
  • Clear pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) relationship observed
  • Shallow exposure-response relationship
  • Projected once daily dosing to reach steady state in patients expeditiously
  • Goal: Enable flexible and convenient dose optimization in humans as may contribute to its efficacy and safety profile

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 8

SAD & MAD Results Support Progression to Phase 2

Phase 1: CK-274 was well tolerated in healthy participants,no SAEs*

SAD PK: Absorption and Elimination Generally Dose

MAD PK: Steady-State Achieved After 14

Proportional

Days of Dosing

600

400

(ng/mL)

max

C

200

0

AUC24 (ng/mL)

1

3

10

25

40

50

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

1

3

10

25

40

50

150

Steady-state

attained

5 mg qd x 14d

10 mg qy x 14d

(ng/mL)

100

Through

samples only

-274

50

CK

Last dose

0

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

Dose (mg)

Dose (mg)

Nominal Day

*No SAEs and no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs, ECGs, or laboratory tests Data points represent mean ± standard error of the mean

Cmax = maximum drug plasma concentration; AUC = area under theplasma concentration curve; SAD = single ascending dose; d = day; qd = once daily

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

3 9

CY 6011: MAD Pharmacokinetic Parameters

Half-Life of CK-274 at Steady-State was ~81 hours (3.4 days) On Average

Mean

Dose (n)

5 mg (6)

7.5 mg (6)

10 mg (6)

Cmax (ng/mL)

69 (23.2%)

148 (39.5%

141 (19.7%)

Parameter, Geometric

(%CV)*

tmax (h)

2.75 (1.5-4)

1.0 (0.5-5)

2.5 (0.5-3)

AUC24 (ng•h/mL)

1,321 (23.0%)

2,518 (25.8%)

2,631 (22.8%)

t1/2 (h)

86.3 (11.9)

76.9 (14.5)

79.7 (14.1)

PK

AR

4.71

4.5

4.79

Shallow Exposure-Response Relationship Observed Preclinically Appears to Have Translated to Humans, May Enable Flexible Dose Optimization in Humans

PK/PD Relationship of CK-274 for Ejection Fraction (LVEF)

100

Baseline)

80

Graphs show

LVEF as a function

60

of exposure; data

points represent

of

observed values

40

in dogs and

(%

humans.

LVEF

20

Human

Decrease in LVEF

Dog

as function of

0

exposure is

similar in humans

and dogs.

0.0001

0.001

0.010

0.100

1.000

Free Plasma Concentration(µmoI/L)

*Except data for tmax shown as median (minimum-maximum), and t½ shown as the arithmetic mean (standard deviation).

AR (accumulation ratio) calculated as (AUC24 on Day 14 or 17)/(AUC24 on Day 1).

%CV = percent coefficient of variation; Cmax = maximum plasma concentration; AUC24 = areaunder the plasma concentration curve;

MAD = multiple ascending dose; t½ = apparent plasma terminal elimination half-life; tmax = time to maximum observed plasma concentration.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 0

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Design

Two sequential dose-finding cohorts (optional 3rd cohort)

Patients with

Screening

symptomatic oHCM,

and resting or

provoked LVOT

gradient ≥ 50 mmHg

StudyVisits

Randomization

2

1

CK-3773274 + SoC

Placebo + SoC

End of Study

Screen

IP Dosing

PK

Echocardiogram

W-1

D1

W2

W4

W6

W9

W10

W12

W14

Dose 1

Dose 2

Dose 3

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 1

CK-274: Clinical Development Plan for HCM

Phase 1

Phase 2

Safety, PK & PD

Proof of Concept, Dose Finding

SAD & MAD

oHCMpatients

Healthy

Placebo Controlled

IND Filed

Volunteers

Echocardiography Endpoints

Safe & tolerated dose

Improved LVOT gradient

with desired PD effects

Proof of activity in nHCM pts

Phase 3

Pivotal Studies

oHCMpatients

Exercise Endpoint (peak VO2)

NDA

NDA: Potential for approval based on a single

Ph3 study with an exercise endpoint

Extension study

Long-term safety &efficacy

Pivotal study in nHCM

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 2

Obstructive HCM: Potential Phase 3 Trial Endpoints

  • CPET - Cardiopulmonary exercise testing

• Peak VO2 (oxygen uptake)

  • VE/VCO2 (ventilatory efficiency)

• OUES (oxygen uptake efficiency slope)

NYHA class

  • Echocardiographic parameters - LVOT gradient,
    LVEF, LVFS, GLS

Biomarkers - NT-proBNP, Troponins

  • PROs - Patient-Reported Outcomes
    • PROMIS scores - Dyspnea, Fatigue, Physical Function
    • HCM-specificinstruments currently being validated

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 3

Non-Obstructive HCM: Human Model of HFpEF Subgroup

nHCM patients with similarities to subgroups of HFpEFpatients with hypercontractility

Symptoms and Pathophysiology are Similar in Both Conditions

Symptoms

Pathophysiology

Dyspnea

Increased Contractility

nHCM

Exercise Capacity

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Diminished

Peripheral Edema

Diastolic Dysfunction

HFpEF

Fatigue

Increased LV Filling Pressure

Subgroup

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 4

Novel Approach Addresses Multiple Unmet Patient Needs

No FDA Approved Therapies

Obstructive HCM

oHCM

CK-274

(Cardiac myosin

Inhibitor)

nHCM

HFpEF

Non-Obstructive HCM

Heart Failure with

Preserved Ejection Fraction

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 5

CV Franchise: Building to Improve Patient Healthspan

Build leading CV

Successfullylaunch,

Leverage

Expand CV pipeline

commercial

commercial

omecamtiv mecarbil,

internally and

Improve CV patient

organization

organization to bring

for patients with

through novel

healthspan

supported by

CK-274 & other

HFrEF

partnerships

Amgen collaboration

molecules to market

Today

Leverage deep leadership in cardiac muscle biology, to develop and commercialize innovative medicines for CV disease

Tomorrow

Meaningfully improve the healthspan of CV patients with an initial focus on HFrEF and HCM

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 6

Building Synergistic Commercial Capabilities

Building Today…

To Lead Tomorrow

UILDING TODAY…

Building commercial organization focused

Establish Cytokinetics as a CV leader by

on hospitalized CV patients and HCPs to

leveraging commercial capabilities for

optimize opportunity for omecamtiv mecarbil

future product launches

Leverage funding from Amgen collaboration

Significant overlap between HFrEF & HCM accounts

Cultivate advocacy with CV patients and HCPs

Simultaneously gain experience in HFrEF & HCM

6,000+

Highest Value

~75% HFrEF Patients

Hospitals and

Hospitals &

~78% HCM Patients

CoEs

CoEs in US

IQVIA HPD - Q3'18 - Q2'19

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4 7

Sarcomere Directed Drug Development

SKELETAL MUSCLE

Reldesemtiv

CK-601

4 8

Sarcomere Directed Drug Development

Skeletal muscle

The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables skeletal myocytes to contract and generate force

Troponin

Activate Activate

ReldesemtivCK-601

(Skeletal) (Skeletal)

Tropomyosin

Actin

Calcium

Thin filament

ATP

Myosin

Myosin

head

lever arm

Thick filament

4 9

Phase 2 Clinical Trial in ALS

Results presented at American Academy of Neurology 2019

Parallel group, dose ranging

study enrolled 458 patients

with ALS in the US, Canada,

Australia and Europe

evaluating change from

Screening

baseline in the percent

2 weeks

predicted slow vital

capacity (SVC) at 12 weeks

of treatment with

reldesemtiv or placebo

Randomization1:1:1:1

End of Dosing

Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled: 12 weeks

Placebo (n = 110)

  1. mgBID (n = 110)
  1. mgBID (n = 110)

450 mg BID (n = 110)

Follow-up

4 weeks

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 0

Primary Endpoint: SVC

Change from baseline in percent predicted SVC at week 12

-6.46

-4.97

-4.62

-4.58

0

-1

PredictedPercentSVC ChangeFrom atBaselineWeek 12 (95% CI)

-2

-3

Primary Analysis*

-4

P = 0.11

for weighted

-5

dose-response

-6

relationship

-7

*

-8

-9

Placebo

150 mg BID

300 mg BID

450 mg BID

*Based on Mixed Model for Repeated Measures (MMRM) with the contrasts of (-5,-1, 3, 3) for placebo, reldesemtiv 150 mg, 300 mg and 450 mg BID, respectively

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 1

Change From Baseline: All Active vs Placebo*

Results support progression to potential Phase 3 clinical trial

SVC Change From Baseline

ALSFRS-R Change From Baseline

(All Active vs Placebo)

(All Active vs Placebo)

0.0

*P = 0.10

0.0

LS Mean (SE) Difference

LS Mean (±SE) of Change in Percent

LS Mean (±SE) of Change in FunctionalRating Scale - Revised (ALSFRS-R) FromBaseline

Baseline

in Change of %

-1.0

-2.5

Predicted SVC 1.7 (1.1)

-2.0

From

-5.0

SVC

-3.0

Relative reduction of 27%

Predicted

-7.5

in decline of percent predicted

-4.0

SVC compared with placebo

-10.0

12 Weeks of Dosing

Off Drug

-5.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

Week 8

Week 12

Week 16/

Visit

Follow-up

Study Treatment: Placebo All Active

LS Mean (SE)

*P = 0.01

Difference in Change

of ALSFRS-R0.9 (0.3)

Relative reduction of 25%

in drop of ALSFRS-R

compared to placebo

12 Weeks of Dosing

Off Drug

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

Week 8

Week 12

Week 16/

Visit

Follow-up

Study Treatment:

Placebo

All Active

*post hoc analysis

FORTITUDE-ALSdid not achieve statistical significance, but patients on all dose groups of reldesemtiv declined less than patients on placebo

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 2

Subgroup Analyses*

Percent Predicted SVC

No. of Patients

LSM Difference

(pbo/reldesemtiv)

(95% Cl)

Estimate

P value

Percent predicted SVC at baseline

<80

38/102

1.037

0.5935

≥80

52/187

2.135

0.0834

ALSFRS-R total score at baseline

43/118

2.886

0.1.41

≥Median (38.0)

47/171

0.451

0.7146

ALSAQ-5 total score at baseline

<150

49/159

0.568

0.6689

≥150

41/130

3.489

0.0287

Anatomic site of disease onset

Limb

73/234

2.309

0.0448

Bulbar

17/55

-0.027

0.9923

Time since ALS symptom onset

<2 Years

50/188

0.530

0.7211

≥2 Years

40/101

3.640

0.0094

Time since ALS diagnosis

<1 Year

65/210

0.819

0.5263

≥1 Year

25/79

4.237

0.0172

<6 Months

39/130

1.230

0.4538

≥6 Months

51/159

2.285

0.1024

Pre-study rate of disease progression

(ALSFRS-R total score reduction per month)

1st tertile ≤(0.3667)

29/107

0.663

0.6361

2nd tertile > (0.3667) - (0.6673)

35/94

2.960

0.0976

3rd tertile (0.6673)

26/88

1.620

0.4597

ALSFRS-R Total Score

No. of Patients

LSM Difference

(pbo/reldesemtiv)

(95% Cl)

Estimate

P value

Percent predicted SVC at baseline

<80

43/109

1.588

0.0089

≥80

57/196

0.264

0.5296

ALSFRS-R total score at baseline

48/129

1.107

0.0585

≥Median (38.0)

52/176

0.685

0.0987

ALSAQ-5 total score at baseline

<150

52/164

0.266

0.5025

≥150

48/141

1.598

0.0055

Anatomic site of disease onset

Limb

80/245

0.872

0.0279

Bulbar

20/60

0.861

0.2194

Time since ALS symptom onset

<2 Years

56/199

1.422

0.0025

≥2 Years

44/106

0.475

0.3439

Time since ALS diagnosis

<1 Year

71/225

1.123

0.0101

≥1 Year

29/80

0.359

0.5350

<6 Months

42/137

1.359

0.0154

≥6 Months

58/168

0.566

0.1820

Pre-study rate of disease progression

(ALSFRS-R total score reduction per month)

1st tertile ≤(0.3667)

32/110

0.389

0.4298

2nd tertile > (0.3667) - (0.6673)

38/99

0.987

0.0665

3rd tertile (0.6673)

30/96

1.733

0.0177

-15-10-5 0 5 10 15

Favors Placebo

Favors Treatment

-5-2.5 0 2.5 5

Favors Placebo

Favors Treatment

*FORTITUDE-ALS did not achievestatistical significance, but patients on all dose groups of reldesemtiv declined less than patients on placebo

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 3

Post-Hoc Analyses Inform Potential Path Forward

Change From Baseline in ALSFRS-R by Progressor Tertiles

Time (weeks)

Probability of No New DME* Over Time With Treatment With Reldesemtiv

DME (Durable Medical Equipment): Manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, NIV, Augmentative Language Device, PEG

-R

0

1.0

mean change from baselinein ALSFRS

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

-0.5

-1

Probabilityof No New DME

0.9

-1.5

-2

0.8

-2.5

0.7

-3

Treatment difference

1.15; P = 0.0112

-3.5

0.6

-4

-4.5

LS

SP reldesemtiv combined (n=117)

SP placebo (n=35)

MP + FP reldesemtiv combined (n=227)

MP + FP placebo (n=79)

Patients on

reldesemtiv had

significantly lower risk

(38%) of agreeing to

receive DME

compared to placebo

342

328

300

264

114

104

93

80

0

4

8

12

Weekson Treatment

All Active

Placebo

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 4

Convergence of Verticals Addresses CV Conditions & Co-Morbidities

CV Patient

HFrEF

Enhanced Cardiac

HCM

HFpEF

Muscle Performance

Applicable Across

Other Cardiomyopathies

Additional

Right Ventricle (RV)

CV Conditions

Dysfunction

Frailty

Enhanced Skeletal

Reduced Work Capacity

Muscle Performance

Can Address CV

Muscle Weakness

Patient Co-Morbidities

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E

5 5

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

CORPORATE PROFILE

5 6

We're Up To The Challenge

Pipeline*

1

Pivotal trial

2

Pivotal trials

3

Potential FDA

5

Clinical stage

10

Development

readout in

programs by

in 2021

approvals by 2025

programs

Q4 2020

2025

Heart Failure

HCM

ALS

Ongoing

Programs*

Omecamtivmecarbil

CK-274

Reldesemtiv

R&D

o Phase 3 CV outcomes

o Phase 2 trial

o Prepare for

Additional research

trial results Q4 2020

AMG-594

initial results

potential

o Phase 3 exercise capacity

in muscle biology,

Phase 1

2H 2020

phase 3 trial

trial results 2H 2021

o

starting in

energetics & metabolism

Q4 2020

Foundations

175

$237M

>$1B

~20%

Eligible milestone

Eligible for double-digit

Full time

At Q1 2020

payments in partnerships

escalating royalties** on

employees

worldwide sales on

omecamtiv mecarbil

*Timelines and milestones reflect Cytokinetics'

**Outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan

current expectations and beliefs.

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

5 7

Upcoming 2020 Milestones

Expect Topline Results from

Expect Data from Cohort 1 of

Expect to Complete Enrollment

GALACTIC-HFin Q4

REDWOOD-HCMin 2H

in METEORIC-HF

Conduct Commercial Readiness

  • Develop Co-Promotion Plan for Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Prepare for Potential Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients with ALS

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

5 8

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

THANK

YOU

John, diagnosed with heart failure

Jillian, diagnosed with HCM

Chuck, diagnosed with ALS

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
