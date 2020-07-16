Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation July 2020 0 07/16/2020 | 02:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sarcomere Directed Therapies EMPOWERING MUSCLE EMPOWERING LIVES John, diagnosed with heart failure Jillian, diagnosed with HCM Chuck, diagnosed with ALS Forward-Looking Statements This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; Cytokinetics' ability to earn and receive milestone payments; the timing and results of clinical trials of AMG 594 and CK-274; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of CK-274,omecamtiv mecarbil, AMG 594, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Astellas', Amgen's or Ji Xing's decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for reldesemtiv, omecamtiv mecarbil or CK-274, respectively; Cytokinetics' ability to satisfy and conditions to the sale of its royalty interest in mavacamten or disbursement of funding from RTW; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target; and risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from its partners, including milestones and royalties on future potential product sales under Cytokinetics' collaboration agreements with such partners. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 Sarcomere Directed Therapies OUR MISSION To bring forward new medicines to improve the healthspan of people with devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases of impaired muscle function. 3 Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline VISION Leading with Science, As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do. Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases of impaired muscle function through access to our pioneering medicines Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 How Do We Get There? Exploit muscle biology roots Measure pharmacodynamics of muscle function Develop first-in-class,next-in class, best-in-class compounds Expand contractility focus to muscle energetics, metabolism Adopt customer-centric approach to portfolio management Pioneer and lead: innovate, integrate and scale Extend and expand through lifecycle management Continually pursue back-ups,follow-ons,next-gen drug candidates LEAD WITH METHODICALLY SCIENCE INVESTIGATE BUILD A THINK LIKE FRANCHISE A PATIENT Conduct rigorous, step-wise clinical research De-risk development programs to increase POS Optimize PK/PD relationships Maintain continuity of engagement with leading KOLs Engage early and often for input and guidance Elevate patient voice Improve function, performance and healthspan Adapt trial design to facilitate participation O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 5 Pipeline of Novel Muscle-Directed Drug Candidates Research Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 CARDIAC MUSCLE Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Heart Failure) AMGEN COLLABORATION CK-274 (oHCM, nHCM, HFpEF) RTW / JI XINGCOLLABORATION CK-271 AMG 594 (Heart Failure, other) AMGEN COLLABORATION SKELETAL MUSCLE Reldesemtiv (ALS)* CK-601 Additional Skeletal Muscle Activators ASTELLAS COLLABORATION OTHER Muscle Biology Directed Research Astellas provides co-funding in exchange for low single-digit royalty Investigational products - not approved as safe or effective for any indication Myosin-Targeted Troponin-Targeted Research O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 6 Corporate Development Strategy Multiple product launches catalyze revenue growth Organizational capacity Diversified commercial cash flows sustain profitability Commercial infrastructure Propriety research & development 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 • Potential for $100M • Potential for $300M • Escalating double- • Potential for $300M • Retained commercial short-term milestones pre-commercial digit royalties in post-commercial rights and economics milestones omecamtiv mecarbil milestones CK-274 omecamtiv mecarbil reldesemtiv oHCM, nHCM Heart Failure ALS COMMITTED CAPITAL FOR CO-PROMOTION: CO-FUNDING PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT/LICENSING NORTH AMERICA CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION IN CHINA Above illustrative timelines are based on current assumptions and projections. Amgen & Royalty Pharma Amgen Collaboration Purchase Option: 2006 Exercise Option Ex-Japan: 2009 Expanded to Include Japan/Purchase Equity: 2013 Received >$220M over 13 Years Royalty Monetization Royalty Pharma paid $100M** for 4.5% royalty on worldwide sales of omecamtivmecarbil: 2017 Amgen responsible for development and commercialization subject to Cytokinetics' participation rights* Cytokinetics could earn over $600M in milestone payments Commercialization: Cytokinetics may receive escalating double-digit royalties *Servier has a sub-license from Amgen to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and certain other countries. *Comprised of $90M for royalty purchase and $10M for common stock purchase.

double-digit royalties Cytokinetics to co-fund Phase 3 development program

co-fund Phase 3 development program Co-fund enables co-promote NA

enables co-promote NA Cytokinetics reimbursed for certain sales force activities Cytokinetics gains right to co-promoteomecamtiv mecarbil, if approved, in institutional care settings in North America, with reimbursement from Amgen for certain sales force activities Joint commercial operating team responsible for commercialization program Royalty rate may increase up to additional 1% associated with timing of US approval

Cytokinetics agreed to exercise option to co-invest $40M in Ph 3 development program in exchange for up to incremental 4% royalty on increasing worldwide sales outside of Japan

co-invest $40M in Ph 3 development program in exchange for up to incremental 4% royalty on increasing worldwide sales outside of Japan Cytokinetics retains right to receive

>$600M in additional potential milestone payments and escalating double-digit royalties that may exceed 20% on tiered worldwide sales outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan *Servier has a sub-license from Amgen to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and certain other countries. *Comprised of $90M for royalty purchase and $10M for common stock purchase. O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 8 CK-3773274: Collaborations & Agreements RTW Investments, LP & Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited RTW & Ji Xing Pharma Licensing Collaboration, Funding Commitments & Royalty Monetization RTW Investments committed capital, funding and sale proceeds of $250M to Cytokinetics Ji Xing Pharma to develop & commercialize CK-274 in China, subject to royalties and up to $200M in milestone payments RTW Investments purchases equity and agrees to purchase royalty; provides access to capital for development of CK-274 Ji Xing Pharma Ji Xing to develop & commercialize CK-274 in Greater China and Taiwan Cytokinetics receives $25M upfront; eligible to receive $200M in development & commercial milestones & double-digit royalties on sales of CK-274 in licensed territory RTW: Funding for Development of CK-274 Cytokinetics receives options for additional funding for further development of CK-274 in HCMs: Eligible for $45M in each of 2 tranches (upon initiation of global registration programs in oHCM and nHCM) in exchange for 2% royalty on sales in U.S. & certain European countries

in each of 2 tranches (upon initiation of global registration programs in oHCM and nHCM) in exchange for 2% royalty on sales in U.S. & certain European countries If full $90M received, Cytokinetics pays RTW 4% royalty on sales of CK-274 in U.S. & certain European countries, subject to royalty reductions for potential other indications RTW: Other Purchases RTW agrees to purchase Cytokinetics' royalty rights on future sales of mavacamten for $85M RTW purchases $50M of Cytokinetics' common stock at $25 per share O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 9 Reldesemtiv: Collaborations & Agreements Astellas Collaboration Cytokinetics has exclusive rights to reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other FSRAs Cytokinetics has exclusive control and responsibility for development and commercialization of reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other fast skeletal regulatory activators Astellas to pay certain costs up to $12M for potential Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in ALS Cytokinetics to pay Astellas low- to mid- single digit royalty on sales of reldesemtiv in certain countries Astellas funds joint research program with 15 Cytokinetics employees through 2020 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 0 Commercialization Strategy Leveraging partnership with Amgen to finance the build of our commercial business Amgen to reimburse Cytokinetics' commercialization costs in North America Potential royalties and milestone payments from Amgen expected to support Cytokinetics' commercialization of CK-274,reldesemtiv in North America and Europe omecamtiv mecarbil Heart Failure CK-274 reldesemtiv oHCM, nHCM ALS Focus to Concentrated Customer Segments (e.g. Centers of Excellence) O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 1 Sarcomere Directed Drug Development CARDIAC MUSCLE Omecamtiv Mecarbil AMG 594 CK-274,CK-271 1 2 Tremendous Need Exists to Improve CV Care Novel CV drugs are desperately needed to improve patient healthspan Heart Disease the Leading Cause of Death in the US #1 Heart disease (185) #2 Cancer (152) #3 Respiratory (49) #4 Stroke (38) 2018 US Deaths per 100,000 Standard Population CV Disease the Leading Category in Healthcare Spend #1 Cardiovascular ($327B) #2 Musculoskeletal ($300B) #3 Respiratory ($231B) #4 Endocrine ($227B) 2019 US Expenditure by Disease Category Lack of innovation Exists Across CV Conditions #1 Rare diseases (211 drugs approved) #2 Neurologic disease (139 drugs approved) #3 Cancer (133 drugs approved) #10 Cardiovascular (43 drugs approved) … and just 4 drugs for HF # of Approved Drugs since 2010 Source: NCHS Data Brief, No. 355 January 2020, Peterson-KFF, Health System Tracker, PharmaProjects. O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 3 Heart Failure: Growing Prevalence and Low Survival Rates 6 million people have heart failure in the United States Prevalence Expected to HF Survival Rates Worse than Some Increase by 46% from 2012 - 2030 Prevalent Cancers Number of cases(M) 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Men Women +46% 8.3 5.7 20122030 Mozzafarian, et al. Circulation 2016; 133: e38-360 Mamas et al. Eur J Heart Fail. 2017 Sep;19(9):1095-104 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 4 High Mortality and Hospital Readmission Rates Acute heart failure is the most frequent cause of hospitalization in people > 651,2 1 of 2 hospitalized HF patients are readmitted within 6 months5 1, Adams et al. Am Heart J 2006; 149:209-16 Chen et al. JAMA 2011;306:1669-78 Dickstein et al . Eur Heart J 2008;29:2388-442 Korda,, et al. BMC Health Serv Res . 2017;21;17(1):220. Krumholz et al. Arch Intern Med 1997;15799 - 105 5 years post-discharge3,7,8 1 year post-discharge7,9 ~ 40-50% 60 days mortality ~ 20-30% post-discharge7 after 5 years Initial mortality ~ 25-50% Hospitalization after 1 year of patients expire or are re-hospitalized <1 month <6 months <12 months post-discharge4,6 post-discharge5 post-discharge3,10 24% 44% 66% readmitted readmitted readmitted Krumholz et al. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes 2009;2(5):407-13 Loehr et al. Am J Cardiol 2008;101:1016-22 Roger et al. Circulation 2012;125:32-220 Shahar, et al . J Card Fail 2004; 10(5):374-9 Whellan et al. Circulation 2010 Jan;3(1):33-40 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 5 High Economic Burden of Heart Failure Heart failure costs ~$123 billion annually, representing 33% of total Medicare budget1,2 Inpatient Admission Rates for HF Patients 6X Higher than Non-HF Patients1 Heart failure is the most frequent diagnosis for hospitalized Medicare patients in the US1,2 Annual InpatientAdmitsper 1,000 1800 1600 1400 1200 1000 800 6X 1,664 600 400 200 272 0 Non-Heart Failure Heart Failure Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample 2011-2012 (2012 index year, 2011 look back year) Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample (2014 index year, 2013 look back year) and Office of the Actuary 2016 Board of Trustees Report. The costs only include Part A & B costs O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 6 Significant Unmet Need in HFrEF Proprietary market research suggests need for novel therapy Market research Drugs that Drugs that do Drugs that Disease Drugs that suggests need do not affect enhance cardiac modifying not affect BP increase QoL for novel therapy renal function performance therapies Physicians say newly Most physicians BP often limiting factor Need drugs that target Need drugs that safely Patient management approved therapies recognize negative effect for up titration and novel/more specific enhance contractility will improve with drugs have prolonged survival, therapies such as therapy initiation molecular targets Increased EF most that increase QoL decreased hospital aldosterone antagonists Need efficacious drugs Need targets other than frequently mentioned Patient QoL decreases visits, but still see need have on renal function that do not result in the neurohormonal desired measure as they lose the ability to for other therapies hypotension pathway; perform daily tasks that reduce mortality O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 7 Significant Unmet Need in HCM Current therapies do not target underlying disease HCM is an inherited Surgical intervention Current medical therapy does not target cardiovascular disease not permanent solution underlying disease 1 in 500 have genetic mutation Invasive therapy to reduce Indirect mechanisms of action with 1 in 3200 have HCM septal thickness is effective systemic side effects Surgical myectomy or Variable efficacy, often inadequate Subset of patients have percutaneous ablation progressive symptoms, atrial fibrillation, stroke, sudden death O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 1 8 Sarcomere Directed Drug Development Cardiac muscle The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables cardiac myocytes to contract and generate force Troponin Activate Inhibit Inhibit Activate Myosin Omecamtiv CK-274 CK-271 AMG 594 Mecarbil (Cardiac) (Cardiac) (Cardiac) (Cardiac) Tropomyosin Actin Calcium Thin filament ATP Myosin Myosin head lever arm Thick filament 19 Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Novel Mechanism Approach O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 0 Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Pivotal Phase 3 Results Q4 2020 11 Phase 1 studies with over 300 patients, 7 Phase 2 trials with over 1,400 patients Initiate Initiate Initiate Initiate First Cardiac CK-1827452 First CTA/ Amgen Option Amgen METEORIC-HF GALACTIC-HF COSMIC-HF Sarcomere Screen First Synthesized Regulatory Filing Agreement Exercises ATOMIC-AHF Phase 3 Option First POC Isolated CK-1827452 Phase 1 Phase 2 Hearts and in Candidate CY 1111 CY 1121 vivo Selection O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 1 What Did We Learn from COSMIC-HF? Phase 2 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil First demonstration of the effectiveness of PK- guided dose titration to prevent excessive exposures to omecamtiv mecarbil

Demonstrated improvement in several different measures that predict improved prognosis

predict improved prognosis Decreased left ventricular volumes Decreased NT-proBNP Decreased heart rate

Demonstrated favorable tolerability over 20 weeks of treatment O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 2 Dose-Dependent Increases in Cardiac Performance Pharmacodynamic results from COSMIC-HF (msec) SET 40 p = 0.001 p < 0.001 35 Change 30 25 20 (SE) 15 LSMean 10 5 0 25 mg All PK Titration Placebo (%) LVFS 5 Change p = 0.017 p = 0.013 4 3 (SE) 2 Mean 1 0 LS Placebo 25 mg All PK Titration LVEF, left ventricular ejection fraction; LVFS, left ventricular fractional shortening; SE, standard error; SET, systolic ejection time ; all p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment. Stroke Volume (mL) 8 6 p = 0.004 p = 0.022 Change 4 (SE) 2 0 MeanLS -4 -2 Placebo 25 mg All PK Titration (%) LVEF 7.0 Change p = 0.025 p = 0.063 5.0 (SE) 3.0 LS Mean 1.0 -1.0 Placebo 25 mg All PK Titration O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 3 Decreases in Physiology & Cardiac Risk Reductions in heart volume, oxygen demand & wall stress in COSMIC-HF (mL) LVESV (mL) 0 Change(SE) Change(SE) -5 -10 Mean -15 Mean -20 p = 0.019 p = 0.005 LS -25 LS Placebo 25 mg All PK Titration LVEDV 10 5 0 -5 -10 p = 0.062 p = 0.021 -15 -20 Placebo 25 mg All PK Titration Heart Rate (bpm) 0 -1 Change -2 P = 0.007 -3 P = 0.007 (SE) Mean -4 -5 P < 0.0001 LS 4 8 12 16 20 Baseline Weeks LVESV left ventricular end systolic volume; LVEDV left ventricular end diastolic volume All p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment NT-proBNP (pg/mL) 0 -300 P = 0.14 Change -600 (SE) -900 P = 0.087 Mean -1200 P = 0.007 LS Baseline 4 8 12 16 20 2715 ± 258 pg/mL Weeks O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 4 Neutral or Improved Measures of Diastolic Function Improved systolic function with no negative impact on diastolic function E/e' 1 ratio E/e' 0 in Change p=0.6718 -1 -2 p=0.1355 Placebo 25 mg Fixed Dose PK Titration TR Velocity (cm/s) 10 0 velocity -10 in TR p=0.9767 -20 Change -30 p=0.0055 Placebo 25 mg Fixed Dose PK Titration IVRT=isovolumic relaxation time TR=tricuspid regurgitation IVRT (ms) 10 p<0.0001 p<0.0001 in IVRT 5 Change 0 -5 Placebo 25 mg Fixed Dose PK Titration Diastolic Filling Time 20 10 0 -10 p=0.877 -20 p=0.221 -30 Placebo 25 mg Fixed Dose PK Titration O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 5 Improvements in Symptoms Change from Baseline in KCCQ Total Symptoms Score at Week 20 4.9-point improvement Change 14 p= 0.03 12 10 CI) 8 (95% 6 4 Mean 2 0 Placebo OM 25 mg BID PK-titration Change from Baseline in KCCQ Subdomain Scores at Week 20 Symptom Frequency Change 12 10 8 CI) 6 (95% 4 Mean 2 0 CI: confidence interval Placebo OM 25 mg BID PK-titration Symptom Burden Change 18 16 14 12 CI) 10 (95% 8 6 Mean 4 2 0 Placebo OM 25 mg BID PK-titration O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 6 Troponins: Small Increases, Unrelated to Exposures to Omecamtiv Mecarbil Baseline troponin I levels were above the diagnostic limit for myocardial infarction (0.04 ng/mL) for ~25% in COSMIC-HF

COSMIC-HF Events of increased troponin I (n=278 across all treatment groups) were independently adjudicated and none were determined to be myocardial ischemia or infarction. 1 1. Teerlink, et al. The Lancet 2016; 2895-2903 COSMIC-HF Troponin I Levels in COSMIC-HF (ng/mL) Placebo 25 mg BID All PK Titration All OM Median at Baseline 0.025 0.022 0.022 0.022 (Q1, Q3) (0.016, 0.041) (0.016, 0.039) (0.016, 0.042) 0.016, 0.040 Median Change from 0.000 0.001 0.006 0.004 Baseline to Week 20 (-0.007, 0.004) (0.000, 0.012) (0.000, 0.024) (0.000, 0.019) (Q1, Q3) O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 7 Prognostic Implications: NT-proBNP and Remodeling Studies demonstrate correlation with cardiovascular outcomes Patients in PARADIGM-HF who had significant reductions in NT-proBNP had lower rates of CV death or heart failure hospitalization1 Meta-analysis of drug/device therapies demonstrated association between LV remodeling and longer-term effects on mortality in patients with LVD2 Zile et al . JACC 2016; 68(22); 2425-2436 Kramer et al . JACC 2010;56(5):392-406 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 8 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Completed Enrollment GALACTIC-HF continuing following second planned interim analysis Topline results expected in Q4 2020 Overview Enrolled 8,256 patients at ~1,000 sites in 35 countries Primary Endpoint Composite of time to cardiovascular (CV) death or first HF event*, whichever occurs first Secondary Endpoints Time to CV death

Change in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Total Symptoms Score (KCCQ TSS) from baseline to Week 24

Time to first HF hospitalization

Time to all-cause death Key Design Points Dose optimization based on trough concentration of omecamtiv mecarbil at 2 weeks and 6 weeks

at 2 weeks and 6 weeks High risk patients enrolled from inpatient and outpatient settings

Designed to provide 90% statistical power to assess risk of CV death *An HF event defined as the presentation of the subject for an urgent, unscheduled clinic/office/ED visit, or hospital admission, with a primary diagnosis of HF, where the patient exhibits new or worsening symptoms of HF on presentation, has objective evidence of new or worsening HF, and receives initiation or intensification of treatment specifically for HF (Hicks et al, 2015). Changes to oral diuretic therapy do not qualify as initiation or intensification of treatment. O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 2 9 Clinical Trial Overview Chronic HFrEF patients currently hospitalized for a primary reason of HF or with history of hospitalization or ER/ED admission for a primary reason of HF within 1 year Screening Randomization1:1 Stratified by Patient Subsets and Region Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC Starting dose: 25mg PO BID EOS Placebo + SoC Follow the same study procedures as OM group to ensure blinding StudyVisits D1 W2 W4 W6 W8 W12 W24 W36 W48 Q16W PK assessment for dose adjustment PK assessment O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 0 GALACTIC-HF: Design Paper & Interim Analyses Passed first interim analysis: Q1 2019

Assessed futility only (HR>1.0) Triggered at 1/3 of target 1,590 deaths

Passed second interim analysis: Q1 2020

Assessed futility & superiority Triggered at 2/3 of target 1,590 deaths Superiority: p-value for efficacy <0.0005 (one-sided alpha)

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 1 Baseline Characteristics: High Risk Population 8,256 patients enrolled in 35 countries

Population at high risk for cardiovascular events despite being well-treated on standard of care

well-treated on standard of care Inpatient population: 25% Time from most recent HF hospitalization/ED visit (months), median (Q1-Q3): 2 (1-5) NT-proBNP, median (Q1-Q3): 1,998 pg/mL (990-4,078) LVEF, mean: 27% ENTRESTO® use: 19%

Overall Inpatient Outpatient (N=8,256) (N=2,083) (N=6,173) Time from most recent HF hospitalization/ 2 (1-5) - 3 (2-6) ED visit (months), median(Q1-Q3) Age (years), mean (SD) 65 (11) 65 (11) 64 (11) Male, % 79 80 78 White, % 78 82 76 LVEF (%), mean (SD) 27 (6) 27 (6) 27 (6) NYHA ClassII/III/IV, % 53/ 44/ 3 37/ 57/ 6 59/ 39/ 2 NT-proBNP (pg/mL), median (Q1-Q3) 1998 (990-4078) 2509 (1240-5133) 1884 (923-3772) Ischemic Heart Disease Etiology, % 55 56 54 KCCQ Total Symptom Score, mean(SD) 66 (25) 53 (25) 71 (23) Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter History, % 42 48 40 Chronic KidneyDisease, % 36 39 35 eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2), median (Q1-Q3) 59 (44-74) 54 (41-70) 60 (45-75) SBP (mmHg), mean (SD) 117 (15) 114 (14) 117 (16) ACEi, ARB or ARNi, % 87 83 88 ARNi(ENTRESTO®)% 19 14 19 Beta Blocker, % 94 93 95 MRA, % 77 81 76 Diureticsother than MRAs, % 90 92 89 DigitalisGlycosides, % 17 17 17 SGLT2 Inhibitors, % 3 3 3 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 2 Comparing Patients in Large Heart Failure Trials Highest risk patients in VICTORIA; lower risk in PARADIGM-HF,DAPA-HF GALACTIC-HF VICTORIA PARADIGM-HF DAPA-HF (N=8,256) (N=5,050) (N=8,339) (N=4,744) Age (y, mean (SD)) 65 (11) 67.3 (12.2) 63.8 (11.4) 66 (11) Race White 6,358 (77.0%) 3,239 (64.1%) 5,544 (65.7%) 3,333 (70.2%) Black or African American 561 (6.7%) 249 (4.9%) 428 (5.1%) 226 (4.7%) Asian 710 (8.6%) 1,132 (22.4%) 1,509 (17.9%) 1,109 (23.3%) Other 627 (7.6%) 430 (8.5%) 918 (11.0%) 76 (1.6%) Geographic Region Eastern Europe 2,705 (32.7%) 1,694 (33.5%) 2,826 (33.5%) 1,604 (33.8%) Western Europe 1,921 (23.3%) 889 (17.6%) 2,051 (24.3%) 550 (11.6%) Asia Pacific 670 (8.1%) 1,183 (23.4%) 1,487 (17.6%) 1,096 (23.1%) Latin and South America 1,575 (19.1%) 724 (14.3%) 1,433 (17.0%) 816 (17.2%) North America 1,386 (16.8%) 560 (11.1%) 602 (7.1%) 678 (14.3%) Ejection fraction at screening (% mean (SD)) 26.6 (6.3) 28.9 (8.3) 29.5 (6.2) 31.1 (6.8) Concomitant Medications ACE-I or ARB 5,803 (70.3%) 3,700 (73.4%) 8,339 (100%) 3,986 (83.6%) Beta blocker 7,763 (94.0%) 4,691 (93.1%) 7,811 (93.6%) 4,558 (96.0%) MRA 6,363 (77.1%) 3,545 (70.3%) 4,671 (55.3%) 3,370 (71.0%) ARNI sacubitril/valsartan 1.595 (19.3%) 731 (14.5%) - 508 (10.7%) NT-proBNP at Screening (pg/ml, median (25th, 75th)) 1,998 (990-4078) 2,816 (1556-5314) 1,608 (886-3,221) 1,428 (857-2,649) NYHA Class at Baseline Class II 4,376 (53.0%) 2,975 (59.0%) 5,919 (70.1%) 3,203 (67.5%) Class III 3,633 (44.0%) 2,003 (39.7%) 2,018 (23.9%) 1,498 (31.6%) Class IV 248 (3.0%) 66 (1.3%) 60 (0.7%) 43 (0.9%) O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 3 Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial Underway Investigating effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on exercise tolerance Trial enrolling patients in 9 countries in North America and Europe Primary Endpoint Change in peak VO2 on CPET from baseline to Week 20 Second Endpoints Change in total workload during CPET from baseline to Week 20

Change in ventilatory efficiency (VE/VCO2 slope) during CPET from baseline to Week 20

Change in average daily activity units measured over 2 weeks from baseline to Week 18-20 by accelerometry Study Plan Total Countries 9 Planned Active 4 Countries Total Sites 92 Planned Activated 69 Sites Total Patients 270 Planned Key Design Points Designed to enroll approximately 270 patients

90% power

Patients must have LVEF ≤35 percent, be NYHA heart failure class II or III, and have reduced exercise capacity

Patients randomized 2:1 to omecamtiv mecarbil VO2 = Oxygen Uptake; CPET = Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Testing; VE = Ventilatory Efficiency O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 4 Clinical Trial Overview Subjects with chronic HFrEF and reduced exercise capacity StudyVisits 2:1 mecarbil: Screening Randomized omecamtiv placebo) ( Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC Starting dose 25mg BID; titrated by PK to 25, 37.5 or 50 mg BID Placebo + SoC "Titrated" to maintain studyblind End of Study Screen OM Concentration Dose Adjustment CPET Echocardiogram* Actigraphy W-2 D1 W2 W4 W6 W8 W14 W20 W24 *Screening echocardiogram is not required if an appropriate LVEF assessment has been performed within one year O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 5 Commercial Opportunity for New Heart Failure Therapy $1.7B sold in 2019; Q1 2020 sales increased 62% year over year Entresto® Global Product Sales (M) US Ex-US 1.7bn 569 518 1.0bn 421 430 318 357 507m 239 271 185 200 110 128 84 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2017 2018 2019 2020 *As with all products in Phase 3, the product profile achieved by omecamtiv mecarbil in GALACTIC-HF is required to provide a better understanding of the expected revenue. Source: Novartis public quarterly results presentations O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 6 Commercial Readiness for Omecamtiv Mecarbil Multiple workstreams in progress to prepare for successful commercial launch Educate heart failure Assess impact for Determine areas of Cultivate advocacy differentiation for heart failure market value proposition for HCPs patients O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 7 CK-274:Next-In-Class Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor Potential treatments for patients with HCM Myosin Discovered by company scientists independent of collaborations

Selective allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin

No inhibition of smooth muscle myosin observed

Potential in vivo pharmacodynamic advantages related to distinctive binding site

pharmacodynamic advantages related to distinctive binding site Optimized to minimize potential drug-drug interactions

drug-drug interactions High oral bioavailability observed across pre-clinical species

pre-clinical species Clear pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) relationship observed

Shallow exposure-response relationship

exposure-response relationship Projected once daily dosing to reach steady state in patients expeditiously

Goal: Enable flexible and convenient dose optimization in humans as may contribute to its efficacy and safety profile O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 8 SAD & MAD Results Support Progression to Phase 2 Phase 1: CK-274 was well tolerated in healthy participants,no SAEs* SAD PK: Absorption and Elimination Generally Dose MAD PK: Steady-State Achieved After 14 Proportional Days of Dosing 600 400 (ng/mL) max C 200 0 AUC24 (ng/mL) 1 3 10 25 40 50 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 1 3 10 25 40 50 150 Steady-state attained 5 mg qd x 14d 10 mg qy x 14d (ng/mL) 100 Through samples only -274 50 CK Last dose 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 Dose (mg) Dose (mg) Nominal Day *No SAEs and no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs, ECGs, or laboratory tests Data points represent mean ± standard error of the mean Cmax = maximum drug plasma concentration; AUC = area under theplasma concentration curve; SAD = single ascending dose; d = day; qd = once daily O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 3 9 CY 6011: MAD Pharmacokinetic Parameters Half-Life of CK-274 at Steady-State was ~81 hours (3.4 days) On Average Mean Dose (n) 5 mg (6) 7.5 mg (6) 10 mg (6) Cmax (ng/mL) 69 (23.2%) 148 (39.5% 141 (19.7%) Parameter, Geometric (%CV)* tmax (h) 2.75 (1.5-4) 1.0 (0.5-5) 2.5 (0.5-3) AUC24 (ng•h/mL) 1,321 (23.0%) 2,518 (25.8%) 2,631 (22.8%) t1/2 (h) 86.3 (11.9) 76.9 (14.5) 79.7 (14.1) PK AR 4.71 4.5 4.79 Shallow Exposure-Response Relationship Observed Preclinically Appears to Have Translated to Humans, May Enable Flexible Dose Optimization in Humans PK/PD Relationship of CK-274 for Ejection Fraction (LVEF) 100 Baseline) 80 Graphs show LVEF as a function 60 of exposure; data points represent of observed values 40 in dogs and (% humans. LVEF 20 Human Decrease in LVEF Dog as function of 0 exposure is similar in humans and dogs. 0.0001 0.001 0.010 0.100 1.000 Free Plasma Concentration(µmoI/L) *Except data for tmax shown as median (minimum-maximum), and t½ shown as the arithmetic mean (standard deviation). AR (accumulation ratio) calculated as (AUC24 on Day 14 or 17)/(AUC24 on Day 1). %CV = percent coefficient of variation; Cmax = maximum plasma concentration; AUC24 = areaunder the plasma concentration curve; MAD = multiple ascending dose; t½ = apparent plasma terminal elimination half-life; tmax = time to maximum observed plasma concentration. O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 0 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Design Two sequential dose-finding cohorts (optional 3rd cohort) Patients with Screening symptomatic oHCM, and resting or provoked LVOT gradient ≥ 50 mmHg StudyVisits Randomization 2 1 CK-3773274 + SoC Placebo + SoC End of Study Screen IP Dosing PK Echocardiogram W-1 D1 W2 W4 W6 W9 W10 W12 W14 Dose 1 Dose 2 Dose 3 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 1 CK-274: Clinical Development Plan for HCM Phase 1 Phase 2 Safety, PK & PD Proof of Concept, Dose Finding SAD & MAD oHCMpatients Healthy Placebo Controlled IND Filed Volunteers Echocardiography Endpoints Safe & tolerated dose Improved LVOT gradient with desired PD effects Proof of activity in nHCM pts Phase 3 Pivotal Studies oHCMpatients Exercise Endpoint (peak VO2) NDA NDA: Potential for approval based on a single Ph3 study with an exercise endpoint Extension study Long-term safety &efficacy Pivotal study in nHCM O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 2 Obstructive HCM: Potential Phase 3 Trial Endpoints CPET - Cardiopulmonary exercise testing • Peak VO2 (oxygen uptake) V E /VCO 2 (ventilatory efficiency) • OUES (oxygen uptake efficiency slope) • NYHA class Echocardiographic parameters - LVOT gradient,

LVEF, LVFS, GLS • Biomarkers - NT-proBNP, Troponins PROs - Patient-Reported Outcomes

Patient-Reported Outcomes PROMIS scores - Dyspnea, Fatigue, Physical Function HCM-specific instruments currently being validated

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 3 Non-Obstructive HCM: Human Model of HFpEF Subgroup nHCM patients with similarities to subgroups of HFpEFpatients with hypercontractility Symptoms and Pathophysiology are Similar in Both Conditions Symptoms Pathophysiology Dyspnea Increased Contractility nHCM Exercise Capacity Left Ventricular Hypertrophy Diminished Peripheral Edema Diastolic Dysfunction HFpEF Fatigue Increased LV Filling Pressure Subgroup O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 4 Novel Approach Addresses Multiple Unmet Patient Needs No FDA Approved Therapies Obstructive HCM oHCM CK-274 (Cardiac myosin Inhibitor) nHCM HFpEF Non-Obstructive HCM Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 5 CV Franchise: Building to Improve Patient Healthspan Build leading CV Successfullylaunch, Leverage Expand CV pipeline commercial commercial omecamtiv mecarbil, internally and Improve CV patient organization organization to bring for patients with through novel healthspan supported by CK-274 & other HFrEF partnerships Amgen collaboration molecules to market Today Leverage deep leadership in cardiac muscle biology, to develop and commercialize innovative medicines for CV disease Tomorrow Meaningfully improve the healthspan of CV patients with an initial focus on HFrEF and HCM O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 6 Building Synergistic Commercial Capabilities Building Today… To Lead Tomorrow UILDING TODAY… Building commercial organization focused Establish Cytokinetics as a CV leader by on hospitalized CV patients and HCPs to leveraging commercial capabilities for optimize opportunity for omecamtiv mecarbil future product launches • Leverage funding from Amgen collaboration • Significant overlap between HFrEF & HCM accounts • Cultivate advocacy with CV patients and HCPs • Simultaneously gain experience in HFrEF & HCM 6,000+ Highest Value ~75% HFrEF Patients Hospitals and Hospitals & ~78% HCM Patients CoEs CoEs in US IQVIA HPD - Q3'18 - Q2'19 O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E 4 7 Sarcomere Directed Drug Development SKELETAL MUSCLE Reldesemtiv CK-601 4 8 Sarcomere Directed Drug Development Skeletal muscle The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables skeletal myocytes to contract and generate force Troponin Activate Activate ReldesemtivCK-601 (Skeletal) (Skeletal) Tropomyosin Actin Calcium Thin filament ATP Myosin Myosin head lever arm Thick filament 4 9 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in ALS Results presented at American Academy of Neurology 2019 Parallel group, dose ranging study enrolled 458 patients with ALS in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe evaluating change from Screening baseline in the percent 2 weeks predicted slow vital capacity (SVC) at 12 weeks of treatment with reldesemtiv or placebo Randomization1:1:1:1 End of Dosing Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled: 12 weeks Placebo (n = 110) mgBID (n = 110) mgBID (n = 110) 450 mg BID (n = 110) Follow-up 4 weeks O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 0 Primary Endpoint: SVC Change from baseline in percent predicted SVC at week 12 -6.46 -4.97 -4.62 -4.58 0 -1 PredictedPercentSVC ChangeFrom atBaselineWeek 12 (95% CI) -2 -3 Primary Analysis* -4 P = 0.11 for weighted -5 dose-response -6 relationship -7 * -8 -9 Placebo 150 mg BID 300 mg BID 450 mg BID *Based on Mixed Model for Repeated Measures (MMRM) with the contrasts of (-5,-1, 3, 3) for placebo, reldesemtiv 150 mg, 300 mg and 450 mg BID, respectively O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 1 Change From Baseline: All Active vs Placebo* Results support progression to potential Phase 3 clinical trial SVC Change From Baseline ALSFRS-R Change From Baseline (All Active vs Placebo) (All Active vs Placebo) 0.0 *P = 0.10 0.0 LS Mean (SE) Difference LS Mean (±SE) of Change in Percent LS Mean (±SE) of Change in FunctionalRating Scale - Revised (ALSFRS-R) FromBaseline Baseline in Change of % -1.0 -2.5 Predicted SVC 1.7 (1.1) -2.0 From -5.0 SVC -3.0 Relative reduction of 27% Predicted -7.5 in decline of percent predicted -4.0 SVC compared with placebo -10.0 12 Weeks of Dosing Off Drug -5.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 Week 8 Week 12 Week 16/ Visit Follow-up Study Treatment: Placebo All Active LS Mean (SE) *P = 0.01 Difference in Change of ALSFRS-R0.9 (0.3) Relative reduction of 25% in drop of ALSFRS-R compared to placebo 12 Weeks of Dosing Off Drug Baseline Week 2 Week 4 Week 8 Week 12 Week 16/ Visit Follow-up Study Treatment: Placebo All Active *post hoc analysis FORTITUDE-ALSdid not achieve statistical significance, but patients on all dose groups of reldesemtiv declined less than patients on placebo O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 2 Subgroup Analyses* Percent Predicted SVC No. of Patients LSM Difference (pbo/reldesemtiv) (95% Cl) Estimate P value Percent predicted SVC at baseline <80 38/102 1.037 0.5935 ≥80 52/187 2.135 0.0834 ALSFRS-R total score at baseline 43/118 2.886 0.1.41 ≥Median (38.0) 47/171 0.451 0.7146 ALSAQ-5 total score at baseline <150 49/159 0.568 0.6689 ≥150 41/130 3.489 0.0287 Anatomic site of disease onset Limb 73/234 2.309 0.0448 Bulbar 17/55 -0.027 0.9923 Time since ALS symptom onset <2 Years 50/188 0.530 0.7211 ≥2 Years 40/101 3.640 0.0094 Time since ALS diagnosis <1 Year 65/210 0.819 0.5263 ≥1 Year 25/79 4.237 0.0172 <6 Months 39/130 1.230 0.4538 ≥6 Months 51/159 2.285 0.1024 Pre-study rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R total score reduction per month) 1st tertile ≤(0.3667) 29/107 0.663 0.6361 2nd tertile > (0.3667) - (0.6673) 35/94 2.960 0.0976 3rd tertile (0.6673) 26/88 1.620 0.4597 ALSFRS-R Total Score No. of Patients LSM Difference (pbo/reldesemtiv) (95% Cl) Estimate P value Percent predicted SVC at baseline <80 43/109 1.588 0.0089 ≥80 57/196 0.264 0.5296 ALSFRS-R total score at baseline 48/129 1.107 0.0585 ≥Median (38.0) 52/176 0.685 0.0987 ALSAQ-5 total score at baseline <150 52/164 0.266 0.5025 ≥150 48/141 1.598 0.0055 Anatomic site of disease onset Limb 80/245 0.872 0.0279 Bulbar 20/60 0.861 0.2194 Time since ALS symptom onset <2 Years 56/199 1.422 0.0025 ≥2 Years 44/106 0.475 0.3439 Time since ALS diagnosis <1 Year 71/225 1.123 0.0101 ≥1 Year 29/80 0.359 0.5350 <6 Months 42/137 1.359 0.0154 ≥6 Months 58/168 0.566 0.1820 Pre-study rate of disease progression (ALSFRS-R total score reduction per month) 1st tertile ≤(0.3667) 32/110 0.389 0.4298 2nd tertile > (0.3667) - (0.6673) 38/99 0.987 0.0665 3rd tertile (0.6673) 30/96 1.733 0.0177 -15-10-5 0 5 10 15 Favors Placebo Favors Treatment -5-2.5 0 2.5 5 Favors Placebo Favors Treatment *FORTITUDE-ALS did not achievestatistical significance, but patients on all dose groups of reldesemtiv declined less than patients on placebo O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 3 Post-Hoc Analyses Inform Potential Path Forward Change From Baseline in ALSFRS-R by Progressor Tertiles Time (weeks) Probability of No New DME* Over Time With Treatment With Reldesemtiv DME (Durable Medical Equipment): Manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, NIV, Augmentative Language Device, PEG -R 0 1.0 mean change from baselinein ALSFRS 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 -0.5 -1 Probabilityof No New DME 0.9 -1.5 -2 0.8 -2.5 0.7 -3 Treatment difference 1.15; P = 0.0112 -3.5 0.6 -4 -4.5 LS SP reldesemtiv combined (n=117) SP placebo (n=35) MP + FP reldesemtiv combined (n=227) MP + FP placebo (n=79) Patients on reldesemtiv had significantly lower risk (38%) of agreeing to receive DME compared to placebo 342 328 300 264 114 104 93 80 0 4 8 12 Weekson Treatment All Active Placebo O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 4 Convergence of Verticals Addresses CV Conditions & Co-Morbidities CV Patient • HFrEF Enhanced Cardiac • HCM  • HFpEF Muscle Performance Applicable Across • Other Cardiomyopathies Additional • Right Ventricle (RV) CV Conditions Dysfunction • Frailty Enhanced Skeletal • Reduced Work Capacity Muscle Performance Can Address CV • Muscle Weakness Patient Co-Morbidities O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S C O R P OR A T E P R O F IL E 5 5 Sarcomere Directed Therapies CORPORATE PROFILE 5 6 We're Up To The Challenge Pipeline* 1 Pivotal trial 2 Pivotal trials 3 Potential FDA 5 Clinical stage 10 Development readout in programs by in 2021 approvals by 2025 programs Q4 2020 2025 Heart Failure HCM ALS Ongoing Programs* Omecamtivmecarbil CK-274 Reldesemtiv R&D o Phase 3 CV outcomes o Phase 2 trial o Prepare for Additional research trial results Q4 2020 AMG-594 initial results potential o Phase 3 exercise capacity in muscle biology, Phase 1 2H 2020 phase 3 trial trial results 2H 2021 o starting in energetics & metabolism Q4 2020 Foundations 175 $237M >$1B ~20% Eligible milestone Eligible for double-digit Full time At Q1 2020 payments in partnerships escalating royalties** on employees worldwide sales on omecamtiv mecarbil *Timelines and milestones reflect Cytokinetics' **Outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan current expectations and beliefs. *Timelines and milestones reflect Cytokinetics' **Outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan current expectations and beliefs.

