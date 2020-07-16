Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation July 2020
Sarcomere Directed Therapies
EMPOWERING
MUSCLE
EMPOWERING
LIVES
John, diagnosed with heart failure
Jillian, diagnosed with HCM
Chuck, diagnosed with ALS
Forward-Looking Statements
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; Cytokinetics' ability to earn and receive milestone payments; the timing and results of clinical trials of AMG 594 and CK-274; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of CK-274,omecamtiv mecarbil, AMG 594, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Astellas', Amgen's or Ji Xing's decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for reldesemtiv, omecamtiv mecarbil or CK-274, respectively; Cytokinetics' ability to satisfy and conditions to the sale of its royalty interest in mavacamten or disbursement of funding from RTW; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target; and risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from its partners, including milestones and royalties on future potential product sales under Cytokinetics' collaboration agreements with such partners. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Sarcomere Directed Therapies
OUR MISSION
To bring forward new medicines to
improve the healthspan of people with
devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular
diseases of impaired muscle function.
Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline
VISION
Leading with Science,
As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.
Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases
of impaired muscle function
through access to our pioneering medicines
Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value
Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales
Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs
Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism
Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with
Expand contractility focus to muscle energetics, metabolism
Adopt customer-centric approach to portfolio management
Pioneer and lead: innovate, integrate and scale
Extend and expand through lifecycle management
Continually pursue back-ups,follow-ons,next-gen drug candidates
LEAD WITH
METHODICALLY
SCIENCE
INVESTIGATE
BUILD A
THINK LIKE
FRANCHISE
A PATIENT
Conduct rigorous, step-wise clinical research
De-risk development programs to increase POS
Optimize PK/PD relationships
Maintain continuity of engagement with leading KOLs
Engage early and often for input and guidance
Elevate patient voice
Improve function, performance and healthspan
Adapt trial design to facilitate participation
Pipeline of Novel Muscle-Directed Drug Candidates
Research
Pre-Clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
CARDIAC MUSCLE
Omecamtiv Mecarbil (Heart Failure)
AMGEN COLLABORATION
CK-274 (oHCM, nHCM, HFpEF)
RTW / JI XINGCOLLABORATION
CK-271
AMG 594 (Heart Failure, other)
AMGEN COLLABORATION
SKELETAL MUSCLE
Reldesemtiv (ALS)*
CK-601
Additional Skeletal Muscle Activators
ASTELLAS COLLABORATION
OTHER
Muscle Biology Directed Research
Astellas provides co-funding in exchange for low single-digit royalty Investigational products - not approved as safe or effective for any indication
Myosin-Targeted
Troponin-Targeted
Research
Corporate Development Strategy
Multiple product launches
catalyze revenue growth
Organizational
capacity
Diversified commercial cash
flows sustain profitability
Commercial
infrastructure
Propriety research
& development
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
• Potential for $100M
• Potential for $300M
• Escalating double-
• Potential for $300M
• Retained commercial
short-term milestones
pre-commercial
digit royalties in
post-commercial
rights and economics
milestones
omecamtiv mecarbil
milestones
CK-274
omecamtiv mecarbil
reldesemtiv
oHCM, nHCM
Heart Failure
ALS
COMMITTED CAPITAL FOR
CO-PROMOTION:
CO-FUNDING PHASE 3
DEVELOPMENT/LICENSING
NORTH AMERICA
CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT
COLLABORATION IN CHINA
Above illustrative timelines are based on current assumptions and projections. All such timelines are subject to change andmay be materially delayed based on a variety of factors, including patient enrollment, clinical trial results, regulatory review, our partners' ability to manufacture products and other factors.
Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Collaborations & Agreements
Amgen & Royalty Pharma
Amgen Collaboration
Purchase Option: 2006
Exercise Option Ex-Japan: 2009
Expanded to Include Japan/Purchase Equity: 2013
Received >$220M over 13 Years
Royalty Monetization
Royalty Pharma paid $100M** for 4.5% royalty on worldwide sales of omecamtivmecarbil: 2017
Amgen responsible for development and commercialization subject to Cytokinetics' participation rights*
Cytokinetics could earn over $600M in milestone payments
Commercialization:
Cytokinetics may receive escalating double-digit royalties
Cytokinetics to co-fund Phase 3 development program
Co-fundenables co-promote NA
Cytokinetics reimbursed for certain sales force activities
Cytokinetics gains right
to co-promoteomecamtiv mecarbil, if approved, in institutional care settings in North America, with reimbursement from Amgen for certain sales force activities
Joint commercial
operating team responsible for commercialization program
Royalty rate may increase up to additional 1% associated with timing of US approval
Cytokinetics agreed to exercise option to co-invest $40M in Ph 3 development program in exchange for up to incremental 4% royalty on increasing worldwide sales outside of Japan
Cytokinetics retains right to receive
>$600M in additional potential milestone payments and escalating double-digit royalties that may exceed 20% on tiered worldwide sales outside Japan; lower royalty rate in Japan
*Servier has a sub-license from Amgen to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and certain other countries.
*Comprised of $90M for royalty purchase and $10M for common stock purchase.
CK-3773274: Collaborations & Agreements
RTW Investments, LP & Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited
RTW Investments committed capital, funding and sale proceeds of $250M to Cytokinetics
Ji Xing Pharma to develop & commercialize CK-274 in China, subject to royalties and up to $200M in milestone payments RTW Investments purchases equity and agrees to purchase royalty; provides access to capital for development of CK-274
Ji Xing Pharma
Ji Xing to develop & commercialize CK-274 in Greater China and Taiwan
Cytokinetics receives $25M upfront; eligible to receive $200M in development & commercial milestones & double-digit royalties on sales of CK-274 in licensed territory
RTW: Funding for Development of CK-274
Cytokinetics receives options for additional funding for further development of CK-274 in HCMs:
Eligible for$45M in each of 2 tranches (upon initiation of global registration programs in oHCM and nHCM) in exchange for 2% royalty on sales in U.S. & certain European countries
Iffull $90M received, Cytokinetics pays RTW 4% royalty on sales of CK-274 in U.S. & certain European countries, subject to royalty reductions for potential other indications
RTW: Other Purchases
RTW agrees to purchase Cytokinetics' royalty rights on future sales ofmavacamten for $85M
RTW purchases $50M of Cytokinetics' common stock at $25 per share
Reldesemtiv: Collaborations & Agreements
Astellas Collaboration
Cytokinetics has exclusive rights to reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other FSRAs
Cytokinetics has exclusive control and responsibility for development and commercialization of reldesemtiv, CK-601 and other fast skeletal regulatory activators
Astellas to pay certain costs up to $12M for potential Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in ALS Cytokinetics to pay Astellas low- to mid- single digit royalty on sales of reldesemtiv in certain countries Astellas funds joint research program with 15 Cytokinetics employees through 2020
Commercialization Strategy
Leveraging partnership with Amgen to finance the build of our commercial business
Amgen to reimburse
Cytokinetics' commercialization costs in North America
Potential royalties and milestone payments from Amgen expected to support Cytokinetics' commercialization of CK-274,reldesemtiv in North America and Europe
omecamtiv mecarbil
Heart Failure
CK-274
reldesemtiv
oHCM, nHCM
ALS
Focus to Concentrated Customer Segments
(e.g. Centers of Excellence)
Sarcomere Directed Drug Development
CARDIAC MUSCLE
Omecamtiv Mecarbil
AMG 594
CK-274,CK-271
Tremendous Need Exists to Improve CV Care
Novel CV drugs are desperately needed to improve patient healthspan
Heart Disease the Leading
Cause of Death in the US
#1 Heart disease (185)
#2 Cancer (152)
#3 Respiratory (49)
#4 Stroke (38)
2018 US Deaths per 100,000 Standard Population
CV Disease the Leading
Category in Healthcare Spend
#1 Cardiovascular ($327B)
#2 Musculoskeletal ($300B)
#3 Respiratory ($231B)
#4 Endocrine ($227B)
2019 US Expenditure by Disease Category
Lack of innovation Exists
Across CV Conditions
#1 Rare diseases
(211 drugs approved)
#2 Neurologic disease
(139 drugs approved)
#3 Cancer
(133 drugs approved)
#10 Cardiovascular
(43 drugs approved)
… and just 4 drugs for HF
# of Approved Drugs since 2010
Source: NCHS Data Brief, No. 355 January 2020, Peterson-KFF, Health System Tracker, PharmaProjects.
Heart Failure: Growing Prevalence and Low Survival Rates
6 million people have heart failure in the United States
Prevalence Expected to
HF Survival Rates Worse than Some
Increase by 46% from 2012 - 2030
Prevalent Cancers
Number of cases(M)
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Men
Women
+46%
8.3
5.7
20122030
Mozzafarian, et al. Circulation 2016; 133: e38-360
Mamas et al. Eur J Heart Fail. 2017 Sep;19(9):1095-104
High Mortality and Hospital Readmission Rates
Acute heart failure is the most frequent cause of hospitalization in people > 651,2
1 of 2 hospitalized HF patients are readmitted within 6 months5
1, Adams et al. Am Heart J 2006; 149:209-16
Chen et al.JAMA 2011;306:1669-78
Dickstein et al. Eur Heart J 2008;29:2388-442
Korda,, et al.BMC Health Serv Res. 2017;21;17(1):220.
Krumholz et al.Arch Intern Med 1997;15799 - 105
5 years
post-discharge3,7,8
1 year
post-discharge7,9
~ 40-50%
60 days
mortality
~ 20-30%
post-discharge7
after 5 years
Initial
mortality
~ 25-50%
Hospitalization
after 1 year
of patients expire or
are re-hospitalized
<1 month
<6 months
<12 months
post-discharge4,6
post-discharge5
post-discharge3,10
24%
44%
66%
readmitted
readmitted
readmitted
Krumholz et al.Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes 2009;2(5):407-13
Loehr et al.Am J Cardiol 2008;101:1016-22
Roger et al.Circulation 2012;125:32-220
Shahar, et al. J Card Fail 2004; 10(5):374-9
Whellan et al.Circulation 2010 Jan;3(1):33-40
High Economic Burden of Heart Failure
Heart failure costs ~$123 billion annually, representing 33% of total Medicare budget1,2
Inpatient Admission Rates for HF Patients 6X Higher than Non-HF Patients1
Heart failure is the most frequent diagnosis for hospitalized Medicare patients in the US1,2
Annual InpatientAdmitsper 1,000
1800
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
6X
1,664
600
400
200
272
0
Non-Heart Failure
Heart Failure
Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample 2011-2012 (2012 index year, 2011 look back year)
Milliman Analysis of Medicare 5% Sample (2014 index year, 2013 look back year) and Office of the Actuary 2016 Board of Trustees Report. The costs only include Part A & B costs
Significant Unmet Need in HFrEF
Proprietary market research suggests need for novel therapy
Market research
Drugs that
Drugs that do
Drugs that
Disease
Drugs that
suggests need
do not affect
enhance cardiac
modifying
not affect BP
increase QoL
for novel therapy
renal function
performance
therapies
Physicians say newly
Most physicians
BP often limiting factor
Need drugs that target
Need drugs that safely
Patient management
approved therapies
recognize negative effect
for up titration and
novel/more specific
enhance contractility
will improve with drugs
have prolonged survival,
therapies such as
therapy initiation
molecular targets
Increased EF most
that increase QoL
decreased hospital
aldosterone antagonists
Need efficacious drugs
Need targets other than
frequently mentioned
Patient QoL decreases
visits, but still see need
have on renal function
that do not result in
the neurohormonal
desired measure
as they lose the ability to
for other therapies
hypotension
pathway;
perform daily tasks
that reduce mortality
O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E
Significant Unmet Need in HCM
Current therapies do not target underlying disease
HCM is an inherited
Surgical intervention
Current medical
therapy does not target
cardiovascular disease
not permanent solution
underlying disease
1 in 500 have genetic mutation
Invasive therapy to reduce
Indirect mechanisms of action with
1 in 3200 have HCM
septal thickness is effective
systemic side effects
Surgical myectomy or
Variable efficacy, often inadequate
Subset of patients have
percutaneous ablation
progressive symptoms, atrial
fibrillation, stroke, sudden death
Sarcomere Directed Drug Development
Cardiac muscle
The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables cardiac myocytes to contract and generate force
Troponin
Activate
Inhibit
Inhibit
Activate
Myosin
Omecamtiv
CK-274
CK-271
AMG 594
Mecarbil
(Cardiac)
(Cardiac)
(Cardiac)
(Cardiac)
Tropomyosin
Actin
Calcium
Thin filament
ATP
Myosin
Myosin
head
lever arm
Thick filament
Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Novel Mechanism Approach
11 Phase 1 studies with over 300 patients, 7 Phase 2 trials with over 1,400 patients
Initiate
Initiate
Initiate
Initiate
First Cardiac
CK-1827452
First CTA/
Amgen Option
Amgen
METEORIC-HF
GALACTIC-HF
COSMIC-HF
Sarcomere Screen
First Synthesized
Regulatory Filing
Agreement
Exercises
ATOMIC-AHF
Phase 3
Option
First POC Isolated
CK-1827452
Phase 1
Phase 2
Hearts and in
Candidate
CY 1111
CY 1121
vivo
Selection
What Did We Learn from COSMIC-HF?
Phase 2 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil
First demonstration of theeffectiveness of PK- guided dose titration to prevent excessive exposures toomecamtiv mecarbil
Demonstrated improvementin several different measures that predict improved prognosis
Decreased left ventricular volumes
Decreased NT-proBNP
Decreased heart rate
Demonstrated favorable tolerability over 20 weeks of treatment
Dose-Dependent Increases in Cardiac Performance
Pharmacodynamic results from COSMIC-HF
(msec)
SET
40
p = 0.001
p < 0.001
35
Change
30
25
20
(SE)
15
LSMean
10
5
0
25 mg
All PK Titration
Placebo
(%)
LVFS
5
Change
p = 0.017
p = 0.013
4
3
(SE)
2
Mean
1
0
LS
Placebo
25 mg
All PK Titration
LVEF, left ventricular ejection fraction; LVFS, left ventricular fractional shortening;
SE, standard error; SET, systolic ejection time ; all p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment.
Stroke Volume
(mL)
8
6
p = 0.004
p = 0.022
Change
4
(SE)
2
0
MeanLS
-4
-2
Placebo
25 mg
All PK Titration
(%)
LVEF
7.0
Change
p = 0.025
p = 0.063
5.0
(SE)
3.0
LS Mean
1.0
-1.0
Placebo
25 mg
All PK Titration
Decreases in Physiology & Cardiac Risk
Reductions in heart volume, oxygen demand & wall stress in COSMIC-HF
(mL)
LVESV
(mL)
0
Change(SE)
Change(SE)
-5
-10
Mean
-15
Mean
-20
p = 0.019
p = 0.005
LS
-25
LS
Placebo
25 mg
All PK Titration
LVEDV
10
5
0
-5
-10
p = 0.062
p = 0.021
-15
-20
Placebo
25 mg
All PK Titration
Heart Rate
(bpm)
0
-1
Change
-2
P = 0.007
-3
P = 0.007
(SE)
Mean
-4
-5
P < 0.0001
LS
4
8
12
16
20
Baseline
Weeks
LVESV left ventricular end systolic volume; LVEDV left ventricular end diastolic volume
All p values are nominal without multiplicity adjustment
NT-proBNP
(pg/mL)
0
-300
P = 0.14
Change
-600
(SE)
-900
P = 0.087
Mean
-1200
P = 0.007
LS
Baseline
4
8
12
16
20
2715 ± 258 pg/mL
Weeks
Neutral or Improved Measures of Diastolic Function
Improved systolic function with no negative impact on diastolic function
E/e'
1
ratio
E/e'
0
in
Change
p=0.6718
-1
-2
p=0.1355
Placebo
25 mg Fixed Dose
PK Titration
TR Velocity
(cm/s)
10
0
velocity
-10
in TR
p=0.9767
-20
Change
-30
p=0.0055
Placebo
25 mg Fixed Dose
PK Titration
IVRT=isovolumic relaxation time
TR=tricuspid regurgitation
IVRT
(ms)
10
p<0.0001
p<0.0001
in IVRT
5
Change
0
-5
Placebo
25 mg Fixed Dose
PK Titration
Diastolic Filling Time
20
10
0
-10
p=0.877
-20
p=0.221
-30
Placebo
25 mg Fixed Dose
PK Titration
Improvements in Symptoms
Change from Baseline in KCCQ Total Symptoms Score at Week 20
4.9-point improvement
Change
14
p= 0.03
12
10
CI)
8
(95%
6
4
Mean
2
0
Placebo
OM 25 mg BID
PK-titration
Change from Baseline in KCCQ Subdomain Scores at Week 20
Symptom Frequency
Change
12
10
8
CI)
6
(95%
4
Mean
2
0
CI: confidence interval
Placebo
OM 25 mg BID
PK-titration
Symptom Burden
Change
18
16
14
12
CI)
10
(95%
8
6
Mean
4
2
0
Placebo
OM 25 mg BID
PK-titration
Troponins: Small Increases, Unrelated to Exposures to Omecamtiv Mecarbil
Baseline troponin I levels were above the diagnostic limit for myocardial infarction (0.04 ng/mL) for ~25% in COSMIC-HF
Events of increased troponin I (n=278 across all treatment groups) were independently adjudicated andnone were determined to be myocardial ischemia or infarction.1
1. Teerlink, et al. The Lancet 2016; 2895-2903
COSMIC-HF
Troponin I Levels in COSMIC-HF (ng/mL)
Placebo
25 mg BID
All PK Titration
All OM
Median at Baseline
0.025
0.022
0.022
0.022
(Q1, Q3)
(0.016, 0.041)
(0.016, 0.039)
(0.016, 0.042)
0.016, 0.040
Median Change from
0.000
0.001
0.006
0.004
Baseline to Week 20
(-0.007, 0.004)
(0.000, 0.012)
(0.000, 0.024)
(0.000, 0.019)
(Q1, Q3)
Prognostic Implications: NT-proBNP and Remodeling
Studies demonstrate correlation with cardiovascular outcomes
Patients in PARADIGM-HF who had significant reductions in NT-proBNP had lower rates of CV death or heart failure hospitalization1
Meta-analysis of drug/device therapies demonstrated association between LV remodeling and longer-term effects on mortality in patients with LVD2
Zile et al. JACC 2016; 68(22); 2425-2436
Kramer et al. JACC 2010;56(5):392-406
Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Completed Enrollment
GALACTIC-HF continuing following second planned interim analysis
Topline results expected in Q4 2020
Overview
Enrolled 8,256 patients at ~1,000 sites in 35 countries
Primary Endpoint
Composite of time to cardiovascular (CV) death or first HF event*, whichever occurs first
Secondary Endpoints
Time to CV death
Change in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Total Symptoms Score (KCCQ TSS) from baseline to Week 24
Time to first HF hospitalization
Time to all-cause death
Key Design Points
Dose optimization based on trough concentration ofomecamtiv mecarbil at 2 weeks and 6 weeks
High risk patients enrolled from inpatient and outpatient settings
Designed to provide 90% statistical power to assess risk of CV death
*An HF event defined as the presentation of the subject for an urgent, unscheduled clinic/office/ED visit, or hospital admission, with a primary diagnosis of HF, where the patient exhibits new or worsening symptoms of HF on presentation, has objective evidence of new or worsening HF, and receives initiation or intensification of treatment specifically for HF (Hicks et al, 2015). Changes to oral diuretic therapy do not qualify as initiation or intensification of treatment.
Clinical Trial Overview
Chronic HFrEF patients currently hospitalized for a primary reason of HF or with history of hospitalization or ER/ED admission for a primary reason of HF within 1 year
Screening
Randomization1:1 Stratified by Patient Subsets and Region
Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC
Starting dose: 25mg PO BID
EOS
Placebo + SoC
Follow the same study procedures as OM group to ensure blinding
StudyVisits
D1
W2
W4
W6
W8
W12
W24
W36
W48
Q16W
PK assessment for dose adjustment
PK assessment
GALACTIC-HF: Design Paper & Interim Analyses
Passed first interim analysis: Q1 2019
Assessed futility only (HR>1.0)
Triggered at 1/3 of target 1,590 deaths
Passed second interim analysis: Q1 2020
Assessed futility & superiority
Triggered at 2/3 of target 1,590 deaths
Superiority: p-value for efficacy <0.0005 (one-sided alpha)
Baseline Characteristics: High Risk Population
8,256 patients enrolled in 35 countries
Population at high risk for cardiovascular events despite being well-treated on standard of care
Inpatient population:25%
Time from most recent HF hospitalization/ED visit (months), median (Q1-Q3):2(1-5)
NT-proBNP,median (Q1-Q3):1,998 pg/mL(990-4,078)
LVEF, mean:27%
ENTRESTO® use:19%
Overall
Inpatient
Outpatient
(N=8,256)
(N=2,083)
(N=6,173)
Time from most recent HF hospitalization/
2 (1-5)
-
3 (2-6)
ED visit (months), median(Q1-Q3)
Age (years), mean (SD)
65 (11)
65 (11)
64 (11)
Male, %
79
80
78
White, %
78
82
76
LVEF (%), mean (SD)
27 (6)
27 (6)
27 (6)
NYHA ClassII/III/IV, %
53/ 44/ 3
37/ 57/ 6
59/ 39/ 2
NT-proBNP (pg/mL), median (Q1-Q3)
1998 (990-4078)
2509 (1240-5133)
1884 (923-3772)
Ischemic Heart Disease Etiology, %
55
56
54
KCCQ Total Symptom Score, mean(SD)
66 (25)
53 (25)
71 (23)
Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter History, %
42
48
40
Chronic KidneyDisease, %
36
39
35
eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2), median (Q1-Q3)
59 (44-74)
54 (41-70)
60 (45-75)
SBP (mmHg), mean (SD)
117 (15)
114 (14)
117 (16)
ACEi, ARB or ARNi, %
87
83
88
ARNi(ENTRESTO®)%
19
14
19
Beta Blocker, %
94
93
95
MRA, %
77
81
76
Diureticsother than MRAs, %
90
92
89
DigitalisGlycosides, %
17
17
17
SGLT2 Inhibitors, %
3
3
3
Comparing Patients in Large Heart Failure Trials
Highest risk patients in VICTORIA; lower risk in PARADIGM-HF,DAPA-HF
GALACTIC-HF
VICTORIA
PARADIGM-HF
DAPA-HF
(N=8,256)
(N=5,050)
(N=8,339)
(N=4,744)
Age (y, mean (SD))
65 (11)
67.3 (12.2)
63.8 (11.4)
66 (11)
Race
White
6,358 (77.0%)
3,239 (64.1%)
5,544 (65.7%)
3,333 (70.2%)
Black or African American
561 (6.7%)
249 (4.9%)
428 (5.1%)
226 (4.7%)
Asian
710 (8.6%)
1,132 (22.4%)
1,509 (17.9%)
1,109 (23.3%)
Other
627 (7.6%)
430 (8.5%)
918 (11.0%)
76 (1.6%)
Geographic Region
Eastern Europe
2,705 (32.7%)
1,694 (33.5%)
2,826 (33.5%)
1,604 (33.8%)
Western Europe
1,921 (23.3%)
889 (17.6%)
2,051 (24.3%)
550 (11.6%)
Asia Pacific
670 (8.1%)
1,183 (23.4%)
1,487 (17.6%)
1,096 (23.1%)
Latin and South America
1,575 (19.1%)
724 (14.3%)
1,433 (17.0%)
816 (17.2%)
North America
1,386 (16.8%)
560 (11.1%)
602 (7.1%)
678 (14.3%)
Ejection fraction at screening (% mean (SD))
26.6 (6.3)
28.9 (8.3)
29.5 (6.2)
31.1 (6.8)
Concomitant Medications
ACE-I or ARB
5,803 (70.3%)
3,700 (73.4%)
8,339 (100%)
3,986 (83.6%)
Beta blocker
7,763 (94.0%)
4,691 (93.1%)
7,811 (93.6%)
4,558 (96.0%)
MRA
6,363 (77.1%)
3,545 (70.3%)
4,671 (55.3%)
3,370 (71.0%)
ARNI sacubitril/valsartan
1.595 (19.3%)
731 (14.5%)
-
508 (10.7%)
NT-proBNP at Screening (pg/ml, median (25th, 75th))
1,998 (990-4078)
2,816 (1556-5314)
1,608 (886-3,221)
1,428 (857-2,649)
NYHA Class at Baseline
Class II
4,376 (53.0%)
2,975 (59.0%)
5,919 (70.1%)
3,203 (67.5%)
Class III
3,633 (44.0%)
2,003 (39.7%)
2,018 (23.9%)
1,498 (31.6%)
Class IV
248 (3.0%)
66 (1.3%)
60 (0.7%)
43 (0.9%)
Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial Underway
Investigating effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on exercise tolerance
Trial enrolling patients in 9 countries in North America and Europe
Primary Endpoint
Change in peak VO2 on CPET from baseline to Week 20
Second Endpoints
Change in total workload during CPET from baseline to Week 20
Change in ventilatory efficiency (VE/VCO2 slope) during CPET from baseline to Week 20
Change in average daily activity units measured over 2 weeks from baseline to Week 18-20 by accelerometry
Study Plan
Total Countries
9
Planned
Active
4
Countries
Total Sites
92
Planned
Activated
69
Sites
Total Patients
270
Planned
Key Design Points
Designed to enroll approximately 270 patients
90% power
Patients must have LVEF ≤35 percent, be NYHA heart failure class II or III, and have reduced exercise capacity
Clinical Trial Overview
Subjects with chronic HFrEF and reduced exercise capacity
StudyVisits
2:1 mecarbil:
Screening
Randomized omecamtiv
placebo)
(
Omecamtiv mecarbil + SoC
Starting dose 25mg BID; titrated by PK to 25, 37.5 or 50 mg BID
Placebo + SoC
"Titrated" to maintain studyblind
End of Study
Screen
OM Concentration Dose Adjustment
CPET Echocardiogram*
Actigraphy
W-2
D1
W2
W4
W6
W8
W14
W20
W24
*Screening echocardiogram is not required if an appropriate LVEF assessment has been performed within one year
Commercial Opportunity for New Heart Failure Therapy
$1.7B sold in 2019; Q1 2020 sales increased 62% year over year
Entresto® Global Product Sales (M)
US
Ex-US
1.7bn
569
518
1.0bn
421
430
318
357
507m
239
271
185
200
110
128
84
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2017
2018
2019
2020
*As with all products in Phase 3, the product profile achieved by omecamtiv mecarbil in GALACTIC-HF is required to provide a better understanding of the expected revenue. Source: Novartis public quarterly results presentations
Commercial Readiness for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
Multiple workstreams in progress to prepare for successful commercial launch
Educate heart failure
Assess impact for
Determine areas of
Cultivate advocacy
differentiation
for heart failure
market
value proposition
for HCPs
patients
CK-274:Next-In-Class Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor
Potential treatments for patients with HCM
Myosin
Discovered by company scientists independent of collaborations
Selective allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin
No inhibition of smooth muscle myosin observed
Potentialin vivo pharmacodynamic advantages related to distinctive binding site
Optimized to minimize potential drug-drug interactions
High oral bioavailability observed across pre-clinical species
