Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.    CTMX

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CTMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytomX Therapeutics : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CTMX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CytomX investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CytomX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1860.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072’s efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (2) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009’s efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (3) as a result, CytomX’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1860.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:46pCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CytomX Therapeut..
BU
06/24Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cy..
PR
06/23CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
06/22CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therapeutic..
PR
06/22CytomX Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data from Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Thera..
GL
06/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Sued ..
BU
06/05CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds CytomX Ther..
PR
06/01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therap..
BU
05/29CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29CytomX Therapeutics Clinical Programs Highlighted at American Society of Cli..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 M - -
Net income 2020 -33,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,30 $
Last Close Price 8,56 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean A. McCarthy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos E. Campoy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William Michael Kavanaugh Chief Scientific Officer
Alison L. Hannah Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick W. Gluck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.3.01%393
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.17%94 693
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.80%76 526
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.11%62 959
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.71%31 209
GENMAB A/S47.82%21 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group