CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC
Cytori Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

08/31/2018

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) announced today that it will present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference at 09:10 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The presentation will take place in the Fontainebleau Foyer room at the St. Regis New York, in New York, NY. Dr. Marc Hedrick, CEO and President of Cytori Therapeutics, will provide an update on current corporate activities and recent developments. Cytori management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori is developing, manufacturing, and commercializing nanoparticle-delivered oncology drugs and autologous adipose-derived regenerative cell (ADRC) therapies within its Nanomedicine™ and Cell Therapy™ franchises, respectively.  Cytori Nanomedicine™ is focused on the liposomal encapsulation of anti-neoplastic chemotherapy agents, which may enable the effective delivery of the agents to target sites while reducing systemic toxicity.  The Cytori Nanomedicine™ product pipeline consists of ATI-0918  pegylated liposomal doxorubicin hydrochloride for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi’s sarcoma, a complex/hybrid generic drug, and ATI-1123 patented albumin-stabilized pegylated liposomal docetaxel for multiple solid tumors.  Cytori Cell Therapy™, prepared within several hours with the proprietary Celution® System and administered to the patient the same day, has been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to act principally by improving blood flow, modulating the immune system, and facilitating wound repair. As a result, Cytori Cell Therapy™ may provide benefits across multiple disease states and can be made available to the physician and patient at the point-of-care.  For more information, visit www.cytori.com.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Tiago Girao, +1 (858) 458.0900

ir@cytori.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8,60 M
EBIT 2018 -11,8 M
Net income 2018 -10,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 4,39 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc H. Hedrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Hawkins Chairman
Tiago Girão CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John K. Fraser Chief Scientist
Mark T. Marino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC78.05%5
MEDTRONIC PLC19.62%129 453
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL14.33%39 033
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY74.20%30 702
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS2.57%25 635
HOYA CORPORATION12.98%22 497
