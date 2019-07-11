Cytori to Present Corporate Update & New Strategic Direction

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) “the Company” will provide a live webcast to discuss its new company direction following two recent asset sales and highlight key anticipated milestones on July 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



The dial-in information is as follows:

Dial-In Number: +1.877.402.3914

Conference ID: 2486739

Prior to the webcast, the Company will issue a press release containing pertinent information. The webcast will be available both live and by replay two hours after the call in the “Webcasts” section of the company’s investor relations website.