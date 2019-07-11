Log in
CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC

CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC

(CYTX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cytori to Present Corporate Update & New Strategic Direction

0
07/11/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) “the Company” will provide a live webcast to discuss its new company direction following two recent asset sales and highlight key anticipated milestones on July 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in information is as follows:

Dial-In Number: +1.877.402.3914  

Conference ID: 2486739

Prior to the webcast, the Company will issue a press release containing pertinent information.  The webcast will be available both live and by replay two hours after the call in the “Webcasts” section of the company’s investor relations website.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
Gary Titus, +1 619.333.4150
Email:  ir@cytori.com
Website:  http://ir.cytori.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,40 M
EBIT 2019 -13,2 M
Net income 2019 -14,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,28x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 5,25 M
Chart CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Cytori Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,25  $
Last Close Price 0,24  $
Spread / Highest target 659%
Spread / Average Target 427%
Spread / Lowest Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc H. Hedrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Hawkins Chairman
Tiago Girão Chief Financial Officer, CAO & SVP-Operations
John K. Fraser Chief Scientist
Mark T. Marino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC-18.14%5
MEDTRONIC PLC8.22%132 573
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.24.76%41 895
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS16.45%24 736
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY36.87%22 933
TERUMO CORP-45.95%22 552
