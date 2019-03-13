Log in
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announcement of changes in the share capital March 13th, 2019

0
03/13/2019 | 04:29am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AND RELEVANT FILING AND STORAGE

Luxembourg - 12 March 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company")

announces changes in the fully paid up share capital, duly registered by notarial deed executed on 11 March 2019.

It is reminded that the above mentioned changes arise from the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 11 March 2019 as detailed by the Company by means of press release of the same day.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting resolutions of 11 March 2019, the Company hereby notifies the new amount of the fully paid-up share capital:

TABLE 1

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Curre

USD

nt shNaore. ocaf pit shares

lUnit Value

PrevioUSD

us sNhoa.reofcap shares

ital Unit value

Total of which:

32,687,901.25

653,758,025

Without par value

65,375,802.50

653,758,025

Without par value

ordinary shares (regular entitlement: 01.01.2019)current coupon number: N.A.

32,687,901.25

653,758,025

Without par value

65,375,802.50

653,758,025

Without par value

Without par

TABLE 2

Current Number of securities

Previous Number of Securities

Warrants

55,252,549

55,252,549

The notarial deed recording the changes in the share capital and the new Articles of Associations was disclosed and stored using respectively the e-market SDIR / e-market STORAGE circuits and is available to the public at the Company's registered office and in the "Corporate Governance"

area of the DIS web site (www.damicointernationalshipping.com) .

The new Articles of Association were also filed with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the marked amendments to article 5.

From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored both at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:28:08 UTC
