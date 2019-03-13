d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announcement of changes in the share capital March 13th, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AND RELEVANT FILING AND STORAGE

Luxembourg - 12 March 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company")

announces changes in the fully paid up share capital, duly registered by notarial deed executed on 11 March 2019.

It is reminded that the above mentioned changes arise from the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 11 March 2019 as detailed by the Company by means of press release of the same day.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting resolutions of 11 March 2019, the Company hereby notifies the new amount of the fully paid-up share capital:

TABLE 1

Current share capital Previous share capital Curre USD nt shNaore. ocaf pit shares lUnit Value PrevioUSD us sNhoa.reofcap shares ital Unit value Total of which: 32,687,901.25 653,758,025 Without par value 65,375,802.50 653,758,025 Without par value ordinary shares (regular entitlement: 01.01.2019)current coupon number: N.A. 32,687,901.25 653,758,025 Without par value 65,375,802.50 653,758,025 Without par value

Without par

TABLE 2

Current Number of securities Previous Number of Securities Warrants 55,252,549 55,252,549

The notarial deed recording the changes in the share capital and the new Articles of Associations was disclosed and stored using respectively the e-market SDIR / e-market STORAGE circuits and is available to the public at the Company's registered office and in the "Corporate Governance"

area of the DIS web site (www.damicointernationalshipping.com) .

The new Articles of Association were also filed with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the marked amendments to article 5.

