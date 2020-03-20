Log in
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_March 20th 2020 March 20th, 2020

03/20/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Luxembourg - March 20th, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between March 13th and March 19th 2020, n. 1,500,000 own shares (representing 0.121% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0703 and for a total consideration of Euro 105,434.40.

As at March 20th, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 10,142,027 own shares, representing 0.82% of its outstanding share capital.

The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).

More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.

Date

Volume

Average Price (Euro)

Consideration (euro)

13/03/2020

318,659

0.0775

24,685.52

16/03/2020

581,341

0.0690

40,140.47

17/03/2020

285,000

0.0671

19,136.00

18/03/2020

165,000

0.0675

11,131.40

19/03/2020

150,000

0.0689

10,341.00

From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM (Officially Appointed Mechanism).

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately-owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Stamford, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS.MI'.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

d'Amico International Shipping S.A

Havas PR Milan

Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager

Marco Fusco

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel.: +39 0285457029

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-Mail:marco.fusco@havaspr.com

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Antonio Buozzi

Tel.: +39 320.0624418

Capital Link

E-Mail:antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661‐7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614‐2950

E‐Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

ANNEX A

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

13/03/2020

10,000

0.0753

10.04.09

13/03/2020

5,177

0.076

10.16.00

13/03/2020

4,823

0.076

10.33.34

13/03/2020

1,660

0.08

13.49.42

13/03/2020

8,340

0.08

13.49.48

13/03/2020

10,000

0.079

14.42.12

13/03/2020

9,875

0.0781

16.06.39

13/03/2020

24,125

0.0781

16.06.39

13/03/2020

40,000

0.0778

16.49.23

13/03/2020

3,114

0.0776

16.50.45

13/03/2020

68,886

0.0776

16.50.45

13/03/2020

36,000

0.0775

16.52.29

13/03/2020

12,524

0.0773

16.54.59

13/03/2020

12,966

0.0773

17.01.12

13/03/2020

4,510

0.0773

17.07.38

13/03/2020

11,848

0.0768

17.13.35

13/03/2020

32,200

0.077

17.15.47

13/03/2020

4,259

0.0768

17.24.47

13/03/2020

9,693

0.0768

17.26.22

13/03/2020

39

0.076

17.35.13

13/03/2020

8,620

0.076

17.35.13

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

16/03/2020

32,949

0.0685

09.10.30

16/03/2020

14,000

0.0739

10.50.26

16/03/2020

50,000

0.072

11.44.50

16/03/2020

20,000

0.0705

11.44.50

16/03/2020

28,392

0.0685

11.56.10

16/03/2020

7,700

0.0692

12.13.45

16/03/2020

20,000

0.069

12.33.12

16/03/2020

13,000

0.069

12.37.19

16/03/2020

26,500

0.0692

12.43.46

16/03/2020

10,062

0.0692

12.51.45

16/03/2020

5,738

0.0692

12.59.29

16/03/2020

13,000

0.0699

13.35.10

16/03/2020

12,453

0.069

14.10.02

16/03/2020

15,000

0.0693

14.15.39

16/03/2020

13,000

0.0693

14.16.17

16/03/2020

10,700

0.0693

14.17.47

16/03/2020

2,300

0.069

14.18.22

16/03/2020

2,247

0.069

14.19.44

16/03/2020

33,500

0.068

14.34.05

16/03/2020

2,500

0.068

14.36.18

16/03/2020

48,300

0.068

14.46.15

16/03/2020

7,255

0.0675

15.05.21

16/03/2020

7,927

0.0675

15.05.21

16/03/2020

24,818

0.0675

15.07.12

16/03/2020

15,636

0.0686

15.51.33

16/03/2020

40,000

0.0686

15.54.48

16/03/2020

4,364

0.0686

16.02.54

16/03/2020

50,000

0.0699

16.21.25

16/03/2020

610

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

51

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

1,195

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

22,500

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

3,196

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

6,561

0.067

17.22.19

16/03/2020

15,887

0.067

17.22.19

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

17/03/2020

9,810

0.069

09.25.14

17/03/2020

812

0.069

09.30.12

17/03/2020

19,216

0.069

09.30.47

17/03/2020

162

0.069

09.35.27

17/03/2020

3,138

0.0664

10.42.29

17/03/2020

5,748

0.0664

10.42.29

17/03/2020

30,760

0.0674

11.29.12

17/03/2020

11,144

0.0674

11.33.01

17/03/2020

8,096

0.0674

11.50.10

17/03/2020

3,265

0.0672

11.50.53

17/03/2020

5,748

0.0672

11.50.53

17/03/2020

40,987

0.0672

11.51.21

17/03/2020

45,000

0.0667

13.33.23

17/03/2020

6,160

0.0671

14.42.08

17/03/2020

7,184

0.0671

14.42.08

17/03/2020

3,336

0.0671

14.42.08

17/03/2020

38,320

0.0668

16.17.04

17/03/2020

14,990

0.0665

16.30.37

17/03/2020

13,378

0.0665

17.29.45

17/03/2020

6,632

0.0665

17.29.49

17/03/2020

11,114

0.0664

17.29.49

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

18/03/2020

14,493

0.0687

10.35.26

18/03/2020

1,000

0.0687

10.35.43

18/03/2020

14,507

0.0687

10.36.16

18/03/2020

20,000

0.0687

10.49.00

18/03/2020

17,055

0.0683

12.33.24

18/03/2020

30,000

0.0672

13.17.19

18/03/2020

25,000

0.0668

16.12.11

18/03/2020

10,000

0.0664

17.17.01

18/03/2020

15,358

0.0664

17.24.06

18/03/2020

2,587

0.0664

17.29.38

18/03/2020

15,000

0.066

17.29.45

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

19/03/2020

24,999

0.0695

10.27.01

19/03/2020

5,001

0.0695

10.27.01

19/03/2020

12,000

0.0686

13.08.11

19/03/2020

10,418

0.0686

13.08.11

19/03/2020

7,582

0.0686

13.28.20

19/03/2020

7,418

0.0686

14.26.04

19/03/2020

1

0.0686

14.26.04

19/03/2020

14,069

0.0688

15.53.06

19/03/2020

15,931

0.0688

15.54.24

19/03/2020

22,581

0.0686

15.54.24

19/03/2020

25,808

0.0692

16.44.56

19/03/2020

4,192

0.0692

17.04.54

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 18:18:05 UTC
