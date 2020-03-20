d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_March 20th 2020 March 20th, 2020
03/20/2020
PRESS RELEASE
EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Luxembourg - March 20th, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between March 13th and March 19th 2020, n. 1,500,000 own shares (representing 0.121% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0703 and for a total consideration of Euro 105,434.40.
As at March 20th, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 10,142,027 own shares, representing 0.82% of its outstanding share capital.
The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).
More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.
Date
Volume
Average Price (Euro)
Consideration (euro)
13/03/2020
318,659
0.0775
24,685.52
16/03/2020
581,341
0.0690
40,140.47
17/03/2020
285,000
0.0671
19,136.00
18/03/2020
165,000
0.0675
11,131.40
19/03/2020
150,000
0.0689
10,341.00
From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM (Officially Appointed Mechanism).
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately-owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Stamford, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS.MI'.
