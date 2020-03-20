d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_March 20th 2020 March 20th, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Luxembourg - March 20th, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between March 13th and March 19th 2020, n. 1,500,000 own shares (representing 0.121% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0703 and for a total consideration of Euro 105,434.40.

As at March 20th, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 10,142,027 own shares, representing 0.82% of its outstanding share capital.

The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).

More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.

Date Volume Average Price (Euro) Consideration (euro) 13/03/2020 318,659 0.0775 24,685.52 16/03/2020 581,341 0.0690 40,140.47 17/03/2020 285,000 0.0671 19,136.00 18/03/2020 165,000 0.0675 11,131.40 19/03/2020 150,000 0.0689 10,341.00

