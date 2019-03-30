d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing and Storage AGM documentations March 30th, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS DOCUMENTATION

FILING AND STORAGE

Luxembourg - 29 March 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company") announces that - in compliance with relevant applicable laws and regulations - all the requested supporting documentation in view of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on 30 April 2019 at the Company's registered office (the "Meeting"), including two reports of the Board of Directors to the shareholders and the long term incentive plan 2019-2021 informative document, is now available to the public at DIS registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it), at Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu) and on the "corporate governance" section of the Company's website (www.damicointernationalshipping.com).

It is reminded that, as announced by means of press release on 21 March 2019, the Company has already published the 2018 financial statements, the 2018 corporate governance and ownership structure report and the 2018 report on remuneration.

The Company further announces that the convening notice of the Meeting will be duly published tomorrow on the Italian newspaper Milano Finanza, on the Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt and on the Luxembourg Official Gazette (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations).

The Company finally informs that its total issued share capital as at today amounts to USD 32,687,901.25 - represented by 653,758,025 shares, each share carrying one vote except the 7,760,027 shares so far held in treasury, the voting rights of which are suspended.

