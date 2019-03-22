Log in
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing and Storage of the draft 2018 Financial Statement and of the pertaining reports March 22nd, 2019

0
03/22/2019 | 05:15am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND

OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE REPORT AND OF THE REPORT ON REMUNERATION

Luxembourg - 21 March 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the

"Company") announces today that in compliance with relevant applicable laws, the 2018 financial statements, including the draft statutory and the consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2018 and the Company's Board of Directors and auditor's reports relating thereto, the 2018 corporate governance and ownership structure report drawn up notably in accordance with art. 123-bis of the Italian Leg. Decree n. 58/1998, as well as the report on 2018 remuneration, drawn up in accordance with art. 123-ter of the Italian Leg. Decree n. 58/1998, as approved by the Board of

Directors on the 20th day of March 2019, are available, at the public's disposal, at the registered office of the Company and on DIS website (www.damicointernationalshipping.com).

Such documents have been also disclosed through the Borsa Italiana S.p.A. e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored both at Bourse the Luxembourg S.A., in its quality of Company's Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM) and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. using the e-market STORAGE circuit.

From today this press release is available on the investor relations section of DIS website, filed with CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored both at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE circuit and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 51,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS'.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A

Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 6617566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 76142950

EMail:damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail:marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Federica Corbeddu

Tel.: +39 02 85457081 - +39 366 5855893

E-Mail:federica.corbeddu@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:14:01 UTC
