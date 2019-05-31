Log in
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Ordinary shares warrants 2017 – 2022 commencement of the second exercise period – june 2019 May 31th, 2019

05/31/2019 | 10:44am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE USA, SWITZERLAND, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ORDINARY SHARES WARRANTS 2017 - 2022

COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD - June 2019

Luxembourg - 31th May, 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company" or "DIS"), a leading international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, hereby confirms that the holders of "d'Amico International Shipping Warrants 2017 - 2022", ISIN code n. LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") may apply for their Warrants, to be exercised on any Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa") trading day starting from 3rd June 2019 until 28th June 2019, both dates included (the "Second Exercise Period"), with the right to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares of DIS admitted to trading on the MTA market organized and managed by Borsa, without par value and with the same rights and features as the DIS ordinary shares outstanding at the issue date (the "Warrant Shares"), in the ratio of one

(1) ordinary DIS share for one (1) Warrant exercised.

Applications for subscription must notably be made by completing and signing an exercise notice made available by and to be submitted to the Warrant holders' depository bank directly or indirectly (i.e. through Monte Titoli) adhering to the centralized management system operated by Clearstream Luxembourg/Euroclear (together the "ICSDs") with whom the Warrants are deposited. Such exercise notice, on top of any additional requirements by the ICSDs, constitutes valid instruction and authorization to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg branch as common depositary on behalf of the ICSDs only if submitted via the clearing systems.

The exercise price for the Second Exercise Period amounts to EUR 0.327 (zero point three hundred and twenty seven Euros) per Warrant Share, which must be fully paid at the time of submission of the exercise notice during the Second Exercise Period.

The Company will issue the Warrant Shares by the subsequent settlement day following the last day of the Second Exercise Period, i.e. 1 July 2019. The Company will issue the Warrant Shares, making them available to the Warrant holders, through the ICSDs.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants are available on the Company's website (www.damicointernationalshipping.com), in the section dedicated to the 2017 capital increase as an attachment to the prospectus dated 18th April 2017.

From today, this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the DIS website, disclosed by the e-market SDIR circuit and stored both at Borsa, using the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A., in its quality of DIS Officially Appointed Mechanism ("OAM"). It is also filed with the CSSF.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its controlled subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail: ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950

E-Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Federica Corbeddu

Tel.: +39 02 85457081 - +39 366 5855893

E-Mail: federica.corbeddu@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:43:06 UTC
