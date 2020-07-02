d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_July 01st, 2020July 01st, 2020
07/02/2020 | 02:29am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Announcement of changes in the share capital
Luxembourg - July 1st, 2020-d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company")
announces the new issued share capital (entirely subscribed and paid), duly registered by notarial deed executed today, following the exercise of 12,866"d'Amico International Shipping Warrants2017- 2022" ISIN code LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") during the third exercise period (the"Third Exercise Period"), and the subsequent subscription and issuance of 12,866 ordinary newlyissued shares (the "Warrant Shares"), based on the ratio of one (1) Warrant Share for each (1)
Warrant exercised
The above-mentioned transaction arises from the board of directors' decisions of 18 April 2017
(communicated to the market on the same date by means of a press release), which approved the DIS Prospectus dated 18 April 2017 with the annexed terms and conditions of the Warrants (the"2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions")and the further adjustment of the exercise price of the Warrants according to article 6.1.1 of the 2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions as announced by the Company by means of a press release dated 29 March 2019.
From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.
