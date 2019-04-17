d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Results of the Rights Subscription Period April 17th, 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE USA, SWITZERLAND, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROXIMATELY 97.3% OF THE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED DURING THE RIGHTS SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD - GROSS PROCEEDS ARE THE EQUIVALENT IN USD OF EURO 42.8 MILLION

Luxembourg, 16 April 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (the "Company" or "DIS"), in relation to its offering of up to 587,270,900 new shares (the "New Shares") with preferential subscription rights (the "Preferential Subscription Rights") granted to the Company's shareholders (the "Rights Offering") but also exercisable by purchasers of the Preferential Subscription Rights that were traded on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, announces that as at today it has received subscriptions for 571,266,080 New Shares through the exercise of the relevant Preferential Subscription Rights.

Results of the Rights Subscription Period

During the Preferential Subscription Rights' exercise period, which started on 25 March 2019 and ended on 16 April 2019 (the "Rights Subscription Period"), 628,392,688 Preferential Subscription Rights were exercised, representing approximately 97.3% of the total number of Preferential Subscription Rights.

Given the ratio of 10 New Shares for 11 Preferential Subscription Rights, the Company will issue 571,266,080 New Shares.

The New Shares will trade on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the ISIN LU0290697514 that is the ISIN of DIS' shares.

Any remaining shares not exercised during the Rights Subscription Period will be placed through a private placement (the "Private Placement"), commencing today just upon the expiry of the Rights Subscription Period and ending on 17 May 2019.

Mr. Paolo d'Amico, d'Amico International Shipping's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We would like to thank our investors for their continuing support. We are pleased with the very high participation in our rights issue, with over 97% of the preferential subscription rights subscribed. We are confident that we are finally close to a strong market recovery, driven also by the pent-updemand for our vessels deriving from IMO 2020. The capital raised will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet, positioning us favorably to benefit from the expected increase in freight rates. From 2020, DIS' lower investment needs and debt repayments should also contribute to a deleveraging of our balance sheet and to the generation of substantial free cash flow for our shareholders."

