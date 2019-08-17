Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  D'Amico International Shipping S.A.    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Sale of one of the Vessels owned by Glenda International Shipping generating Net cash of approximately US$ 8.1 Million for the JV Company August 17nd, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 02:42am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ONE OF

THE VESSELS OWNED BY GLENDA INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING, GENERATING NET CASH OF

APPROXIMATELY US$ 8.1 MILLION FOR THE JV COMPANY

Luxembourg - August 16th, 2019 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company"or "DIS"), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that GLENDA International Shipping d.a.c.(GIS), a joint venture company with the Glencore Group, in which d'Amico Tankers d.a.c. (Ireland) ("d'Amico Tankers") holds a 50% participation, signed a memorandum of agreement for the sale of MT GLENDA Megan, a 47,147 dwt MR product tanker vessel, built in 2009 by Hyundai Mipo, South Korea, for a consideration of US$ 19.0 million.

This transaction allows GLENDA International Shipping to generate around US$ 8.1 million in cash, net of commissions and the reimbursement of the Vessel's existing loan.

As of today, DIS' fleet comprises 49.5 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 23 owned, 17.5 chartered-in and 9 bareboat chartered-in. DIS has also 1 vessel in commercial management) with an average age of about 6.4 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels. Currently, d'Amico Tankers has also a shipbuilding contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd., for the construction of an LR1 (Long Range) product tanker expected to be delivered in Q3 2019.

Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping, stated:

"I am pleased to announce that GLENDA International Shipping, our 50/50 JV with the Glencore Group, will sell one of its six vessels, generating a positive net cash effect of about US$ 8.1 million for this Company. The sale of this 2009-built ship is coherent with DIS' long-term strategy of operating a very young, and flexible fleet, which is also efficient and environmentally friendly. Following this transaction eco vessels on the water or on order represent 65% of our owned and bareboat fleet, positioning us favorably to benefit from the upcoming market recovery, driven also by the IMO 2020 effects. In addition, this transaction will strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity position."

From today this press release is available on the investor relations section of DIS website, filed with CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its controlled subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail: ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950

E-Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Federica Corbeddu

Tel.: +39 02 85457081 - +39 366 5855893

E-Mail: federica.corbeddu@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 06:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIP
02:42aD'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Sale of one of the Vessels owned by Gle..
PU
06/17D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the sale of one of the vessel..
PU
05/31D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the sale of the vessel owned ..
PU
05/31D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Ordinary shares warrants 2017 – 2..
PU
05/09D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Approves the regulation of the Medium-L..
PU
04/30D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_ Announcement of filing and storage of ..
PU
04/30D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Shareholders approve the 2018 accounts ..
PU
04/17D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Results of the Rights Subscription Peri..
PU
03/30D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Filing and Storage AGM documentations M..
PU
03/26D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the sale and lease back of th..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 253 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 -5,69 M
Debt 2019 541 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 124 M
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,15  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Risk Officer
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Executive Director
Massimo Castrogiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.-16.02%125
ENBRIDGE INC2.85%66 931
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.30%60 986
KINDER MORGAN INC30.88%45 004
TC ENERGY CORP30.46%44 328
MPLX LP-12.38%28 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group