D'Ieteren : D'Ieteren acquires additional preference shares in Belron from CD&R

02/08/2020 | 08:18am EST

PRESS RELEASE:

ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL PREFERENCE SHARES IN BELRON

INSIDE INFORMATION

Saturday 8 February 2020 - 11:00 am CET

D'Ieteren acquires additional preference shares in Belron from CD&R

D'Ieteren signed an agreement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") regarding the acquisition by D'Ieteren of non-voting preference shares held by CD&R in Belron for a total value of EUR 150 million, at book value.

This transaction strengthens D'Ieteren's ownership in Belron in the context of its strong operating performance, and underlines D'Ieteren's long-term partnership and alignment in strategic vision with Belron.

D'Ieteren's ownership in Belron may vary, depending on factors such as future dividend recapitalisations or the Management Reward Plan. The current transaction should allow D'Ieteren to maintain over time at least a 50% equity ownership in Belron.

End of press release

Rue du Mail 50 - 1050 Brussels (Belgium) Ɩ tel.: +32 2 536 54 39 Ɩ fax: +32 2 536 91 39

Page 1/2

VAT BE 0403.448.140 - Brussels RPM Ɩ www.dieteren.com/en

GROUP PROFILE

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The Group has currently the following activities:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley , Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards providing citizens with responsible and innovative mobility. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.4 billion and EUR 113.0 million in 2018.
  • Belron (54.85% of the voting rights) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 35 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. It has also expanded its services into the automotive damage and home damage repair and replacement markets. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.8 billion and EUR 225.7 million in FY 2018.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 174.1 million and EUR 28.6 million in FY 2018.
  • D'Ieteren Immo (100%) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated EUR 18.7 million net rental income in FY 2018. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.
    FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Last five press releases

Next events

(with the exception of press releases related to the repurchase or sale of own shares)

Belron has successfully allocated its

26

October 2019

new term loans of EUR 850 million

5 March 2020

2019 Full-year Results

equivalent

18

October 2019

Belron launches syndication of EUR 850

14 May 2020

Investor Day

million equivalent of additional debt

15

October 2019

Upward revision of D'Ieteren's FY 2019

28 May 2020

General Assembly

guidance

28

August 2019

D'Ieteren launches a EUR 150 million

27 August 2020

2020 Half-Year Results

share buyback programme

28

August 2019

2019 Half-Year Results

CONTACTS

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be- Website: www.dieteren.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 13:17:05 UTC
