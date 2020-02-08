D'Ieteren : D'Ieteren acquires additional preference shares in Belron from CD&R

PRESS RELEASE:

ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL PREFERENCE SHARES IN BELRON

INSIDE INFORMATION

Saturday 8 February 2020 - 11:00 am CET

D'Ieteren acquires additional preference shares in Belron from CD&R

D'Ieteren signed an agreement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") regarding the acquisition by D'Ieteren of non-voting preference shares held by CD&R in Belron for a total value of EUR 150 million, at book value.

This transaction strengthens D'Ieteren's ownership in Belron in the context of its strong operating performance, and underlines D'Ieteren's long-term partnership and alignment in strategic vision with Belron.

D'Ieteren's ownership in Belron may vary, depending on factors such as future dividend recapitalisations or the Management Reward Plan. The current transaction should allow D'Ieteren to maintain over time at least a 50% equity ownership in Belron.

