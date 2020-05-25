D'Ieteren : Instructions to participate in the webcast

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

OF 28 MAY 2020

D'Ieteren SA

Registered office: 50 Rue du Mail, 1050 Bruxelles Business number: 0403448140 - RPM Bruxelles (the "Company")

ATTENDANCE TO THE GENERAL MEETINGS BY WEBCAST

This year, in the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to preserve the safety and health of the shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of 28 May 2020 (the "General Meetings") will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 laying down various provisions in corporate law within the scope of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic ("the Royal Decree »). The exercise of shareholders' voting rights will be exclusively by means of correspondence or proxy voting forms which must be sent before May 24, 2020. Shareholders may ask questions in writing, also before May 24, 2020, and their questions will be answered during the webcast of the General Meetings.

The General Meetings will be webcasted by video at 3 pm on May 28, 2020, through the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D9DA3994-8CD0-416F-B736-362CBFBDF3A8&LangLocaleID=1036

Important: the webcast will only be accessible to shareholders who have notified their intention to attend the General Meetings, and who have communicated an email address. This email address will indeed be required to access the webcast.

