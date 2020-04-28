D'Ieteren : Publication of 2019 annual report and organisation of the AGM and EGM on 28 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

AND GENERAL MEETINGS

Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 6pm CEST

Publication of 2019 annual report and organisation of the AGM and EGM

on 28 May 2020

The 2019 annual report of the D'Ieteren Group is now available in French, Dutch and English and can be downloaded in PDF format at: https://www.dieteren.com/en/newsroom/annual-report/2019.

In the current exceptional circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority of the D'Ieteren Group is to safeguard the health and safety including that of its shareholders and partners. To this end, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting ("the General Meetings") of Thursday 28 May 2020 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other partners. This decision complies with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 that introduced various measures related to corporate law as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The precise details of how the General Meetings will be organised are laid out in the convening notices published on the D'Ieteren website (www.dieteren.com/en/shareholder-meetings). The General Meetings will be streamed live for shareholders on 28 May 2020 from 3.00 pm CEST on the D'Ieteren website. The exercise of shareholder voting rights will only be possible by proxy or by voting forms (using the forms available on the D'Ieteren website). Shareholders will be able to submit advance questions, which will be answered orally during the broadcast of the General Meetings.

