D'Ieteren : Publication of 2019 annual report and organisation of the AGM and EGM on 28 May 2020

04/28/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE:

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

AND GENERAL MEETINGS

Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 6pm CEST

Publication of 2019 annual report and organisation of the AGM and EGM

on 28 May 2020

The 2019 annual report of the D'Ieteren Group is now available in French, Dutch and English and can be downloaded in PDF format at: https://www.dieteren.com/en/newsroom/annual-report/2019.

In the current exceptional circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority of the D'Ieteren Group is to safeguard the health and safety including that of its shareholders and partners. To this end, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting ("the General Meetings") of Thursday 28 May 2020 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other partners. This decision complies with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 that introduced various measures related to corporate law as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The precise details of how the General Meetings will be organised are laid out in the convening notices published on the D'Ieteren website (www.dieteren.com/en/shareholder-meetings). The General Meetings will be streamed live for shareholders on 28 May 2020 from 3.00 pm CEST on the D'Ieteren website. The exercise of shareholder voting rights will only be possible by proxy or by voting forms (using the forms available on the D'Ieteren website). Shareholders will be able to submit advance questions, which will be answered orally during the broadcast of the General Meetings.

End of press release

Rue du Mail 50 - 1050 Brussels (Belgium) Ɩ tel.: +32 2 536 54 39 Ɩ fax: +32 2 536 91 39

PRESS RELEASE:

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

AND GENERAL MEETINGS

Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 6pm CEST

GROUP PROFILE

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The Group has currently the following activities:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Y amaha vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of around 22% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.6 billion and EUR 119.0 million in FY 2019.
  • Belron (54.85% of the voting rights) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 39 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autog lass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 4.2 billion and EUR 400.5 million in FY 2019.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across 114 countries. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 163.9 million and EUR 18.6 million in FY 2019.
  • D'Ieteren Immo (100%) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated EUR 19.7 million net rental income in FY 2019. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Last five press releases

Next events

(with the exception of press releases related to the repurchase or sale of own shares)

27 April 2020

Proposal to allocate the dividend

28 May 2020

General Assembly

increase to a solidarity program

6

April 2020

COVID-19: impact and measures

27 August 2020

2020 Half-Year Results

16 March 2020

Daniela Riccardi appointed as CEO of

Moleskine

5

March 2020

2019 Full-year Results

8

February 2020

D'Ieteren acquires additional preference

shares in Belron from CD&R

CONTACTS

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be- Website: www.dieteren.com

Rue du Mail 50 - 1050 Brussels (Belgium) Ɩ tel.: +32 2 536 54 39 Ɩ fax: +32 2 536 91 39

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:09 UTC
