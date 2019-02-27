Log in
D'Ieteren : Repurchase of own shares

0
02/27/2019 | 12:50pm EST

In accordance with article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 implementing the Company Code, s.a. D'Ieteren n.v. announces today that it has purchased on Euronext Brussels, between 20 and 26 February 2019, 25,440 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 33.75 per share. This purchase has been carried out to hedge share option schemes granted to officers and managers by virtue of the power endowed to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 May 2018.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren reached 1,175,225 on 25 February 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 55,302,620.

End of press release

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The group has currently three activities articulated around strong brands:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road at the end of 2017. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.3 billion and EUR 85.9 million in FY 2017.
  • Belron (54.11% owned) makes a difference by solving people's problems with real care. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement, trading under more than 10 major brands including Carglass®, Safelite® AutoGlass and Autoglass®. In addition, it manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Belron is also expanding its services to focus on solving problems for people who need assistance with repairs to their vehicles and homes. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.5 billion and EUR 189.8 million in FY 2017.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 155 million and EUR 25 million in FY 2017.

Contacts

Axel Miller, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Financial Communication - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be - Website: www.dieteren.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 17:49:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 652 M
EBIT 2018 236 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 37,0 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 10,81
P/E ratio 2019 9,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 1 886 M
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,3 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Miller Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Minne Non-Executive Director
Olivier Périer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D'IETEREN3.58%2 145
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.19%5 207
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.9.35%3 744
INCHCAPE10.34%3 344
AUTONATION, INC.-0.08%3 212
MONRO INC13.69%2 578
