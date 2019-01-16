D'Ieteren : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 16 March 2015), D'Ieteren announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 4,300 shares during the period between 9 to 15 January 2019. During the same period, D'Ieteren has sold 3,103 shares.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren reached 1,162,233 on 14 January 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 55,302,620.

End of press release

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The group has currently three activities articulated around strong brands:

D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road at the end of 2017. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.3 billion and EUR 85.9 million in FY 2017.

Belron (54.11% owned) makes a difference by solving people's problems with real care. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement, trading under more than 10 major brands including Carglass®, Safelite® AutoGlass and Autoglass®. In addition, it manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Belron is also expanding its services to focus on solving problems for people who need assistance with repairs to their vehicles and homes. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.5 billion and EUR 189.8 million in FY 2017.

Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 155 million and EUR 25 million in FY 2017.

Contacts

Axel Miller, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Financial Communication - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be - Website: www.dieteren.com