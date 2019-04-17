Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  D'Ieteren    DIE   BE0974259880

D'IETEREN

(DIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

D'Ieteren : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 16 March 2015), D'Ieteren announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 2,791 shares during the period between 10 and 16 April 2019. During the same period, D'Ieteren has sold 3,353 shares.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren reached 1,393,263 on 15 April 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 55,302,620.

End of press release

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The Group has currently three activities articulated around strong brands:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.4 billion and EUR 113.0 million in 2018.
  • Belron (54.10% owned) has a clear purpose: 'making a difference by solving people's problems with real care'. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 35 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. It has also expanded its services into the automotive damage and home damage repair and replacement markets. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.8 billion and EUR 225.7 million in FY 2018.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 174.1 million and EUR 28.6 million in FY 2018.

Contacts

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Francis Deprez, Member of the Executive Committee

Pascale Weber, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be - Website: www.dieteren.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on D'IETEREN
12:18pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
04/11D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares
PU
04/10D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
04/08D'IETEREN : The d'ieteren group and axel miller terminate their collaboration
PU
04/04D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares
PU
04/03D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
03/27D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
03/27D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares
PU
03/21D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares
PU
03/20D'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 328 M
EBIT 2019 363 M
Net income 2019 61,0 M
Debt 2019 675 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
P/E ratio 2020 10,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 1 994 M
Chart D'IETEREN
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,3 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Miller Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Minne Non-Executive Director
Olivier Périer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D'IETEREN9.51%2 254
HOTAI MOTOR CO LTD--.--%7 303
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED31.51%5 858
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.15.58%3 921
AUTONATION, INC.6.61%3 428
INCHCAPE11.60%3 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About