D'IETEREN

(DIE)
D'Ieteren : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

08/21/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 16 March 2015), D'Ieteren announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 4,505 shares during the period between 14 to 20 August 2019. During the same period, D'Ieteren has sold 5,394 shares.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren reached 1,289,847 on 19 August 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 55,302,620.

End of press release

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The Group has currently the following activities:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.4 billion and EUR 113.0 million in 2018.
  • Belron (54.10% owned) has a clear purpose: 'making a difference by solving people's problems with real care'. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 35 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. It has also expanded its services into the automotive damage and home damage repair and replacement markets. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.8 billion and EUR 225.7 million in FY 2018.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 174.1 million and EUR 28.6 million in FY 2018.
  • D'Ieteren Immo(100%) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated EUR 18.7 million net rental income in FY 2018. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.

Contacts

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be - Website: www.dieteren.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:27:02 UTC
