D'IETEREN

(DIE)
D'Ieteren : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract

09/11/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

1. Share buyback programme

Referring to article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 in execution of the Companies Code, D'Ieteren SA communicates that it has purchased a total of 65,766 own shares in the period from 4 September 2019 until 10 September 2019 on Euronext Brussels and/or an MTF in accordance with applicable regulations.

D'Ieteren SA has performed this purchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme decided and announced by the Board of Directors of D'Ieteren SA on 28 August 2019 for a maximum amount of EUR 150 million (see press release of 28 August 2019). The programme started on 4 September 2019 and has an expected term of 12-18 months. Purchases will be made in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and under the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 31 May 2018. Under this ongoing share buyback programme, D'Ieteren has purchased a total of 65,766 treasury shares to date, for a total amount of EUR 2,985,056.

2. Liquidity contract

In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 16 March 2015), D'Ieteren announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 5,318 shares during the period between 4 to 10 September 2019. During the same period, D'Ieteren has sold 13,840 shares.

3. Total number of treasury shares

The total number of treasury shares held by D'Ieteren reached 1,238,965 on 9 September 2019. The total number of outstanding ordinary shares of D'Ieteren SA amounts to 55,302,620.

End of press release

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry or in their geographies. The Group has currently the following activities:

  • D'Ieteren Auto distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Yamaha vehicles in Belgium. It is the country's number one car distributor, with a market share of around 21% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards providing citizens with responsible and innovative mobility. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.4 billion and EUR 113.0 million in 2018.
  • Belron (54.10% owned) has a clear purpose: 'making a difference by solving people's problems with real care'. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 35 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. It has also expanded its services into the automotive damage and home damage repair and replacement markets. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively EUR 3.8 billion and EUR 225.7 million in FY 2018.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a multichannel distribution strategy across more than 115 countries. Sales and operating result reached respectively EUR 174.1 million and EUR 28.6 million in FY 2018.
  • D'Ieteren Immo(100%) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated EUR 18.7 million net rental income in FY 2018. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.

Contacts

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Weber, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieteren.be - Website: www.dieteren.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:21:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 763 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 2 452 M
