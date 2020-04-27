PRESS RELEASE:

D'Ieteren proposes to allocate the dividend increase

to a solidarity program

.

The Board of Directors of D'Ieteren SA has decided to modify its profit distribution proposal and will propose to the General Meeting a gross dividend per share that is stable compared to last year's (EUR 1.00) and to allocate the initially planned dividend increase of EUR 0.15 per share to a solidarity program that will help employees of D'Ieteren Group who may suffer hardship as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis. This program will also be open to personal contributions from Board members, managers and employees of the Group.

Francis Deprez, CEO explains: "We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and I would like to thank our employees for their commitment to serving our customers and the communities in which they live. The resources raised by the program will enable us to help the most vulnerable colleagues in a spirit of solidarity and gratitude. It also complements the local initiatives that are already being made by the Group's different companies".

The Board of Directors noted collegially that "for 215 years, the D'Ieteren Group has counted on the commitment and dedication of its employees. In a context as new as that of a global pandemic, the extent of the damage is uncertain. Caring for others is one of the five core values of the group, D'Ieteren strives to reduce the level of uncertainty and support its employees in these times."

