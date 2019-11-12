Log in
D.R. Horton

D.R. HORTON

(DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc. :, America's Builder, Appoints Maribess L. Miller as New Independent Director

11/12/2019 | 06:36am EST

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Maribess L. Miller as an independent director effective November 7, 2019. Ms. Miller was also named the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of both the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Ms. Miller, a Certified Public Accountant, was an Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) until her retirement in 2009. During her 34-year career at PwC, Ms. Miller managed large audit and consulting engagements of both public and private companies in the consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial products and technology industries and served in multiple leadership roles in the firm. From 2002 to 2009, she was PwC’s North Texas Market Managing Partner, after previously serving as the firm’s Southwest Region Consumer, Industrial Products and Energy Practice Leader and the Managing Partner of the firm’s U.S. Healthcare Audit Practice.

Ms. Miller currently serves on the Board of Directors of two other publicly traded companies and one private company. She has served in leadership roles with both the National Association of Corporate Directors North Texas and the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, and she is active in numerous civic and community activities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Ms. Miller graduated Cum Laude with a BBA in Accounting from Texas Christian University.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, “I am pleased to welcome Maribess to our Board. The Company will benefit from her strong financial expertise, leadership skills, diverse industry knowledge and public company board experience. Maribess strengthens the composition of our Board which now includes five independent directors.”

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 90 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 56,975 homes in the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $100,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2019
