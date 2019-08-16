Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  D.R. Horton    DHI

D.R. HORTON

(DHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street Week Ahead: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:51pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lower U.S. interest rates could help support outperforming U.S. homebuilder stocks, even as they raise worries about the economy, while a bonanza of industry data and Federal Reserve speakers next week are likely to help shape the outlook.

After underperforming in 2018, the PHLX Housing Index <.HGX> is up about 30% for the year so far, roughly double the year-to-date gain of the benchmark S&P 500.

Mortgage rates have been declining with U.S. Treasury debt yields, and the outlook for interest rates suggests further easing after the Federal Reserve lowered rates last month and indicated it could cut again this year, depending on data.

This week, U.S. 30-year Treasury yields fell to a record low below 2%, while benchmark 10-year yields declined to a three-year trough as trade tensions linger and global economic growth continues to slow.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to 3.60% from a peak of 4.94% in November, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates are often tied to the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.

Strategists said that could bode well for homebuilders and the housing market, which has been struggling because of land and labour shortages.

A report on Friday showed U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in July amid a steep decline in the construction of multifamily housing units, even as the data provided a positive sign for housing: a jump in permits to a seven-month high.

Next week, the U.S. Commerce Department will release data on July new home sales.

Housing and homebuilding stocks should continue to do well as long as rates remain low, but the potential for slower demand is a risk, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"Lower interest rates lead to lower mortgage rates (which) lead to increased demand for homebuilders," he said. "You counter that with potential concerns that, if a recession is coming, even if rates are at historically low levels, demand for everything is going to be somewhat mitigated."

Eric Marshall, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, has seen relatively good traction in housing even with the turbulent markets. Lower rates are a plus, he said, along with an unemployment rate at its lowest level in years.

"Consumer savings have come up, household formation continues to grow faster than the supply of housing," Marshall said. "And I think all of those things coming together make for a more stable environment for the publicly traded housing stocks."

Recent results from some top homebuilders were mostly stronger than analysts expected, but some forecasts disappointed investors, underlining persisting problems in the housing market.

Last month, PulteGroup Inc forecast full-year home sales and gross margins below analyst expectations and cited rising land costs, while in June Lennar Corp forecast current-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates and noted uncertainty triggered by the U.S.-China trade war.

Multiples for some of the homebuilder stocks have jumped this year, but many remain below long-term averages. The S&P 500 homebuilding index <.SPLRCHOME>, which includes PulteGroup, D.R. Horton and Lennar, is trading at about 9.5 times forward earnings, up from about 7 at the start of the year but well below a long-term average of 14.6, based on Refinitiv's data.

(GRAPHIC: S&P 500 homebuilders rebounding but still relatively cheap - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/4868/4825/Pasted%20Image.jpg)

Wedbush analysts in a research note on Thursday said that builders have been reducing square footages as mortgage rates have declined, which has addressed affordability issues. The firm has a bullish bias on homebuilder shares, with an "outperform" rating on William Lyon Homes, Beazer Homes USA, Lennar and others.

Investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to give a speech on rates and policy at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, policy symposium.

"The fact that the Fed has moved to a more dovish position suggests that those rates should remain relatively low compared to what ... we saw in late 2018," said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders.

(Reporting by Evan Sully; additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Alden Bentley and Jonathan Oatis)

By Evan Sully
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. 0.57% 11.365 Delayed Quote.19.30%
D.R. HORTON 1.51% 47.7 Delayed Quote.35.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 25836.85 Delayed Quote.9.65%
LENNAR CORPORATION 0.90% 48.995 Delayed Quote.26.21%
NASDAQ 100 1.62% 7603.148355 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.68% 7895.641143 Delayed Quote.17.16%
PULTEGROUP 2.13% 32.095 Delayed Quote.21.82%
S&P 500 1.39% 2886.36 Delayed Quote.13.31%
WILLIAM LYON HOMES 2.32% 17.64 Delayed Quote.61.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on D.R. HORTON
02:51pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remai..
RE
08/09D.R. HORTON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31D R HORTON : HORTON D R INC /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
07/30HORTON D R INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/30D.R. Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins
RE
07/30US stocks end slightly lower amid mixed company earnings
AQ
07/30D.R. HORTON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30D.R. HORTON, INC. : America's Builder, Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earning..
BU
06/26HORTON D R INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
06/25Trade war hurts Lennar as wealthy Chinese home buyers remain cautious
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 338 M
EBIT 2019 1 933 M
Net income 2019 1 578 M
Debt 2019 1 164 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 17 370 M
Chart D.R. HORTON
Duration : Period :
D.R. Horton Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D.R. HORTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,68  $
Last Close Price 46,97  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David V. Auld President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Ray Horton Chairman
Michael J. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill W. Wheat CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Buchanan Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D.R. HORTON35.52%17 370
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-10.53%19 174
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.70%11 673
PULTEGROUP21.82%8 610
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS33.62%7 619
PERSIMMON-4.87%7 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group