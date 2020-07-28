D R Horton : Q3 FY 2020 Historical Supplementary Data

H O M E B U I L D I N G R E T U R N O N I N V E N T O R Y ( R O I ) Q 3 2 0 2 0

Quarter Ended: 06/30/18 09/30/18 12/31/18 03/31/19 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 06/30/20 Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income $ 589.7 $ 709.8 $ 577.7 $ 354.3 $ 400.4 $ 561.8 $ 594.2 $ 461.6 $ 565.5 Ending Homebuilding Inventory 9,910.3 9,875.1 10,898.2 11,076.8 10,678.4 10,285.6 10,885.6 11,088.4 10,916.8

Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income (PTI) and Ending Homebuilding Inventory as reported in our quarterly and annual filings

Homebuilding ROI*

06/30/19 03/31/20 06/30/20 Homebuilding PTI - TTM $ 1,894.2 $ 2,183.1 $ 2,331.1 Average Homebuilding Inventory** 10,487.8 10,803.0 10,771.0 Homebuilding ROI 18.1% 20.2% 21.6%

Homebuilding ROI is calculated as Homebuilding PTI for the trailing twelve months (TTM) divided by Average Homebuilding Inventory. **Average Homebuilding Inventory is calculated as the sum of the ending homebuilding inventory balances of the trailing 5 quarters divided by 5.

$ in millions

Homebuilding PTI amounts in the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.