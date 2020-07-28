D R Horton : Q3 FY 2020 Historical Supplementary Data

Log in
S U P P L E M E N T A R Y D A T A

Q 3 2 0 2 0

H O M E B U I L D I N G R E T U R N O N I N V E N T O R Y ( R O I )

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Quarter Ended:

06/30/18

09/30/18

12/31/18

03/31/19

06/30/19

09/30/19

12/31/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income

$ 589.7

$ 709.8

$ 577.7

$ 354.3

$ 400.4

$ 561.8

$ 594.2

$ 461.6

$ 565.5

Ending Homebuilding Inventory

9,910.3

9,875.1

10,898.2

11,076.8

10,678.4

10,285.6

10,885.6

11,088.4

10,916.8

Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income (PTI) and Ending Homebuilding Inventory as reported in our quarterly and annual filings

Homebuilding ROI*

06/30/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

Homebuilding PTI - TTM

$ 1,894.2

$ 2,183.1

$ 2,331.1

Average Homebuilding Inventory**

10,487.8

10,803.0

10,771.0

Homebuilding ROI

18.1%

20.2%

21.6%

  • Homebuilding ROI is calculated as Homebuilding PTI for the trailing twelve months (TTM) divided by Average Homebuilding Inventory. **Average Homebuilding Inventory is calculated as the sum of the ending homebuilding inventory balances of the trailing 5 quarters divided by 5.

$ in millions

Homebuilding PTI amounts in the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

2

R E T U R N O N E Q U I T Y ( R O E )

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Quarter Ended:

06/30/18

09/30/18

12/31/18

03/31/19

06/30/19

09/30/19

12/31/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton

$

453.8

466.1

287.2

$ 351.3

$ 482.7

$ 630.7

$

$

$ 474.8

$ 505.3

$ 431.3

Ending Stockholders' Equity

8,597.3

8,984.4

9,124.7

9,360.3

9,642.4

10,020.9

10,227.4

10,458.0

11,048.0

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton and Ending Stockholders' Equity as reported in our quarterly and annual filings

Return on Equity

06/30/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton - TTM

$

1,579.4

1,894.0

2,050.0

$

$

Average Stockholders' Equity*

9,141.8

9,941.8

10,279.3

ROE

17.3%

19.1%

19.9%

ROE is calculated as Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) divided by Average Stockholders' Equity. *Average Stockholders' Equity is calculated as the sum of the ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing 5 quarters divided by 5.

$ in millions

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) includes rounding adjustments.

3

H O M E S A L E S G R O S S M A R G I N

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Quarter Ended:

Fiscal Year Ended:

06/30/18

12/31/18

03/31/19

06/30/19

09/30/19

12/31/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

09/30/18

09/30/19

09/30/18

Home Sales Revenues

$

4,265.5

$

4,379.9

$

3,410.6

$

3,980.5

$

4,734.6

$

4,799.2

$

3,863.3

$

4,363.3

$

5,207.6

$

15,502.0

$

16,925.0

Homes Sales Gross Profit

before interest and other costs

998.3

1,008.5

735.5

826.8

1,029.3

1,067.8

869.2

984.4

1,190.5

3,554.7

3,659.4

Interest & Property Tax Costs

(47.1)

(46.6)

(34.8)

(40.7)

(47.0)

(46.6)

(36.0)

(39.5)

(45.3)

(174.8)

(169.1)

Warranty & Litigation Costs

(16.4)

(13.1)

(9.6)

(13.3)

(12.9)

(5.9)

(18.6)

(15.1)

(18.7)

(63.7)

(41.8)

Purchase Accounting Costs

(2.1)

(2.6)

(9.7)

(6.5)

(7.8)

(6.7)

(2.9)

(2.0)

(1.2)

(9.7)

(30.7)

Gross Profit - Home Sales

$

932.7

$

946.2

$

681.4

$

766.3

$

961.6

$

1,008.6

$

811.7

$

927.8

$

1,125.3

$

3,306.5

$

3,417.9

% of Homes Sales Revenue (HSR)

% of HSR

Quarter Ended:

Fiscal Year Ended:

06/30/18

09/30/18

12/31/18

03/31/19

06/30/19

09/30/19

12/31/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

09/30/18

09/30/19

Homes Sales Gross Margin

before interest and other costs

23.4%

23.0%

21.6%

20.8%

21.7%

22.2%

22.5%

22.6%

22.9%

22.9%

21.6%

Interest & Property Tax Costs

-1.1%

-1.1%

-1.0%

-1.0%

-1.0%

-1.0%

-0.9%

-0.9%

-0.9%

-1.1%

-1.0%

Warranty & Litigation Costs

-0.4%

-0.3%

-0.3%

-0.3%

-0.3%

-0.1%

-0.5%

-0.3%

-0.4%

-0.4%

-0.2%

Purchase Accounting Costs

0.0%

0.0%

-0.3%

-0.2%

-0.1%

-0.1%

-0.1%

-0.1%

0.0%

-0.1%

-0.2%

Home Sales Gross Margin

21.9%

21.6%

20.0%

19.3%

20.3%

21.0%

21.0%

21.3%

21.6%

21.3%

20.2%

$ in millions

Home sales gross margin presented is for the Company's homebuilding segment.

The percentages and prior period balances in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.

4

S A L E S & A C T I V E S E L L I N G C O M M U N I T I E S

Q 3 2 0 2 0

CHANGE IN NET SALES ORDERS COMPARED TO CHANGE IN AVERAGE ACTIVE SELLING COMMUNITIES (ASCs)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

Quarter Ended 3/31/2020

Quarter Ended 6/30/2020

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

East

15%

9%

-10%

0%

17%

5%

-2%

2%

13%

1%

49%

0%

35%

-2%

2%

-4%

Midwest

56%

109%

-12%

6%

34%

51%

-8%

3%

38%

15%

100%

1%

56%

14%

-4%

4%

Southeast

8%

2%

-16%

-1%

21%

3%

2%

1%

7%

2%

38%

0%

37%

-1%

16%

-1%

South Central

20%

0%

-19%

0%

11%

-1%

4%

0%

28%

-1%

63%

-1%

48%

1%

8%

2%

Southwest

0%

-8%

-16%

-4%

26%

-3%

-1%

-3%

18%

-8%

41%

-1%

27%

-3%

8%

6%

West

11%

9%

-16%

-2%

25%

2%

-8%

-4%

30%

-5%

60%

-4%

19%

-6%

-4%

4%

TOTAL

14%

9%

-16%

0%

19%

6%

0%

0%

20%

1%

53%

0%

38%

0%

7%

0%

Quarter Ended 9/30/2018

Quarter Ended 12/31/2018

Quarter Ended 3/31/2019

Quarter Ended 6/30/2019

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

YOY Change

SEQ Change

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Net

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Sales

Average

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

Orders

ASCs

East

11%

5%

-17%

2%

10%

12%

-3%

5%

22%

16%

55%

4%

6%

11%

-15%

-1%

Midwest

31%

8%

-9%

1%

41%

48%

7%

42%

31%

92%

95%

32%

61%

100%

-15%

5%

Southeast

12%

-5%

-16%

-1%

0%

-3%

-9%

0%

11%

0%

55%

2%

8%

2%

-9%

1%

South Central

20%

0%

-32%

1%

12%

2%

12%

1%

0%

1%

41%

0%

0%

1%

-6%

0%

Southwest

0%

-13%

-27%

-9%

-24%

-17%

-21%

-8%

-10%

-14%

50%

4%

-13%

-13%

0%

0%

West

-2%

-8%

-16%

3%

-12%

-3%

-19%

2%

-7%

5%

55%

4%

11%

14%

4%

5%

TOTAL

11%

-3%

-21%

0%

3%

3%

-4%

3%

6%

8%

52%

4%

6%

9%

-7%

1%

YOY = year-over-year; SEQ = sequential

5

P R I C E S T R A T I F I C A T I O N

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Homes Closed and Home Sales Revenues

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

March 31,2020

June 30,2020

Selling Price

Home Sales

Home Sales

Home Sales

Home Sales

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

$0-$200K

1,345

8%

$

249.3

5%

1,009

8%

$

187.3

5%

1,029

7%

$

191.0

4%

1,181

7%

$

218.9

4%

$201-$250K

5,264

33%

1,193.0

25%

4,216

32%

957.9

25%

4,631

32%

1,054.8

24%

5,657

32%

1,289.7

25%

$251-$300K

4,067

25%

1,110.7

23%

3,403

26%

930.1

24%

3,899

27%

1,066.3

24%

5,020

29%

1,371.6

26%

$301K-$400K

3,321

21%

1,138.4

24%

2,733

21%

937.2

24%

3,148

22%

1,078.0

25%

3,908

22%

1,333.2

26%

$401K-$500K

1,199

8%

533.8

11%

997

8%

445.2

12%

1,045

7%

466.0

11%

1,099

6%

487.2

9%

> $500K

828

5%

574.0

12%

601

5%

405.6

10%

787

5%

507.2

12%

777

4%

507.0

10%

Grand Total

16,024

100%

$

4,799.2

100%

12,959

100%

$

3,863.3

100%

14,539

100%

$

4,363.3

100%

17,642

100%

$

5,207.6

100%

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Selling Price

Home Sales

Home Sales

Home Sales

Home Sales

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

Homes Closed

Revenues

$0-$200K

1,873

13%

$

339.0

8%

1,408

12%

$

255.5

7%

1,521

11%

$

277.6

7%

1,505

9%

$

277.8

6%

$201-$250K

4,728

32%

1,068.6

24%

3,873

34%

875.5

26%

4,645

35%

1,050.8

26%

5,380

34%

1,219.7

26%

$251-$300K

3,291

22%

900.5

21%

2,595

23%

709.4

21%

3,122

23%

852.3

21%

4,002

25%

1,092.1

23%

$301K-$400K

2,872

20%

980.8

22%

2,192

19%

751.2

22%

2,571

19%

878.0

22%

3,130

20%

1,068.2

23%

$401K-$500K

1,042

7%

462.7

11%

761

6%

338.1

10%

931

7%

414.1

11%

1,124

7%

498.7

11%

> $500K

868

6%

628.3

14%

671

6%

480.9

14%

690

5%

507.7

13%

830

5%

578.1

12%

Grand Total

14,674

100%

$

4,379.9

100%

11,500

100%

$

3,410.6

100%

13,480

100%

$

3,980.5

100%

15,971

100%

$

4,734.6

100%

Selling Price in thousands; Home Sales Revenues in millions

The percentages in the above tables include some rounding adjustments that could result in slight differences from amounts previously disclosed.

6

B R A N D S T R A T I F I C A T I O N

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Net

Home

Net

Home

Net

Home

Net

Home

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Horton

61%

60%

64%

$

319.3

63%

61%

66%

$

318.2

63%

63%

66%

$

316.3

64%

64%

67%

$

309.3

Express

33%

35%

29%

$

247.8

32%

34%

28%

$

250.1

33%

32%

27%

$

253.6

32%

32%

27%

$

252.4

Emerald

3%

2%

4%

$

584.8

2%

2%

3%

$

534.2

2%

2%

4%

$

518.3

2%

2%

3%

$

556.7

Freedom

3%

3%

3%

$

286.3

3%

3%

3%

$

288.0

2%

3%

3%

$

293.4

2%

2%

3%

$

292.0

Total

100%

299.5

100%

298.1

100%

300.1

100%

$

295.2

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Net

Home

Net

Home

Net

Home

Net

Home

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Homes

Homes

Sales

Closings

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Sold

Closed

Revs

ASP

Horton

57%

57%

61%

$

317.2

59%

58%

62%

$

314.5

60%

59%

62%

$

310.9

61%

61%

65%

$

314.4

Express

37%

37%

30%

$

244.7

35%

36%

29%

$

241.2

35%

35%

29%

$

242.4

34%

34%

28%

$

241.8

Emerald

3%

3%

6%

$

609.3

3%

3%

6%

$

634.5

2%

3%

6%

$

633.0

2%

3%

5%

$

596.4

Freedom

3%

3%

3%

$

274.7

3%

3%

3%

$

280.1

3%

3%

3%

$

284.0

3%

2%

2%

$

280.9

Total

298.5

100%

296.6

100%

295.3

100%

296.4

100%

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

$

100%

100%

$

Percentages of total Net Homes Sold, Homes Closed and Home Sales Revenues by brand

ASP in thousands (ASP = average selling price)

7

S E L E C T D H I M O R T G A G E D A T A

Q 3 2 0 2 0

A

B

C

Loan Type / Product Mix

Capture

Avg

Avg FICO

Conven-

FHA/VA%

Period

Rate

FTHB %

CLTV %

Score

tional %

Jumbo %

FHA %

VA %

Combined

USDA %

Total

Q3 20

71%

57%

91%

718

43%

0%

33%

20%

53%

4%

100%

Q2 20

67%

53%

89%

720

48%

0%

30%

18%

48%

4%

100%

Q1 20

65%

50%

89%

720

48%

0%

30%

19%

49%

3%

100%

FY 19

58%

51%

88%

720

52%

1%

27%

19%

46%

1%

100%

Q4 19

63%

50%

89%

720

50%

0%

28%

20%

48%

2%

100%

Q3 19

58%

51%

88%

720

53%

1%

26%

19%

45%

1%

100%

Q2 19

56%

53%

88%

719

53%

1%

28%

17%

45%

1%

100%

Q1 19

54%

50%

87%

721

53%

1%

27%

17%

44%

2%

100%

FY 18

56%

47%

88%

721

54%

1%

25%

18%

43%

2%

100%

Q4 18

56%

49%

88%

721

54%

1%

26%

17%

43%

2%

100%

Q3 18

56%

48%

88%

721

54%

1%

25%

18%

43%

2%

100%

Q2 18

57%

45%

88%

722

54%

1%

24%

19%

43%

2%

100%

Q1 18

56%

43%

88%

719

52%

1%

26%

18%

44%

3%

100%

FY 17

56%

45%

88%

720

49%

1%

28%

19%

47%

3%

100%

Q4 17

55%

44%

88%

721

51%

1%

27%

19%

46%

2%

100%

Q3 17

55%

46%

89%

719

48%

1%

29%

19%

48%

3%

100%

Q2 17

57%

46%

89%

720

49%

1%

29%

18%

47%

3%

100%

Q1 17

57%

45%

88%

719

48%

1%

29%

19%

48%

3%

100%

  • Capture rate is the percentage of total home closings by D.R. Horton's homebuilding operations for which DHI Mortgage handled the homebuyers' financing.
  • FTHB = first-time homebuyer
  • CLTV = cumulative loan to value

8

Disclaimer

D.R. Horton Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:40:16 UTC
