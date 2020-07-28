D R Horton : Q3 FY 2020 Historical Supplementary Data
0
07/28/2020 | 09:41am EDT
S U P P L E M E N T A R Y D A T A
Q 3 2 0 2 0
H O M E B U I L D I N G R E T U R N O N I N V E N T O R Y ( R O I )
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ended:
06/30/18
09/30/18
12/31/18
03/31/19
06/30/19
09/30/19
12/31/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income
$ 589.7
$ 709.8
$ 577.7
$ 354.3
$ 400.4
$ 561.8
$ 594.2
$ 461.6
$ 565.5
Ending Homebuilding Inventory
9,910.3
9,875.1
10,898.2
11,076.8
10,678.4
10,285.6
10,885.6
11,088.4
10,916.8
Homebuilding Pre-Tax Income (PTI) and Ending Homebuilding Inventory as reported in our quarterly and annual filings
Homebuilding ROI*
06/30/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
Homebuilding PTI - TTM
$ 1,894.2
$ 2,183.1
$ 2,331.1
Average Homebuilding Inventory**
10,487.8
10,803.0
10,771.0
Homebuilding ROI
18.1%
20.2%
21.6%
Homebuilding ROI is calculated as Homebuilding PTI for the trailing twelve months (TTM) divided by Average Homebuilding Inventory. **Average Homebuilding Inventory is calculated as the sum of the ending homebuilding inventory balances of the trailing 5 quarters divided by 5.
$ in millions
Homebuilding PTI amounts in the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.
2
R E T U R N O N E Q U I T Y ( R O E )
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ended:
06/30/18
09/30/18
12/31/18
03/31/19
06/30/19
09/30/19
12/31/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton
$
453.8
466.1
287.2
$ 351.3
$ 482.7
$ 630.7
$
$
$ 474.8
$ 505.3
$ 431.3
Ending Stockholders' Equity
8,597.3
8,984.4
9,124.7
9,360.3
9,642.4
10,020.9
10,227.4
10,458.0
11,048.0
Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton and Ending Stockholders' Equity as reported in our quarterly and annual filings
Return on Equity
06/30/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton - TTM
$
1,579.4
1,894.0
2,050.0
$
$
Average Stockholders' Equity*
9,141.8
9,941.8
10,279.3
ROE
17.3%
19.1%
19.9%
ROE is calculated as Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) divided by Average Stockholders' Equity. *Average Stockholders' Equity is calculated as the sum of the ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing 5 quarters divided by 5.
$ in millions
Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) includes rounding adjustments.
3
H O M E S A L E S G R O S S M A R G I N
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ended:
Fiscal Year Ended:
06/30/18
12/31/18
03/31/19
06/30/19
09/30/19
12/31/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
09/30/18
09/30/19
09/30/18
Home Sales Revenues
$
4,265.5
$
4,379.9
$
3,410.6
$
3,980.5
$
4,734.6
$
4,799.2
$
3,863.3
$
4,363.3
$
5,207.6
$
15,502.0
$
16,925.0
Homes Sales Gross Profit
before interest and other costs
998.3
1,008.5
735.5
826.8
1,029.3
1,067.8
869.2
984.4
1,190.5
3,554.7
3,659.4
Interest & Property Tax Costs
(47.1)
(46.6)
(34.8)
(40.7)
(47.0)
(46.6)
(36.0)
(39.5)
(45.3)
(174.8)
(169.1)
Warranty & Litigation Costs
(16.4)
(13.1)
(9.6)
(13.3)
(12.9)
(5.9)
(18.6)
(15.1)
(18.7)
(63.7)
(41.8)
Purchase Accounting Costs
(2.1)
(2.6)
(9.7)
(6.5)
(7.8)
(6.7)
(2.9)
(2.0)
(1.2)
(9.7)
(30.7)
Gross Profit - Home Sales
$
932.7
$
946.2
$
681.4
$
766.3
$
961.6
$
1,008.6
$
811.7
$
927.8
$
1,125.3
$
3,306.5
$
3,417.9
% of Homes Sales Revenue (HSR)
% of HSR
Quarter Ended:
Fiscal Year Ended:
06/30/18
09/30/18
12/31/18
03/31/19
06/30/19
09/30/19
12/31/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
09/30/18
09/30/19
Homes Sales Gross Margin
before interest and other costs
23.4%
23.0%
21.6%
20.8%
21.7%
22.2%
22.5%
22.6%
22.9%
22.9%
21.6%
Interest & Property Tax Costs
-1.1%
-1.1%
-1.0%
-1.0%
-1.0%
-1.0%
-0.9%
-0.9%
-0.9%
-1.1%
-1.0%
Warranty & Litigation Costs
-0.4%
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.1%
-0.5%
-0.3%
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.2%
Purchase Accounting Costs
0.0%
0.0%
-0.3%
-0.2%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Home Sales Gross Margin
21.9%
21.6%
20.0%
19.3%
20.3%
21.0%
21.0%
21.3%
21.6%
21.3%
20.2%
$ in millions
Home sales gross margin presented is for the Company's homebuilding segment.
The percentages and prior period balances in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.
4
S A L E S & A C T I V E S E L L I N G C O M M U N I T I E S
Q 3 2 0 2 0
CHANGE IN NET SALES ORDERS COMPARED TO CHANGE IN AVERAGE ACTIVE SELLING COMMUNITIES (ASCs)
Quarter Ended 9/30/2019
Quarter Ended 12/31/2019
Quarter Ended 3/31/2020
Quarter Ended 6/30/2020
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
East
15%
9%
-10%
0%
17%
5%
-2%
2%
13%
1%
49%
0%
35%
-2%
2%
-4%
Midwest
56%
109%
-12%
6%
34%
51%
-8%
3%
38%
15%
100%
1%
56%
14%
-4%
4%
Southeast
8%
2%
-16%
-1%
21%
3%
2%
1%
7%
2%
38%
0%
37%
-1%
16%
-1%
South Central
20%
0%
-19%
0%
11%
-1%
4%
0%
28%
-1%
63%
-1%
48%
1%
8%
2%
Southwest
0%
-8%
-16%
-4%
26%
-3%
-1%
-3%
18%
-8%
41%
-1%
27%
-3%
8%
6%
West
11%
9%
-16%
-2%
25%
2%
-8%
-4%
30%
-5%
60%
-4%
19%
-6%
-4%
4%
TOTAL
14%
9%
-16%
0%
19%
6%
0%
0%
20%
1%
53%
0%
38%
0%
7%
0%
Quarter Ended 9/30/2018
Quarter Ended 12/31/2018
Quarter Ended 3/31/2019
Quarter Ended 6/30/2019
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
YOY Change
SEQ Change
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Net
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Sales
Average
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
Orders
ASCs
East
11%
5%
-17%
2%
10%
12%
-3%
5%
22%
16%
55%
4%
6%
11%
-15%
-1%
Midwest
31%
8%
-9%
1%
41%
48%
7%
42%
31%
92%
95%
32%
61%
100%
-15%
5%
Southeast
12%
-5%
-16%
-1%
0%
-3%
-9%
0%
11%
0%
55%
2%
8%
2%
-9%
1%
South Central
20%
0%
-32%
1%
12%
2%
12%
1%
0%
1%
41%
0%
0%
1%
-6%
0%
Southwest
0%
-13%
-27%
-9%
-24%
-17%
-21%
-8%
-10%
-14%
50%
4%
-13%
-13%
0%
0%
West
-2%
-8%
-16%
3%
-12%
-3%
-19%
2%
-7%
5%
55%
4%
11%
14%
4%
5%
TOTAL
11%
-3%
-21%
0%
3%
3%
-4%
3%
6%
8%
52%
4%
6%
9%
-7%
1%
YOY = year-over-year; SEQ = sequential
5
P R I C E S T R A T I F I C A T I O N
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Homes Closed and Home Sales Revenues
Quarter Ended:
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31,2020
June 30,2020
Selling Price
Home Sales
Home Sales
Home Sales
Home Sales
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
$0-$200K
1,345
8%
$
249.3
5%
1,009
8%
$
187.3
5%
1,029
7%
$
191.0
4%
1,181
7%
$
218.9
4%
$201-$250K
5,264
33%
1,193.0
25%
4,216
32%
957.9
25%
4,631
32%
1,054.8
24%
5,657
32%
1,289.7
25%
$251-$300K
4,067
25%
1,110.7
23%
3,403
26%
930.1
24%
3,899
27%
1,066.3
24%
5,020
29%
1,371.6
26%
$301K-$400K
3,321
21%
1,138.4
24%
2,733
21%
937.2
24%
3,148
22%
1,078.0
25%
3,908
22%
1,333.2
26%
$401K-$500K
1,199
8%
533.8
11%
997
8%
445.2
12%
1,045
7%
466.0
11%
1,099
6%
487.2
9%
> $500K
828
5%
574.0
12%
601
5%
405.6
10%
787
5%
507.2
12%
777
4%
507.0
10%
Grand Total
16,024
100%
$
4,799.2
100%
12,959
100%
$
3,863.3
100%
14,539
100%
$
4,363.3
100%
17,642
100%
$
5,207.6
100%
Quarter Ended:
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Selling Price
Home Sales
Home Sales
Home Sales
Home Sales
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
Homes Closed
Revenues
$0-$200K
1,873
13%
$
339.0
8%
1,408
12%
$
255.5
7%
1,521
11%
$
277.6
7%
1,505
9%
$
277.8
6%
$201-$250K
4,728
32%
1,068.6
24%
3,873
34%
875.5
26%
4,645
35%
1,050.8
26%
5,380
34%
1,219.7
26%
$251-$300K
3,291
22%
900.5
21%
2,595
23%
709.4
21%
3,122
23%
852.3
21%
4,002
25%
1,092.1
23%
$301K-$400K
2,872
20%
980.8
22%
2,192
19%
751.2
22%
2,571
19%
878.0
22%
3,130
20%
1,068.2
23%
$401K-$500K
1,042
7%
462.7
11%
761
6%
338.1
10%
931
7%
414.1
11%
1,124
7%
498.7
11%
> $500K
868
6%
628.3
14%
671
6%
480.9
14%
690
5%
507.7
13%
830
5%
578.1
12%
Grand Total
14,674
100%
$
4,379.9
100%
11,500
100%
$
3,410.6
100%
13,480
100%
$
3,980.5
100%
15,971
100%
$
4,734.6
100%
Selling Price in thousands; Home Sales Revenues in millions
The percentages in the above tables include some rounding adjustments that could result in slight differences from amounts previously disclosed.
6
B R A N D S T R A T I F I C A T I O N
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Net
Home
Net
Home
Net
Home
Net
Home
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Horton
61%
60%
64%
$
319.3
63%
61%
66%
$
318.2
63%
63%
66%
$
316.3
64%
64%
67%
$
309.3
Express
33%
35%
29%
$
247.8
32%
34%
28%
$
250.1
33%
32%
27%
$
253.6
32%
32%
27%
$
252.4
Emerald
3%
2%
4%
$
584.8
2%
2%
3%
$
534.2
2%
2%
4%
$
518.3
2%
2%
3%
$
556.7
Freedom
3%
3%
3%
$
286.3
3%
3%
3%
$
288.0
2%
3%
3%
$
293.4
2%
2%
3%
$
292.0
Total
100%
299.5
100%
298.1
100%
300.1
100%
$
295.2
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Net
Home
Net
Home
Net
Home
Net
Home
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Homes
Homes
Sales
Closings
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Sold
Closed
Revs
ASP
Horton
57%
57%
61%
$
317.2
59%
58%
62%
$
314.5
60%
59%
62%
$
310.9
61%
61%
65%
$
314.4
Express
37%
37%
30%
$
244.7
35%
36%
29%
$
241.2
35%
35%
29%
$
242.4
34%
34%
28%
$
241.8
Emerald
3%
3%
6%
$
609.3
3%
3%
6%
$
634.5
2%
3%
6%
$
633.0
2%
3%
5%
$
596.4
Freedom
3%
3%
3%
$
274.7
3%
3%
3%
$
280.1
3%
3%
3%
$
284.0
3%
2%
2%
$
280.9
Total
298.5
100%
296.6
100%
295.3
100%
296.4
100%
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
$
100%
100%
$
Percentages of total Net Homes Sold, Homes Closed and Home Sales Revenues by brand
ASP in thousands (ASP = average selling price)
7
S E L E C T D H I M O R T G A G E D A T A
Q 3 2 0 2 0
A
B
C
Loan Type / Product Mix
Capture
Avg
Avg FICO
Conven-
FHA/VA%
Period
Rate
FTHB %
CLTV %
Score
tional %
Jumbo %
FHA %
VA %
Combined
USDA %
Total
Q3 20
71%
57%
91%
718
43%
0%
33%
20%
53%
4%
100%
Q2 20
67%
53%
89%
720
48%
0%
30%
18%
48%
4%
100%
Q1 20
65%
50%
89%
720
48%
0%
30%
19%
49%
3%
100%
FY 19
58%
51%
88%
720
52%
1%
27%
19%
46%
1%
100%
Q4 19
63%
50%
89%
720
50%
0%
28%
20%
48%
2%
100%
Q3 19
58%
51%
88%
720
53%
1%
26%
19%
45%
1%
100%
Q2 19
56%
53%
88%
719
53%
1%
28%
17%
45%
1%
100%
Q1 19
54%
50%
87%
721
53%
1%
27%
17%
44%
2%
100%
FY 18
56%
47%
88%
721
54%
1%
25%
18%
43%
2%
100%
Q4 18
56%
49%
88%
721
54%
1%
26%
17%
43%
2%
100%
Q3 18
56%
48%
88%
721
54%
1%
25%
18%
43%
2%
100%
Q2 18
57%
45%
88%
722
54%
1%
24%
19%
43%
2%
100%
Q1 18
56%
43%
88%
719
52%
1%
26%
18%
44%
3%
100%
FY 17
56%
45%
88%
720
49%
1%
28%
19%
47%
3%
100%
Q4 17
55%
44%
88%
721
51%
1%
27%
19%
46%
2%
100%
Q3 17
55%
46%
89%
719
48%
1%
29%
19%
48%
3%
100%
Q2 17
57%
46%
89%
720
49%
1%
29%
18%
47%
3%
100%
Q1 17
57%
45%
88%
719
48%
1%
29%
19%
48%
3%
100%
Capture rate is the percentage of total home closings by D.R. Horton's homebuilding operations for which DHI Mortgage handled the homebuyers' financing.