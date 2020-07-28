D R Horton : Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation 0 07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT Send by mail :

During April 2020 when restrictive stay-at-home orders were in place for many markets, the Company experienced increases in sales cancellations and decreases in sales orders, and net sales orders for April were 1% lower than the same month in the prior year; however, as economic activity began to resume and restrictive orders began to be lifted, the Company's weekly sales pace during May and June increased significantly and cancellation rates returned to normal levels

In both May and June, the Company's net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year periods; however, even with the resurgence of demand in May and June, the Company remains cautious as to the impact C-19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future as there is significant uncertainty regarding the extent to which and how long C-19 and its related effects will impact the U.S. economy and level of employment, capital markets, secondary mortgage markets, consumer confidence, demand for the Company's homes and availability of mortgage loans to homebuyers.

The extent to which this impacts the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of C-19 and the impact on D.R. Horton's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

The Company believes its strong balance sheet and liquidity position provides it with the flexibility to operate effectively through these changing economic conditions, and the Company plans to continue to generate strong cash flows from its homebuilding operations and manage its land acquisition and development investments, product offerings, incentives, home pricing, sales pace and inventory levels to optimize the return on its inventory investments in each of its communities based on local housing market conditions

C-19 and the impact on D.R. Horton's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. The Company believes its strong balance sheet and liquidity position provides it with the flexibility to operate effectively through these changing economic conditions, and the Company plans to continue to generate strong cash flows from its homebuilding operations and manage its land acquisition and development investments, product offerings, incentives, home pricing, sales pace and inventory levels to optimize the return on its inventory investments in each of its communities based on local housing market conditions 4 D . R . H O R T O N , I N C . T R A D E D O N N Y S E A S D H I $18.9 billion $2.6 billion 21.6% & 19.9% Consolidated revenues Consolidated pre-tax income ROI (HB) & ROE, respectively* $11.0 billion $30.38 18.4% Stockholders' equity Book value per common share Homebuilding leverage* As of or for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 *See slides 15 and 16 for definitions of ROI [Return on Inventory (Homebuilding)], ROE (Return on Equity) and homebuilding leverage 5 D H I G R O W T H , C O N S O L I D A T I O N A N D M A R K E T S H A R E 1,400 61,164 Homes Closed during TTM ended 6/30/2020 1,200 1,000 800 2006 Closings: 53,410 2011 Closings: 17,176 600 400 200 1992 Closings: 1,231 0 10% 2019 Closings: 58,434 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total New U.S. Single-Family Houses Sold ('000s) DHI Homes Closed as a Percentage of U.S. Single-Family New Home Sales Source: Company filings, Census Note: Periods represent full calendar year 6 M A R K E T S H A R E D O M I N A N C E D.R. Horton Share and Rankings in Largest U.S. Housing Markets Top 5 Markets Top 50 Markets 18% 16% 14% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 50 40 44 40 36 30 20 10 11 0% 0 DFW Houston Atlanta Phoenix Austin #1 Top 5 Top 10 Operate In DHI Market Share Next Ranking Competitor Market Share Source: Builder magazine ‐ 2020 Local Leaders issue, rankings based on homes closed in calendar 2019 7 M A N A G E M E N T T E N U R E A N D E X P E R I E N C E Executive Team & Region Presidents ~27 years Division Presidents ~15 years City Managers >10 years Average employee tenure 8 C A P I T A L A N D C A S H F L O W P R I O R I T I E S Balanced, disciplined, flexible and opportunistic; focused on enhancing long-term value

long-term value Strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and low leverage provide significant financial flexibility to effectively operate through changing economic conditions

Invest in homebuilding business

Invest in DHI Communities, our multi-family rental company

multi-family rental company Maintain conservative homebuilding leverage

In early May, issued $500 million of 2.6% senior notes due 2025 $400 million of senior note maturities in next twelve months

Dividends to shareholders

Repurchases of common stock

Plan to cautiously manage level of share repurchases in the near-term to maintain financial flexibility until there is better visibility to future market conditions and the company's expected operating results

9 H O M E B U I L D I N G O P E R A T I O N A L F O C U S Maximize returns by managing inventories, sales pace and pricing in each community, while maintaining affordability for homebuyers

Consolidate market share while generating strong profits and operating cash flow

Maintain sufficient inventories of land, lots and homes to support growth plans

Underwriting expectations for each community: Minimum 20% annual pre tax return on inventory (ROI) Initial cash investment returned within 24 months or less

Expanding relationships with land developers to increase lots controlled

Continue to grow Forestar's lot manufacturing platform

Control SG&A while ensuring infrastructure supports the business 10 G E O G R A P H I C D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N 8 8 M A R K E T S | 2 9 S T A T E S EAST MIDWEST Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Colorado, Illinois, and South Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio Virginia SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTHEAST Louisiana Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma Georgia, Mississippi, Texas Tennessee SOUTHWEST WEST California, Hawaii, Arizona Nevada, Oregon, New Mexico Utah, Washington Inventory Homebuilding Revenue 9% 6% 26% 12% 20% 27% 7% 5% 13% 30% 20% 25% As of or for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 Savannah, Georgia is included in the East Region; Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia are included in the Southeast 11 D I V E R S E P R O D U C T O F F E R I N G S A N D P R I C E P O I N T S Homes for entry-level,move-up, active adult and luxury buyers 66% of homes closed <$300k $0 - $200k $200k - $250k $250k - $300k $300k - $500k >$500k 7% 32% 27% 29% 5% Represents homes closed & price points for the twelve months ended 6/30/20 12 F A M I L Y O F B R A N D S Homes Homes Home Average # of # of Sold Closed Sales Selling Markets States Revenue Price 63% 62% 65% $315k 88 29 32% 33% 28% $251k 60 19 3% 3% 3% $290k 28 14 2% 2% 4% $551k 24 13 As of or for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 13 F O R E S T A R ( " F O R " ) FOR is a publicly traded residential lot manufacturer with operations in 51 markets and 22 states

Supporting DHI's strategy of increasing land and lots controlled through purchase contracts

Delivered 6,396 lots and generated $584.3 million of revenue FYTD

FOR has raised capital to fund its growth

In fiscal 2019, issued $350 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $100.7 million of common stock In February 2020, issued $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028

FOR expects to opportunistically raise additional growth capital in the public debt and equity markets

Liquidity of $704 million: $356 million of unrestricted cash and $348 million available capacity on revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 25.2%; next senior note maturity in fiscal 2024

DHI's long-term goal is to deconsolidate FOR from DHI's financial statements

long-term goal is to deconsolidate FOR from DHI's financial statements DHI's ownership of FOR is 65% as compared to 75% one year ago

As of 6/30/2020 unless otherwise noted 14 E M P H A S I S O N R E T U R N O N I N V E N T O R Y ( R O I ) Homebuilding ROI target of >20% 20% 21.6% 20.2% 18.1% 18.1% 15% 16.6% 10% 5% 0% FY 2017 FY 2018 TTM 6/30/19 FY 2019 TTM 6/30/20 Homebuilding ROI is calculated as homebuilding pre‐tax income for the year divided by average homebuilding inventory. Average homebuilding inventory in the ROI calculation is the sum of ending homebuilding inventory balances for the trailing five quarters divided by five. 15 R E T U R N O N E Q U I T Y ( R O E ) ROE 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% ROE has improved to the high-teens while leverage has decreased HB leverage 40% 19.9% 17.6% 17.3% 17.2% 30% 14.4% 20% 10% 0% FY 2017 FY 2018 TTM 6/30/19 FY 2019 TTM 6/30/20 ROE Leverage ROE is calculated as net income divided by average stockholders' equity. Average stockholders' equity in the ROE calculation is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances for the trailing five quarters divided by five. Leverage is calculated as homebuilding (HB) notes payable divided by stockholders' equity plus homebuilding notes payable. 16 B O O K V A L U E P E R S H A R E Consistent annual double-digit percentage growth in book value per share $30.00 $30.38 $25.00 $26.08 $27.20 $23.88 $20.00 $20.66 $15.00 $10.00 $5.00 $0.00 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 17 C A S H F L O W A T W O R K Utilization of $4 billion of cash generated by homebuilding operations 1,800 1,600 $1,438 5 Year Cumulative Capital 1,400 1,200 1,000 $1,002 Cash Flow from $4.0B Homebuilding Operations Acquisitions $1.0B 800$581 $600 $304 600 400 200 0 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Acquisitions Debt Paydown Dividends Share Repurchases HB Cash Flow from Ops Homebuilding Senior $1.4B Notes Paydown Shareholder Return $1.4B through Dividends and Share Repurchases 18 E X P E C T A T I O N S * In April 2020, due to the uncertainty in the U.S. economy and the Company's business operations resulting from C-19, the Company withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020

C-19, the Company withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020 Based on today's market conditions, the Company is now providing its expectations for Q4 FY 2020: Consolidated revenues in a range of $5.5 billion to $5.8 billion Homes closed between 18,000 homes and 19,000 homes Homes sales gross margin similar to Q3 FY 2020 in the mid-21% range Homebuilding SG&A of 8.0% to 8.2% of homebuilding revenues Financial services pre-tax profit margin of approximately 40% Income tax rate of approximately 23%

The Company expects to provide annual guidance for fiscal 2021 when it has sufficient visibility into market conditions *Based on current market conditions as noted on the Company's Q3 FY20 conference call on 7/28/20 19 T H I R D Q U A R T E R D A T A 20 Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 H I G H L I G H T S Net income per diluted share increased 37% to $1.72

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton increased 33% to $630.7 million

Consolidated revenues increased 10% to $5.4 billion

Consolidated pre-tax income increased 25% to $782.4 million

pre-tax income increased 25% to $782.4 million Consolidated pre-tax profit margin improved 170 basis points to 14.5%

pre-tax profit margin improved 170 basis points to 14.5% Net homes sold and homes closed increased by 38% and 10%, respectively

21,519 net homes sold and 17,642 homes closed Comparisons to prior year quarter 21 S A L E S A N D C L O S I N G S Net Sales Orders and Homes Closed increased 38% and 10%, respectively, in Q3 FY 2020 compared to Q3 FY 2019 # of Homes 20,000 17,500 15,000 12,500 10,000 7,500 5,000 2,500 0 Sales Closings 3Q FY18 3Q FY19 3Q FY20 22 I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T 3 MONTHS ENDED 9 MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Homes closed 17,642 15,971 45,140 40,951 56,975 Homebuilding Revenues: Home sales $ 5,207.6 $ 4,734.6 $ 13,434.2 $ 12,125.8 $ 16,925.0 Land/lot sales 14.5 27.5 49.7 49.2 91.9 5,222.1 4,762.1 13,483.9 12,175.0 17,016.9 Gross profit: Home sales 1,125.3 961.6 2,865.0 2,409.3 3,417.9 Land/lot sales and other 4.3 4.3 14.8 11.6 16.8 Inventory and land option charges (4.9) (19.2) (17.3) (41.0) (53.2) 1,124.7 946.7 2,862.5 2,379.9 3,381.5 SG&A 415.1 387.4 1,135.3 1,071.4 1,482.3 Interest and other (income) (0.2) (2.5) (9.7) (8.1) (11.5) Homebuilding pre-tax income 709.8 561.8 1,736.9 1,316.6 1,910.7 Financial services, Forestar and other pre-tax income 72.6 64.9 190.0 148.6 214.6 Pre-tax income 782.4 626.7 1,926.9 1,465.2 2,125.3 Income tax expense 149.5 153.1 377.6 350.5 506.7 Net income 632.9 473.6 1,549.3 1,114.7 1,618.6 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.2 (1.2) 4.6 1.5 0.1 Net income attributable to D.R. Horton, Inc. $ 630.7 $ 474.8 $ 1,544.7 $ 1,113.2 $ 1,618.5 Net income per diluted share $ 1.72 $ 1.26 $ 4.17 $ 2.94 $ 4.29 $ in millions except per share data 23 H O M E S A L E S G R O S S M A R G I N 22% 20% 20.0% 21.3% 20.3% 21.0% 20.2% 21.0% 21.3% 21.6% 18% 20.0% 19.3% 16% 14% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% FY 2017 FY 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Shown as a % of the Company's homebuilding segment's home sales revenues Includes interest amortized to cost of sales Refer to slide 4 of the Company's Q3 FY20 Supplementary Data presentation for detailed components of home sales gross margin 24 H O M E B U I L D I N G S G & A SG&A as a percentage of homebuilding revenues improved 40 basis points to 8.4% for fiscal YTD 2020 Fiscal YTD 6/30 HB Rev $ SG&A % $14,000 12% $12,000 11% $10,000 $8,000 10% $6,000 9% $4,000 8.8% 8.4% $2,000 8% $0 7% 2019 2020 HB Rev $ SG&A % $ in millions Shown as a % of homebuilding revenues Third Fiscal Quarter HB Rev $ SG&A % $14,000 12% $12,000 11% $10,000 $8,000 10% $6,000 9% $4,000 $2,000 8% 7.9% 8.1% $0 7% Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 HB Rev $ SG&A % 25 C O N S O L I D A T E D P R E - T A X I N C O M E Consolidated pre-tax profit margin improved 220 basis points to 13.9% for fiscal YTD 2020 Fiscal YTD 6/30 Third Fiscal Quarter PTI $ $2,250 $2,000 $1,750 $1,500 11.7% 13.9% $1,926.9 PTI $ $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $1,250 $1,000 $750 $500 $250 $0 $1,465.2 20192020 $800 14.5% 12.8% $782.4 $600 $626.7 $400 $200 $0 Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 $ in millions Shown as a % of consolidated revenues 26 B A L A N C E S H E E T Homebuilding 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,905.8 $ 1,051.0 $ 587.7 Construction in progress and finished homes 5,886.0 5,249.0 5,723.5 Land inventories 5,030.8 5,036.6 4,954.9 10,916.8 10,285.6 10,678.4 Other assets 1,359.0 1,232.9 1,192.7 Deferred income taxes, net 158.6 163.1 173.9 Financial services, Forestar and other assets 3,633.7 2,874.0 2,591.3 Total assets $ 17,973.9 $ 15,606.6 $ 15,224.0 Homebuilding Notes payable $ 2,490.3 $ 2,047.6 $ 2,191.3 Other liabilities 2,143.8 1,751.1 1,796.4 Financial services, Forestar and other liabilities 2,012.7 1,512.8 1,421.6 Stockholders' equity 11,048.0 10,020.9 9,642.4 Noncontrolling interests 279.1 274.2 172.3 Total equity 11,327.1 10,295.1 9,814.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,973.9 $ 15,606.6 $ 15,224.0 Debt to total capital - consolidated 28.0% 25.3% 26.4% Debt to total capital - homebuilding 18.4% 17.0% 18.5% Common shares outstanding 363.63 368.43 369.75 Book value per common share $ 30.38 $ 27.20 $ 26.08 $ in millions except per share metrics Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents presented above includes $9.0 million, $8.0 million, and $9.8 million of restricted cash for the periods ended 6/30/20, 9/30/19, and 6/30/19 respectively. 27 H O M E S I N I N V E N T O R Y Well-positioned to respond to increased new home demand 35,000 32,800 30,000 27,900 29,200 27,700 25,000 24,600 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 9/30/17 9/30/18 6/30/19 9/30/19 6/30/20 Sold Specs Homes in inventory excluding model homes 28 H O M E B U I L D I N G L A N D A N D L O T P O S I T I O N 400,000 Controlled lot position increased 19% from a year ago 34% owned / 66% controlled at 6/30/20 350,000 300,000 250,000 288,500 249,000 335,500 303,000307,300 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 164,200* 184,500* 185,900* 220,300* 124,000 125,000 124,300 118,500 121,400 115,200 9/30/17 9/30/18 6/30/19 9/30/19 6/30/20 Owned Controlled *Includes lots owned or controlled by FOR that DHI has under contract or the right of first offer to purchase of 29,600, 23,400, 24,100 and 13,600 at 6/30/20, 9/30/19, 6/30/19 and 9/30/18, respectively 29 H O M E B U I L D I N G P U B L I C D E B T M A T U R I T I E S B Y Y E A R $400 million of senior note maturities in next 12 months $800 $700 $700 $600 $500 5.750% $500 $500 $400 $400 $350 $300 $200 4.375% 4.750% 2.600% 2.550% 2.500% $100 $0 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23 FY 24 FY 25 FY 26 $ in millions 30 Attachments Original document

