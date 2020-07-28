D R Horton : Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic, including the impact of C-19 on the economy and our businesses; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; constriction of the credit and public capital markets, which could limit our ability to access capital and increase our costs of capital; reductions in the availability of mortgage financing provided by government agencies, changes in government financing programs, a decrease in our ability to sell mortgage loans on attractive terms or an increase in mortgage interest rates; the risks associated with our land and lot inventory; our ability to effect our growth strategies, acquisitions or investments successfully; the impact of an inflationary, deflationary or higher interest rate environment; home warranty and construction defect claims; the effects of health and safety incidents; the effects of negative publicity; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, building materials and skilled labor; reductions in the availability of performance bonds; increases in the costs of owning a home; the effects of governmental regulations and environmental matters on our homebuilding and land development operations; the effects of governmental regulations on our financial services operations; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with related debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; competitive conditions within the homebuilding, lot development and financial services industries; the effects of the loss of key personnel; and information technology failures and data security breaches. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's annual report on Form 10‐K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
C O V I D - 1 9 ( " C - 1 9 " )
During the latter part of March 2020, the impacts of the C-19 pandemic and the related widespread reductions in economic activity across the U.S. began to negatively affect the Company's business; however, residential construction and financial services are designated as essential businesses as part of critical infrastructure in almost all municipalities across the U.S. where the Company operates, and D.R. Horton implemented operational protocols to comply with social distancing and other health and safety standards
During April 2020 when restrictive stay-at-home orders were in place for many markets, the Company experienced increases in sales cancellations and decreases in sales orders, and net sales orders for April were 1% lower than the same month in the prior year; however, as economic activity began to resume and restrictive orders began to be lifted, the Company's weekly sales pace during May and June increased significantly and cancellation rates returned to normal levels
In both May and June, the Company's net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year periods; however, even with the resurgence of demand in May and June, the Company remains cautious as to the impact C-19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future as there is significant uncertainty regarding the extent to which and how long C-19 and its related effects will impact the U.S. economy and level of employment, capital markets, secondary mortgage markets, consumer confidence, demand for the Company's homes and availability of mortgage loans to homebuyers.
The extent to which this impacts the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of C-19 and the impact on D.R. Horton's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.
The Company believes its strong balance sheet and liquidity position provides it with the flexibility to operate effectively through these changing economic conditions, and the Company plans to continue to generate strong cash flows from its homebuilding operations and manage its land acquisition and development investments, product offerings, incentives, home pricing, sales pace and inventory levels to optimize the return on its inventory investments in each of its communities based on local housing market conditions
D . R . H O R T O N , I N C .
T R A D E D O N N Y S E A S D H I
$18.9 billion
$2.6 billion
21.6% & 19.9%
Consolidated revenues
Consolidated pre-tax income
ROI (HB) & ROE, respectively*
$11.0 billion
$30.38
18.4%
Stockholders' equity
Book value per common share
Homebuilding leverage*
As of or for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020
*See slides 15 and 16 for definitions of ROI [Return on Inventory (Homebuilding)], ROE (Return on Equity) and homebuilding leverage
D H I G R O W T H , C O N S O L I D A T I O N A N D M A R K E T S H A R E
Total New U.S. Single-Family Houses Sold ('000s) DHI Homes Closed as a Percentage of U.S. Single-Family New Home Sales
Source: Company filings, Census
Note: Periods represent full calendar year
M A R K E T S H A R E D O M I N A N C E
D.R. Horton Share and Rankings in Largest U.S. Housing Markets
Top 5 Markets
Top 50 Markets
18%
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
50
40
44
40
36
30
20
10 11
0%
0
DFW
Houston
Atlanta Phoenix Austin
#1
Top 5
Top 10
Operate In
DHI Market Share
Next Ranking Competitor Market Share
Source: Builder magazine ‐ 2020 Local Leaders issue, rankings based on homes closed in calendar 2019
M A N A G E M E N T T E N U R E A N D E X P E R I E N C E
Executive Team &
Region Presidents
~27 years
Division Presidents
~15 years
City Managers
>10 years
Average employee tenure
C A P I T A L A N D C A S H F L O W P R I O R I T I E S
Balanced, disciplined, flexible and opportunistic; focused on enhancing long-term value
Strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and low leverage provide significant financial flexibility to effectively operate through changing economic conditions
Invest in homebuilding business
Invest in DHI Communities, our multi-family rental company
Maintain conservative homebuilding leverage
In early May, issued $500 million of 2.6% senior notes due 2025
$400 million of senior note maturities in next twelve months
Dividends to shareholders
Repurchases of common stock
Plan to cautiously manage level of share repurchases in the near-term to maintain financial flexibility until there is better visibility to future market conditions and the company's expected operating results
H O M E B U I L D I N G O P E R A T I O N A L F O C U S
Maximize returns by managing inventories, sales pace and pricing in each community, while maintaining affordability for homebuyers
Consolidate market share while generating strong profits and operating cash flow
Maintain sufficient inventories of land, lots and homes to support growth plans
Underwriting expectations for each community:
Minimum 20% annual pre tax return on inventory (ROI)
Initial cash investment returned within 24 months or less
Expanding relationships with land developers to increase lots controlled
Continue to grow Forestar's lot manufacturing platform
Control SG&A while ensuring infrastructure supports the business
G E O G R A P H I C D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N
8 8 M A R K E T S | 2 9 S T A T E S
EAST
MIDWEST
Delaware, Maryland,
New Jersey, North
Colorado, Illinois,
and South Carolina,
Indiana, Iowa,
Pennsylvania,
Minnesota, Ohio
Virginia
SOUTH CENTRAL
SOUTHEAST
Louisiana
Alabama, Florida,
Oklahoma
Georgia, Mississippi,
Texas
Tennessee
SOUTHWEST
WEST
California, Hawaii,
Arizona
Nevada, Oregon,
New Mexico
Utah, Washington
Inventory
Homebuilding
Revenue
9% 6%
26%
12%
20% 27%
7%
5%
13%
30%
20%
25%
As of or for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020
Savannah, Georgia is included in the East Region; Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia are included in the Southeast
D I V E R S E P R O D U C T O F F E R I N G S A N D P R I C E P O I N T S
Homes for entry-level,move-up, active adult and luxury buyers
Represents homes closed & price points for the twelve months ended 6/30/20
F A M I L Y O F B R A N D S
Homes
Homes
Home
Average
# of
# of
Sold
Closed
Sales
Selling
Markets
States
Revenue
Price
63%
62%
65%
$315k
88
29
32%
33%
28% $251k
60
19
3%
3%
3% $290k 28
14
2%
2%
4% $551k 24
13
As of or for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020
F O R E S T A R ( " F O R " )
FOR is a publicly traded residential lot manufacturer with operations in 51 markets and 22 states
Supporting DHI's strategy of increasing land and lots controlled through purchase contracts
Delivered 6,396 lots and generated $584.3 million of revenue FYTD
FOR has raised capital to fund its growth
In fiscal 2019, issued $350 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $100.7 million of common stock
In February 2020, issued $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028
FOR expects to opportunistically raise additional growth capital in the public debt and equity markets
Liquidity of $704 million: $356 million of unrestricted cash and $348 million available capacity on revolving credit facility
Net debt to capitalization of 25.2%; next senior note maturity in fiscal 2024
DHI's long-term goal is to deconsolidate FOR from DHI's financial statements
DHI's ownership of FOR is 65% as compared to 75% one year ago
As of 6/30/2020 unless otherwise noted
E M P H A S I S O N R E T U R N O N I N V E N T O R Y ( R O I )
Homebuilding ROI target of >20%
20%
21.6%
20.2%
18.1%
18.1%
15%
16.6%
10%
5%
0%
FY 2017
FY 2018
TTM 6/30/19
FY 2019
TTM 6/30/20
Homebuilding ROI is calculated as homebuilding pre‐tax income for the year divided by average homebuilding inventory. Average homebuilding inventory in the ROI calculation is the sum of ending homebuilding inventory balances for the trailing five quarters divided by five.
R E T U R N O N E Q U I T Y ( R O E )
ROE 20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
ROE has improved to the high-teens while leverage has decreased
HB leverage
40%
19.9%
17.6%
17.3%
17.2%
30%
14.4%
20%
10%
0%
FY 2017
FY 2018
TTM 6/30/19
FY 2019
TTM 6/30/20
ROE Leverage
ROE is calculated as net income divided by average stockholders' equity. Average stockholders' equity in the ROE calculation is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances for the trailing five quarters divided by five.
Leverage is calculated as homebuilding (HB) notes payable divided by stockholders' equity plus homebuilding notes payable.
B O O K V A L U E P E R S H A R E
Consistent annual double-digit percentage growth in book value per share
$30.00
$30.38
$25.00
$26.08
$27.20
$23.88
$20.00 $20.66
$15.00
$10.00
$5.00
$0.00
9/30/2017
9/30/2018
6/30/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2020
C A S H F L O W A T W O R K
Utilization of $4 billion of cash generated by homebuilding operations
In April 2020, due to the uncertainty in the U.S. economy and the Company's business operations resulting from C-19, the Company withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020
Based on today's market conditions, the Company is now providing its expectations for Q4 FY 2020:
Consolidated revenues in a range of $5.5 billion to $5.8 billion
Homes closed between 18,000 homes and 19,000 homes
Homes sales gross margin similar to Q3 FY 2020 in the mid-21% range
Homebuilding SG&A of 8.0% to 8.2% of homebuilding revenues
Financial services pre-tax profit margin of approximately 40%
Income tax rate of approximately 23%
The Company expects to provide annual guidance for fiscal 2021 when it has sufficient visibility into market conditions
*Based on current market conditions as noted on the Company's Q3 FY20 conference call on 7/28/20
T H I R D Q U A R T E R D A T A
Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 H I G H L I G H T S
Net income per diluted share increased 37% to $1.72
Net income attributable to D.R. Horton increased 33% to $630.7 million
Consolidated revenues increased 10% to $5.4 billion
Consolidated pre-tax income increased 25% to $782.4 million
Consolidated pre-tax profit margin improved 170 basis points to 14.5%
Net homes sold and homes closed increased by 38% and 10%, respectively
21,519 net homes sold and 17,642 homes closed
Comparisons to prior year quarter
21
S A L E S A N D C L O S I N G S
Net Sales Orders and Homes Closed increased 38% and 10%,
respectively, in Q3 FY 2020 compared to Q3 FY 2019
# of Homes
20,000
17,500
15,000
12,500
10,000
7,500
5,000
2,500
0
Sales
Closings
3Q FY18
3Q FY19
3Q FY20
I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T
3 MONTHS ENDED
9 MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
9/30/2019
Homes closed
17,642
15,971
45,140
40,951
56,975
Homebuilding
Revenues:
Home sales
$
5,207.6
$
4,734.6
$
13,434.2
$
12,125.8
$
16,925.0
Land/lot sales
14.5
27.5
49.7
49.2
91.9
5,222.1
4,762.1
13,483.9
12,175.0
17,016.9
Gross profit:
Home sales
1,125.3
961.6
2,865.0
2,409.3
3,417.9
Land/lot sales and other
4.3
4.3
14.8
11.6
16.8
Inventory and land option charges
(4.9)
(19.2)
(17.3)
(41.0)
(53.2)
1,124.7
946.7
2,862.5
2,379.9
3,381.5
SG&A
415.1
387.4
1,135.3
1,071.4
1,482.3
Interest and other (income)
(0.2)
(2.5)
(9.7)
(8.1)
(11.5)
Homebuilding pre-tax income
709.8
561.8
1,736.9
1,316.6
1,910.7
Financial services, Forestar and other pre-tax income
72.6
64.9
190.0
148.6
214.6
Pre-tax income
782.4
626.7
1,926.9
1,465.2
2,125.3
Income tax expense
149.5
153.1
377.6
350.5
506.7
Net income
632.9
473.6
1,549.3
1,114.7
1,618.6
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2.2
(1.2)
4.6
1.5
0.1
Net income attributable to D.R. Horton, Inc.
$
630.7
$
474.8
$
1,544.7
$
1,113.2
$
1,618.5
Net income per diluted share
$
1.72
$
1.26
$
4.17
$
2.94
$
4.29
$ in millions except per share data
H O M E S A L E S G R O S S M A R G I N
22%
20%
20.0%
21.3%
20.3%
21.0%
20.2%
21.0%
21.3%
21.6%
18%
20.0%
19.3%
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
FY 2017
FY 2018 1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY 2019 1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Shown as a % of the Company's homebuilding segment's home sales revenues Includes interest amortized to cost of sales
Refer to slide 4 of the Company's Q3 FY20 Supplementary Data presentation for detailed components of home sales gross margin
H O M E B U I L D I N G S G & A
SG&A as a percentage of homebuilding revenues improved 40 basis points
to 8.4% for fiscal YTD 2020
Fiscal YTD 6/30
HB Rev $
SG&A %
$14,000
12%
$12,000
11%
$10,000
$8,000
10%
$6,000
9%
$4,000
8.8%
8.4%
$2,000
8%
$0
7%
2019
2020
HB Rev $
SG&A %
$ in millions
Shown as a % of homebuilding revenues
Third Fiscal Quarter
HB Rev $
SG&A %
$14,000
12%
$12,000
11%
$10,000
$8,000
10%
$6,000
9%
$4,000
$2,000
8%
7.9%
8.1%
$0
7%
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
HB Rev $
SG&A %
C O N S O L I D A T E D P R E - T A X I N C O M E
Consolidated pre-tax profit margin improved 220 basis points to 13.9% for fiscal YTD 2020
Fiscal YTD 6/30
Third Fiscal Quarter
PTI $ $2,250 $2,000 $1,750 $1,500
11.7%
13.9%
$1,926.9
PTI $
$1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000
$1,250 $1,000 $750 $500 $250 $0
$1,465.2
20192020
$800
14.5%
12.8%
$782.4
$600
$626.7
$400
$200
$0
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
$ in millions
Shown as a % of consolidated revenues
B A L A N C E S H E E T
Homebuilding
6/30/2020
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,905.8
$
1,051.0
$
587.7
Construction in progress and finished homes
5,886.0
5,249.0
5,723.5
Land inventories
5,030.8
5,036.6
4,954.9
10,916.8
10,285.6
10,678.4
Other assets
1,359.0
1,232.9
1,192.7
Deferred income taxes, net
158.6
163.1
173.9
Financial services, Forestar and other assets
3,633.7
2,874.0
2,591.3
Total assets
$
17,973.9
$
15,606.6
$
15,224.0
Homebuilding
Notes payable
$
2,490.3
$
2,047.6
$
2,191.3
Other liabilities
2,143.8
1,751.1
1,796.4
Financial services, Forestar and other liabilities
2,012.7
1,512.8
1,421.6
Stockholders' equity
11,048.0
10,020.9
9,642.4
Noncontrolling interests
279.1
274.2
172.3
Total equity
11,327.1
10,295.1
9,814.7
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,973.9
$
15,606.6
$
15,224.0
Debt to total capital - consolidated
28.0%
25.3%
26.4%
Debt to total capital - homebuilding
18.4%
17.0%
18.5%
Common shares outstanding
363.63
368.43
369.75
Book value per common share
$
30.38
$
27.20
$
26.08
$ in millions except per share metrics
Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents presented above includes $9.0 million, $8.0 million, and $9.8 million of restricted cash for the periods ended 6/30/20, 9/30/19, and 6/30/19 respectively.
H O M E S I N I N V E N T O R Y
Well-positioned to respond to increased new home demand
35,000
32,800
30,000
27,900
29,200
27,700
25,000
24,600
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
9/30/17
9/30/18
6/30/19
9/30/19
6/30/20
Sold
Specs
Homes in inventory excluding model homes
H O M E B U I L D I N G L A N D A N D L O T P O S I T I O N
400,000
Controlled lot position increased 19% from a year ago
34% owned / 66% controlled at 6/30/20
350,000
300,000
250,000
288,500
249,000
335,500
303,000307,300
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
164,200*
184,500*
185,900*
220,300*
124,000
125,000
124,300
118,500
121,400
115,200
9/30/17
9/30/18
6/30/19
9/30/19
6/30/20
Owned
Controlled
*Includes lots owned or controlled by FOR that DHI has under contract or the right of first offer to purchase of 29,600, 23,400, 24,100 and 13,600 at 6/30/20, 9/30/19, 6/30/19 and 9/30/18, respectively
H O M E B U I L D I N G P U B L I C D E B T M A T U R I T I E S B Y Y E A R
$400 million of senior note maturities in next 12 months