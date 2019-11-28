D4t4 : Board Appointment of NED 1 December 2019

London: Thursday, 28 November 2019

Board Appointment

The Board of D4t4 (AIM: d4t4) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Monika Biddulph as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2019.

Monika (age 53) holds a PhD in Physics from the scientific and research university, ETH Zurich and over her successful 20-year career has developed abroad set of commercial and technical skills within the international technology sector. Until August 2018, Monika was a member of the leadership team at ARM Holdings where she held a variety of general manager and IP licensing roles within the organisation.

Currently Monika, an Independent Business Consultant is also a non-executive director at the technology company Ilika plc (AIM: IKA), a pioneer in solid state battery technology. She was previously a NED for 1 year at Linaro Limited, an open source software organisation.

On appointment at D4t4 Monika will become Chair of the Company's Nominations Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

CEO Peter Kear, D4t4 said:

'We are delighted that Monika has agreed to join the Board; her wise counsel and depth of knowledge and experience from a practical commercial and technical aspect of a technology-led business, from a small company to a large scale multinational corporate will be invaluable to us during this next stage of our development and growth.'

Current directorships: Ilika Plc, MBiddulph Limited Directorships held within the last 5 years: Linaro Limited

There areno further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

EDITOR'S NOTE -

D4t4 Solutions Plc operates within the fast-growing data and analytics market. This market encompasses 'big data', artificial intelligence, machine learning and the business intelligence market; this market which has been estimated to be valued at U$189 billion by the global independent analyst International Data Corporation (IDC), with a projected growth of 13.2% annually until 2022 when the market is anticipated to be worth c

U$274 billion.

The business is focused on the finance and consumer sectors. The specific areas of focus for D4t4 are data and analytics related to the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of that data and the implementation of cost-effective platforms to assist companies get real value from their data assets. Celebrus, our software product, is a customer data platform that is in a market, according to research by the Customer Data Platform Institute (CPDI), that is expected to grow from £300m in 2016 to £1bn in 2019-20.

We service clients in 22 countries. We are energetically focused on data platforms that enable clients who operate within the financial services, retail and consumer sectors to get the most from their data. From capture, through to management and analysis, we provide comprehensive products and services that drive value from our clients' information assets.

We are accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

To find out more, visit www.d4t4solutions.com