Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  D4t4 Solutions Plc    ISL   GB0001351955

D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC

(ISL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 06:13:10 am
192.5 GBp   -1.79%
07:33aD4T4 : Board Appointment of NED 1 December 2019
PU
11/27D4T4 : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
11/20D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

D4t4 : Board Appointment of NED 1 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:33am EST

London: Thursday, 28 November 2019

D4t4 Solutions plc

('D4t4' or 'Company')

'ALL ABOUT THE DATA'

Board Appointment

The Board of D4t4 (AIM: d4t4) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Monika Biddulph as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2019.

Monika (age 53) holds a PhD in Physics from the scientific and research university, ETH Zurich and over her successful 20-year career has developed abroad set of commercial and technical skills within the international technology sector. Until August 2018, Monika was a member of the leadership team at ARM Holdings where she held a variety of general manager and IP licensing roles within the organisation.

Currently Monika, an Independent Business Consultant is also a non-executive director at the technology company Ilika plc (AIM: IKA), a pioneer in solid state battery technology. She was previously a NED for 1 year at Linaro Limited, an open source software organisation.

On appointment at D4t4 Monika will become Chair of the Company's Nominations Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

CEO Peter Kear, D4t4 said:

'We are delighted that Monika has agreed to join the Board; her wise counsel and depth of knowledge and experience from a practical commercial and technical aspect of a technology-led business, from a small company to a large scale multinational corporate will be invaluable to us during this next stage of our development and growth.'

Current directorships:

Ilika Plc, MBiddulph Limited

Directorships held within the last 5 years:

Linaro Limited

There areno further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

ENQUIRIES

D4t4 Solutions plc

Peter Kear, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1932 893333

Email: moreinfo@d4t4solutions.com

finnCap

(Nominated adviser & broker)

Julian Blunt/Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance

Alice Lane - ECM

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

TooleyStreet Communications (IR & media relations)

Fiona Tooley:

Tel: +44 (0) 7785 703523

or email: fiona@tooleystreet.com

EDITOR'S NOTE -

D4t4 Solutions plc

'ALL ABOUT THE DATA'

D4t4 Solutions Plc operates within the fast-growing data and analytics market. This market encompasses 'big data', artificial intelligence, machine learning and the business intelligence market; this market which has been estimated to be valued at U$189 billion by the global independent analyst International Data Corporation (IDC), with a projected growth of 13.2% annually until 2022 when the market is anticipated to be worth circa.U$274 billion.

The business is focused on the finance and consumer sectors. The specific areas of focus for D4t4 are data and analytics related to the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of that data and the implementation of cost-effective platforms to assist companies get real value from their data assets. Celebrus, our software product, is a customer data platform that is in a market, according to research by the Customer Data Platform Institute (CPDI), that is expected to grow from £300m in 2016 to £1bn in 2019-20.

We service clients in 22 countries. We are energetically focused on data platforms that enable clients who operate within the financial services, retail and consumer sectors to get the most from their data. From capture, through to management and analysis, we provide comprehensive products and services that drive value from our clients' information assets.

We are accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

To find out more, visit www.d4t4solutions.com

Disclaimer

D4t4 Solutions plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 12:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
07:33aD4T4 : Board Appointment of NED 1 December 2019
PU
11/27D4T4 : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
11/20D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
10/21D4T4 : Trading update & Notice of Half-year results
PU
08/22D4T4 : Result of AGM
PU
08/19D4T4 : Appointment of CFO
PU
08/08D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC : annual earnings release
04/18D4T4 : Year End Trading Update
PU
04/05D4T4 : launch major new upgrade to Celebrus Platform
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 26,5 M
EBIT 2020 6,40 M
Net income 2020 5,60 M
Finance 2020 15,3 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,08x
Capitalization 78,9 M
Chart D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
D4t4 Solutions Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 310,00  GBp
Last Close Price 196,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Kear Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Anthony Simmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Geoffrey Boxall Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Irvine Chief Financial Officer
James Lloyd Dodkins Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC6.23%102
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.97%1 162 020
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.29%31 131
SPLUNK INC.44.02%23 305
SYNOPSYS68.29%21 306
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.59.91%19 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group