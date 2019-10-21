D4t4 : Trading update & Notice of Half-year results

D4t4 Solutions Plc

( the 'Group' or 'D4t4')

'ALL ABOUT THE DATA'

'SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX DATA PROBLEMS'

Monday, 21 October 2019

Trading update and Notice of Half-year results

'Based on our organic business, recent business wins and the depth and quality of the pipeline we remain confident about our prospects for the full year.'

D4t4 Solutions Plc

(AIM: D4t4 ), specialists in data platform solutions, is pleased to provide the following trading update ahead of its Half-year results:

Financial highlights* Ø Group revenue and adjusted profit** for the half both in line with management expectations and reflecting the anticipated HY2 weighting this year Ø Revenue of £8.84m (HY1 2018: £13.99m - this included a one-off upward adjustment for IFRS15 of £1.67m) Ø Strong net cash position at the end of the HY1 period of £11.24m O perational highlights Ø New contract wins secured in HY1 and our focus on data platform software and services continues to deliver recurring revenues; Ø Our strategic partnerships have moved forward, and we have strengthened our relationships with Teradata, Pegasystems and SAS; Ø Completion & delivery of version 9.0 of our Celebrus Customer Data platform software, including the following features: § re-engineered, lightweight code designed to deliver instant data, enabling enterprises to capture, create and connect customer data within milliseconds; § use of artificial intelligence with real-time scoring - version 9.0 features connectors to Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio and Openscoring Server, enabling all customer data to be connected to scoring servers for use in risk, fraud, marketing decisioning and credit screening applications. Geographic expansion Ø Continued investment in North America in both technical support and service delivery to support growing presence; Ø Our ongoing focus on existing and new strategic partnerships continues to grow our evolving pipeline of opportunities across the business; Ø Investment in our business and training of our people is playing an important role in the delivery of our strategy both domestically and internationally. Outlook Ø The board remains confident in delivering a solid finish to FY20, in line with market expectations Ø Prospects for HY2 strongly underpinned by: § high level of contract renewals from new licences signed during the second half of last year; § strong visibility on new contracts due to initiate during HY2; § significant pipeline of new business in negotiation with existing clients wishing either to increase the footprint of our software or to extend the use of our hybrid private cloud data platform solution.

Peter Kear, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, commented:

'The first six months of the current financial year have seen some excellent new contract wins particularly with our hybrid Private Cloud Data Platform solution with wins at ESME loans (a challenger start-up backed by Nat West/RBS) and Urenco, a world leading nuclear fuel enrichment company. Celebrus Customer Data Platform software contract wins include a capacity extension for a Chinese bank, a capacity extension for a Taiwanese bank, new functionality for a European insurer and a new European retail customer.'

'Our global partnerships are allowing us to increase our addressable market. We have also made good progress with many of our strategic initiatives and our international offering continues to go from strength to strength.'

'I am pleased to welcome our new CFO Charles Irvine who joined us recently and is already making a noticeable contribution to the executive team.'

'Overall, we are in a good position and the number of opportunities we are currently working on makes this an exciting time for the business.'

Notice of Half-year results & Briefing

The Directors look forward to providing the next update at the time of the Group's Half-year results, which will be released in the week commencing 25 November 2019.

There will also be a Results briefing with Peter Kear, Chief Executive Officer and Charles Irvine, Chief Financial Officer, following the interim announcement; for more information please contact Fiona Tooley, TooleyStreet Communications, contact details below.

Note:

he trading performance reported in this statement is based on unaudited management accounts

**Adjusted for amortisation of acquired intangibles, share based payment charges and foreign exchange gains

ENQUIRIES For further information please contact: D4t4 Solutions Plc Peter Kear, Chief Executive Officer Charles Irvine, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0) 1932 893333 email: moreinfo@d4t4solutions.com finnCap (Nominated adviser & broker) Julian Blunt/Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - ECM Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 TooleyStreet Communications (IR & media relations) Fiona Tooley: Tel: +44 (0) 7785 703523 or email: fiona@tooleystreet.com