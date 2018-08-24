Log in
D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC (ISL)
D4t4 : Transaction in Own Shares & TVR

08/24/2018 | 08:17am CEST

'ALL ABOUT THE DATA' - 'SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX DATA PROBLEMS'

D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4) operates within the fast-growing data and analytics market. This market encompasses 'big data', artificial intelligence, machine learning and the business intelligence market; this market which has been estimated to be valued at U$150 billion by the global independent analyst International Data Corporation (IDC), with a projected growth of 11.9% annually until 2020 when the market is anticipated to be worth U$210 billion.

The business is focused on the finance and consumer sectors. The specific areas of focus for D4t4 are data and analytics related to the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of that data and the implementation of cost effective platforms to assist companies get real value from their data assets. Celebrus, our software product, is a customer data platform that is in a market, according to research by the Customer Data Platform Institute (CPDI), that is expected to grow from £300m in 2016 to £1bn in 2019.

We service clients in 21 countries.

Our people and intellectual property combine to create four core capabilities:

v Data capture software (Celebrus) and skills

v Data management facilities and skills

v Data analytics capabilities and solutions

v Data platforms that are on premise or in the cloud and combine hardware, software and services.

We are energetically focused on data platforms that enable clients who operate within the financial services, retail and consumer sectors to get the most from their data. From capture, through to management and analysis, we provide comprehensive products and services that drive value from our clients' information assets.

We are accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management and PCI Data Security Standard.

To find out more, visit www.d4t4solutions.com

Disclaimer

D4t4 Solutions plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:16:01 UTC
Latest news on D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
08:17aD4T4 : Transaction in Own Shares & TVR
PU
08/23D4T4 : Result of AGM
PU
08/23D4T4 : AGM Statement
PU
08/14D4T4 : New Contract Wins
PU
08/09D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/05D4T4 : Celebrus Enhances Effectiveness of Digital Advertising with New Custom Au..
AQ
07/02D4T4 : Main Board Appointment
PU
06/26D4T4 : Publishes the Group's Audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for ..
PU
06/26D4T4 : Final results -year ended 31 March & Notice of AGM
PU
06/25D4T4 : Celebrus Cements Position in CDP Marketplace with Sponsorship of Customer..
AQ
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 23,0 M
EBIT 2019 5,60 M
Net income 2019 4,40 M
Finance 2019 14,7 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
P/E ratio 2020 13,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 68,8 M
Technical analysis trends D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Kear Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Anthony Simmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Geoffrey Boxall Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Carmel Elizabeth Elinor Warren Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Lloyd Dodkins Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC22.71%88
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.74%812 678
RED HAT16.15%24 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC81.52%18 548
SPLUNK INC30.05%15 235
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.43%15 104
