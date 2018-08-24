D4t4 : Transaction in Own Shares & TVR

'ALL ABOUT THE DATA' - 'SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX DATA PROBLEMS'

D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4) operates within the fast-growing data and analytics market. This market encompasses 'big data', artificial intelligence, machine learning and the business intelligence market; this market which has been estimated to be valued at U$150 billion by the global independent analyst International Data Corporation (IDC), with a projected growth of 11.9% annually until 2020 when the market is anticipated to be worth U$210 billion.

The business is focused on the finance and consumer sectors. The specific areas of focus for D4t4 are data and analytics related to the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of that data and the implementation of cost effective platforms to assist companies get real value from their data assets. Celebrus, our software product, is a customer data platform that is in a market, according to research by the Customer Data Platform Institute (CPDI), that is expected to grow from £300m in 2016 to £1bn in 2019.

We service clients in 21 countries.

Our people and intellectual property combine to create four core capabilities:

v Data capture software (Celebrus) and skills

v Data management facilities and skills

v Data analytics capabilities and solutions

v Data platforms that are on premise or in the cloud and combine hardware, software and services.

We are energetically focused on data platforms that enable clients who operate within the financial services, retail and consumer sectors to get the most from their data. From capture, through to management and analysis, we provide comprehensive products and services that drive value from our clients' information assets.

We are accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management and PCI Data Security Standard.

