Da Ming International : is rewarded as the best Flat Product Supplier by sta…

DA MING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Da Ming International : is rewarded as the best Flat Product Supplier by stainless steel association of Australia

10/11/2018 | 10:28am CEST

Recently, Da Ming is rewarded as the 2018 best flat product supplier by stainless steel association of Australia which breaks the history that China Taiwan's processing centers dominate the medal.

The annual ASSDA meeting was held by the Australian Stainless Steel Association and ended on October 4th and hundreds of local stainless steel processing centers, suppliers and end users attended the meeting. During the meeting, the participants voted in public on the quality and price of the products and service of major suppliers. Relying on one-stop solution services, Da Ming is finally selected as the 2018 best flat product supplier.

Currently, Da Ming shares 15% of Australia's flat product market, while this honor has strengthened Da Ming's confidence in the development of the Australian market, and also greatly enhanced the international influence of DMSSC, which lays a good foundation for the development of the deep processing business in this market.

Disclaimer

Da Ming International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:27:05 UTC
Chart DA MING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Da Ming International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Hong Jiang Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ke Ming Zhou Chairman
Man Fai Leung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xiao Ping Zou Vice Chairman
Wa Pang Cheuk Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DA MING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-10.00%427
ARCELORMITTAL-8.69%30 528
POSCO--.--%20 902
NUCOR-4.00%20 151
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-20.91%19 751
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 328
