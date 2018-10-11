Da Ming International : is rewarded as the best Flat Product Supplier by sta…

Recently, Da Ming is rewarded as the 2018 best flat product supplier by stainless steel association of Australia which breaks the history that China Taiwan's processing centers dominate the medal.

The annual ASSDA meeting was held by the Australian Stainless Steel Association and ended on October 4th and hundreds of local stainless steel processing centers, suppliers and end users attended the meeting. During the meeting, the participants voted in public on the quality and price of the products and service of major suppliers. Relying on one-stop solution services, Da Ming is finally selected as the 2018 best flat product supplier.

Currently, Da Ming shares 15% of Australia's flat product market, while this honor has strengthened Da Ming's confidence in the development of the Australian market, and also greatly enhanced the international influence of DMSSC, which lays a good foundation for the development of the deep processing business in this market.