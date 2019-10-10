Log in
Da Yu Financial Holdings Ltd    1073   KYG2106H1048

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

(1073)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/09
0.5 HKD   0.00%
05:41aDA YU FINANCIAL : Change of Financial Year End Date
PU
News 
News

Da Yu Financial : Change of Financial Year End Date

10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

大禹金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1073)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

Reference is made to the public offer prospectus of Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", which was formerly known as China Agrotech Holdings Limited) dated 28th June, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company resolved that the financial year end date of the Company be changed from 30th June to 31st December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31st December, 2019.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

Further to the disclosure in the Prospectus, the operations of the Company and its subsidiary (the "Current Group") are principally carried out through its operating subsidiary, Yu Ming Investment Management Limited, which is situate in Hong Kong, and adopts 31st December as its financial year end date.

In order to align the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal operating subsidiary, the Board has resolved to change the financial year end date of the Company from 30th June to 31st December. The Board considers such change could facilitate the preparation and updating of the consolidated financial statements and is for the benefit of the overall financial reporting of the Current Group.

The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact on the financial position and operations of the Current Group as a result of the change in the financial year end date of the Company, and there is no other significant matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

1

SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL REPORTING PERIODS

Following the change of the financial year end date of the Company, the Company will announce and publish its financial results and financial reports for the respective reporting periods as follows:

Latest date for

Latest date for the

Financial period covered

results

despatch of

announcement

financial reports

Final results

Audited final results for the six months

31st March, 2020

30th April, 2020

ending 31st December, 2019#

Interim results

Unaudited interim results for the six

31st August, 2020

30th September,

months ending 30th June, 2020

2020

  • The final results for a shorter period of 6 months ending 31st December, 2019 instead of 12 months ending 31st December, 2019 as a result of the change in financial year end is permitted under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

By order of the Board

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lee Wa Lun, Warren

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 10th October, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Lee Wa Lun, Warren (Managing Director), Mr. Lam Chi Shing and Ms. Li Ming, the Non-Executive Director is Mr. Li Chi Kong (Chairman) and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Suen Chi Wai and Mr. Sum Wai Kei, Wilfred.

2

Disclaimer

China Agrotech Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
