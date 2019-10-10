Da Yu Financial : Change of Financial Year End Date

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

大禹金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1073)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

Reference is made to the public offer prospectus of Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", which was formerly known as China Agrotech Holdings Limited) dated 28th June, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company resolved that the financial year end date of the Company be changed from 30th June to 31st December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31st December, 2019.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

Further to the disclosure in the Prospectus, the operations of the Company and its subsidiary (the "Current Group") are principally carried out through its operating subsidiary, Yu Ming Investment Management Limited, which is situate in Hong Kong, and adopts 31st December as its financial year end date.

In order to align the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal operating subsidiary, the Board has resolved to change the financial year end date of the Company from 30th June to 31st December. The Board considers such change could facilitate the preparation and updating of the consolidated financial statements and is for the benefit of the overall financial reporting of the Current Group.

The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact on the financial position and operations of the Current Group as a result of the change in the financial year end date of the Company, and there is no other significant matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

