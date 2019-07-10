Dabur India : takes Chunavi Dangal to Kumbh

People can cast vote to choose their favorite ''Mukhya Flavor Mantri 2019''

Meerut, 10th June, 2019: India's leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India ltd today announced the launch of its unique consumer activation programme -- Chunavi Dangal, an election to identify the consumer's favourite flavour of Hajmola digestive tablets -- at the ongoing Nauchandi Mela in Meerut. Dabur has created a 'Chunavi Dangal Zone' at the mela grounds where the various Hajmola flavours are being sampled with the consumers, who are then asked to vote for their favorite flavor. The winning flavor will be elected 'Mukhya Flavour Mantri 2019'.

Speaking about the initiative, Dabur India Ltd Category Head-OTC Healthcare Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar said: 'We are highly excited at the launch of this initiative, which helps us reach out to our consumers with a unique election format activation. We have created a first-of-its-kind 'Matdaan Kendra' (Voting Zone) at Kumbh, where the visitors will get a chance to try out all the six variants of Hajmola. Each flavour is being depicted as a candidate for the election and they will try to woo voters with their individual manifesto.'

The Live voting, he said, shall be conducted through an actual ballot box and a Hajmola seal would be imprinted on the hand of each voters, taking the massive consumer engagement to an altogether different level. 'Nukkad Natak artists have also been engaged to interact with the visitors and spread awareness about the activation in the Mina Bazar area.'

The specially designed zone is converted into a polling booth where voters/visitors can cast their votes in favour of their favourite flavour. 'Each flavour will have its own election symbol and a manifesto to influence visitors and the Nukkad Natak artists will perform as a flavour mantri. The different Hajmola variants portrayed as candidates are: Imli Devi, Chatcola Singh, Regular Yadav, Anar Kali, Pudina Ram and Amrud Pandey. The results of the election will be announced at the end of each day,' Mr. Parihar said.

'This specially created engagement and activation zone will reinforce the strong bond that Hajmola has with fun, food and celebration. Hajmola, an iconic brand with a chatpata irresistible taste, has been adding chatpati masti in the daily lives of families across generations,' he added.

About Dabur India

Dabur India Limited is one of the leading FMCG companies in India. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for over 135 years, Dabur is today India's most trusted name and the world's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities - Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Réal for fruit-based drinks and Fem for fairness bleaches & skin care.

