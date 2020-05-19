South Korea State Think Tank Cuts 2020 Growth Outlook

Log in
05/19/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's state-run think tank has cut its 2020 growth outlooks for the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it expects the economy to pick up steam next year.

In a biannual outlook report released Wednesday, the Korea Development Institute forecast that South Korea's economy will expand 0.2% in 2020, slower than its November projection for 2.3% growth.

KDI expects the economy to grow 3.9% in 2021.

The pandemic may keep weighing on exports, private spending and investments for a while, though it is easing, KDI says.

KDI forecasts that consumer-price inflation will slow to 0.4% this year, down from its earlier estimate of 0.6%, before accelerating to 0.8% next year.

The inflation forecasts are still below the central bank's annual 2.0% target.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

