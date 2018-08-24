Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Daetwyler Holding AG    DAE   CH0030486770

DAETWYLER HOLDING AG (DAE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daetwyler : 24. August 2018, Datwyler gains foothold in South American automotive industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:47am CEST

24. August 2018

The takeover of Brazilian company BINS will improve access to South America's automo-tive industry for Datwyler's Sealing Solutions division. The company is thus closing a key geographical gap in its Automotive market segment and now has production plants in all its relevant markets.

With a strategically important acquisition in its Sealing Solutions division, Datwyler is securing improved access to the South American automotive supply industry, signing a contract to take over the Brazilian company BINS Indústria de Artefatos de Borracha Ltda on 23 August 2018. The deal is due to be concluded on 31 August 2018 subject to the fulfilment of the usual conditions for completion. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Many years' experience complete with in-house mould and die production and mixing facility
A family-owned company, BINS was set up in 1953 and boasts extensive experience in developing and manufacturing elastomer seals for the automotive industry. Like Datwyler, BINS also makes its own moulds and dies and runs its own mixing facility. Alongside its OEM activities, BINS operates in the spare parts business with imported commercial products and in the industrial segment with other seal components. BINS employs some 350 people and generates annual revenue of around CHF 20 million. Following the most recent recession in Brazil, it is back on course to achieve profitable growth. The current management team will be retained to ensure continuity in the company's further development. BINS's plant is located not far from Porto Alegre in the southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, one of Brazil's most important industrial centres.

Geographical expansion
With BINS, the company is closing a key geographical gap in its Automotive market segment and now has its own production plants in all its relevant automotive markets. As a leading manufacturer of elastomer seals for the automotive industry, BINS is opening up the Brazilian automotive market - the sixth-largest in the world - to the Datwyler Group. Following the country's most recent recession, market observers are expecting a return to growth, including in carmaking. Datwyler will utilise BINS's distribution network to offer both carmakers in Brazil and existing customers in South America its full range of products, including O-rings and thermoplastic and silicone components.

Datwyler Group (www.datwyler.com)
 The Datwyler Group is a focused industrial supplier with leading positions in global and regional market segments. With its technological leadership and customised solutions, the Group delivers added value to customers in the markets served. Datwyler concentrates on markets that offer opportunities to create more value and sustain profitable growth. The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global market segments, such as the health care, automotive, civil engineering and consumer goods industries. The Technical Components division is one of Europe's foremost high-service distributors of maintenance, automation, electronic and ICT components and accessories. With a total of some 50 operating companies, sales in over 100 countries and more than 7'500 employees, the Datwyler Group generates annual revenue of some CHF 1'300 million. The Group has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986 (security number 3048677).

Download this media release as PDF-file

Download photo Bins production plant Brazil

Enquiries: Guido Unternährer, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 41 875 19 00

Photos (in print quality): http://www.datwyler.com/en/media/image-library/

Financial Calendar:
Annual Press Conference and Analyst Conference 8 February 2019
Annual General Meeting 12 March 2019
Interim Report 2019 13 August 2019

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAETWYLER HOLDING AG
06:47aDAETWYLER : 24. August 2018, Datwyler gains foothold in South American automotiv..
PU
08/10DAETWYLER : 10. August 2018, Datwyler grows revenue and improves margins
PU
05/23DAETWYLER : 23. May 2018, Datwyler sustainability report complies with latest GR..
PU
05/03DAETWYLER : 03. May 2018, Datwyler places bond issue worth CHF 150 million
PU
03/08DAETWYLER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06DAETWYLER : 06. February 2018, Datwyler enjoys profitable growth and sharpens st..
PU
02/01DAETWYLER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/22DAETWYLER : 22. January 2018, Datwyler begins the new year in robust shape
PU
2017DAETWYLER : 13. October 2017, Claude R. Cornaz nominated for Datwyler’s Bo..
PU
2017DAETWYLER : 11. August 2017, Increased revenue and operating profit for Datwyler
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 385 M
EBIT 2018 185 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Finance 2018 140 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 21,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 2 215 M
Chart DAETWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daetwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAETWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 212  CHF
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Reto Welte Chief Financial Officer
Neil Harrison Head-Technical Components Division
Hanspeter Fässler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAETWYLER HOLDING AG-6.69%2 191
BRIDGESTONE CORP-23.78%28 323
MICHELIN-14.43%22 351
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD29.28%11 742
PIRELLI & CO.0.00%8 709
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-27.02%5 857
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.