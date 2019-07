By Kwanwoo Jun



Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (047040.SE) has secured a KRW323.2 billion ($279.5 million) housing contract from a local developer in Seoul.

The contract involves the construction of a 33-story apartment to be completed in three years.

The stock is up 1.4% at KRW5010, outperforming the broader market's 0.1% gain.

