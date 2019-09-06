Log in
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING

(042660)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering : Trade Tensions Cloud Shipyard Merger

By Costas Paris

South Korean officials are concerned that Seoul's increasingly strained trade relations with Japan could derail the country's planned megamerger of the country's two big shipbuilders.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. plans to seek antitrust approvals from Japan, China, Singapore and the European Union to combine operations with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The merger would create the world's biggest shipyard, with control over some 20% of the global market, and would compete with yards in those countries for new ship orders worth billions of dollars.

If any of those regulators turn down the approval request, the merger could be canceled.

"None of the approvals are certain, but the one from the Japanese government is especially tricky," one person involved in the process said. "Trade relations between Seoul and Tokyo are quite tense and it's not the best time to ask Japan on such matters."

Japan and South Korea have been locked in an escalating trade dispute taking in major businesses in both countries since South Korea's supreme court last year ordered Japanese companies to pay damages for forced labor of Koreans during World War II.

The tension intensified in July after Tokyo imposed export controls of three materials crucial to Korea's manufacturing of semiconductors and display screens for electronic devices. In August, Tokyo removed Seoul from a list of trusted trade partners with preferential status, while South Korea withdrew from a regional military intelligence-sharing agreement that includes Japan.

A Japanese official involved in the matter said members of Japan's Fair Trade Commission, which will review the merger application, believe the tie-up would make it more difficult for local yards to compete.

"There is no foregone conclusion, but some regulators feel it's too big of a market share," the official said. "There is a lot of skepticism on this."

Japanese regulators do not comment on requests before reaching a conclusion.

Shipbuilding is recovering from a maritime-sector downturn that sent new orders plummeting as operators in the container, tanker and dry-bulk vessel sectors scaled down their fleets.

The business is a vital part of the economies in Asian countries such as South Korea and China, employing hundreds of thousands of people. Seoul and Beijing have repeatedly bailed out or subsidized yards that have suffered steep financial losses over a multiyear shipping slump.

Chinese state-owned operations are undertaking their own consolidation, and Hyundai Heavy agreed in June to buy DSME in a $1.6 billion deal with Korea Development Bank, DSME's controlling shareholder.

"The merger is for survival," HHI Chief Executive Ka Sam-Hyun said. "Korean yards have stayed alive for too long on state support and nobody wants more bailouts."

Japan is the world's third-largest shipbuilding country after China and South Korea. Its yards are at the forefront of designing a new generation of vessels that would run on batteries or biofuels as the shipping industry moves to comply with stricter pollution regulations.

"There is still opposition from within the yards with workers fearing job losses and benefit cuts, but the main hurdle is regulatory approvals from abroad and especially from Japan. If they say no, it could all come crumbling down," a senior Korean maritime executive said.

Write to Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 8 178 B
EBIT 2019 494 B
Net income 2019 389 B
Debt 2019 1 930 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,81x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 372x
EV / Sales2020 411x
Capitalization 3 044 B
Chart DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING
Duration : Period :
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30 790,91  KRW
Last Close Price 28 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Leep Jung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Youl-Jung Kim Director, Vice President & Head-Finance
Young-Bok Choi MD & Head-Industrial Technology Research
Wook-Sung Cho Director, Vice President & Head-Management
Young-Gi Jeong Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING2 541
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 632
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 89.26%4 701
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 916
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD108.26%2 812
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-22.40%2 663
