DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING

DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING

(A042660)
  Report
News 
News

Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders

06/02/2020 | 09:34am EDT

South Korea's ailing shipbuilders have been thrown a lifeline in an increasingly tough market with a $19 billion order from Qatar Petroleum (QP)[QATPE.UL] for liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships, analysts said on Tuesday.

Qatar's state-run LNG producer signed agreements with South Korea's "Big 3" shipyards on Monday to secure more than 100 ships through 2027, in the largest-ever single LNG vessel order.

With a steep market downturn on the horizon, the orders had come at the right time for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd, analysts said.

"They would have been worrying about their own survival next year if they didn't win this Qatar deal," said Lee Dong-heon, an analyst at Daishin Securities, who estimated the trio would now have an order backlog stretching a year-and-a-half.

Shares in the three shipbuilders rallied over 20% on Tuesday.

"This is the largest single LNG vessel order in history. We have never seen so many LNG vessels ordered in the same year, let alone by a single buyer," said Saul Kavonic, analyst from Credit Suisse.

The industry has been suffering from a prolonged shipbuilding slump that has led to massive losses, job cuts and a bailout from the government. Lee said market forecasts had indicated a 30% fall in orders this year from a year ago.

Park Moon-hyun, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Corp, said the deal could be a "opportunity for South Korean shipbuilders to overcome setbacks they have faced ... and focus on what they are good at."

QP did not announce breakdown orders for each company.

Samsung Heavy said it expects to sign deals starting this year through 2024 and expected a positive impact on orders by shipping companies who are considering LNG vessels. Both Hyundai Heavy and Daewoo Shipbuilding declined to comment.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jane Chung in Seoul; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 6.02% 9.298 Delayed Quote.-33.09%
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 9.86% 23950 End-of-day quote.-14.00%
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 2.53% 10150 End-of-day quote.-15.06%
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 1.18% 30100 End-of-day quote.-18.43%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.37% 14800 End-of-day quote.-17.32%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3.88% 281000 End-of-day quote.-16.86%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 2.04% 100000 End-of-day quote.-17.01%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 1.54% 92200 End-of-day quote.-27.11%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.99% 51200 End-of-day quote.-8.24%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. 3.43% 4980 End-of-day quote.-31.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 572 B 6,20 B 6,20 B
Net income 2020 270 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net Debt 2020 1 702 B 1,39 B 1,39 B
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 937 B 2 398 M 2 405 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 388x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19 227,27 KRW
Last Close Price 23 950,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Keun Lee Chief Executive Officer
Geun-Mo Lee Director, Vice President & Head-Finance
Wook-Sung Cho Director, Vice President & Head-Management
Young-Gi Jeong Independent Director
Sung-Bae Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-14.00%2 096
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-27.11%5 324
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-13.39%2 699
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-31.50%2 456
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-33.60%1 152
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-24.86%1 127
