Dah Chong Hong : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting and Notice of General Meeting)
0
12/01/2019 | 08:03pm EST
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號: 01828)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
2 December 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholders (Note) ,
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting* and Notice of General Meeting▲) (the "Current Corporate
Communication")
Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication is available on the Company's website at www.dch.com.hkand is also available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the link "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Announcement and Circulars".
If you would like to receive the Company's Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong).
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will be expressly indicating that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Yours faithfully
For and on behalf of
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited
Kam Yiu Sai, Florence
Company Secretary
Note:
This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the
Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that
such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and
the Request Form on the reverse side.
Court meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.
General meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.
Corporate Communications refer to interim/annual reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
8/F., DCH Building, 20 Kai Cheung Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong
香港九龍灣啟祥道20 號大昌行集團大廈8 樓
Tel 電話：(852) 2768 3388 Fax 傳真：(852) 2796 8838
Website 網站：www.dch.com.hk
Name(s) and address of Non-registered Shareholder(s):
非登記股東之姓名及地址：
REQUEST FORM 申請表格
To: Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")
致：
大昌行集團有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 01828)
（ 股份代號：01828）
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
經卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交
Level 54, Hopewell Centre,
香港皇后大道東183 號
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
合和中心54 樓
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取本次公司通訊（定義見本表格背面）及所有日後公司通訊# 之印刷本： (Please markXinONLY ONEof the following boxes. 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號。)
僅收取英文印刷本；或
in printed form in Chinese only; OR
僅收取中文印刷本；或
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。in printed form in English only; OR
Contact Telephone Number 聯絡電話
Signature 簽名
Date 日期
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left corner in this Request Form if you download this form from the website.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本申請表格，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
本申請表格是由本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有 限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收取公司通訊）填寫的。
Any form with more than one box marked X, with no box marked X, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to all the future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or when you cease to have shareholdings in the Company.
上述指示將適用於發送予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司另外之安排 或當 閣下不再持有本公司之股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上之額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communications refer to interim/annual reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
公司通訊指本公司之中期報告╱年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communications. Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及╱或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及╱或更正
閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下途徑以書面方
式提出：
By mail to:
Privacy Compliance Officer
郵寄： 香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓
Tricor Investor Services Limited
卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
私隱條例事務主任
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope
Tricor Investor Services Limited
in order to return this Request Form to us.
卓佳證券登記有限公司
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
