Dah Chong Hong : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting and Notice of General Meeting)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 01828)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

2 December 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (Note) ,

Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting* and Notice of General Meeting ▲ ) (the "Current Corporate

Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication is available on the Company's website at www.dch.com.hkand is also available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the link "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Announcement and Circulars".

If you would like to receive the Company's Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong).

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will be expressly indicating that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited

Kam Yiu Sai, Florence

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Court meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.

General meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.

Corporate Communications refer to interim/annual reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).

各位非登記股東（ 附註）：

大昌行集團有限公司（「本公司」）

計劃文件（包括法院會議 * 通告及股東大會 ▲ 通告）（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

謹 通 知 閣 下 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.dch.com.hk) 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」之連結，再選擇「公佈及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下填妥及簽署在本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格下面之郵寄標籤，然後把 申請表格寄回（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港 皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊# 之 印刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

閣下如有任何與本函內容有關之疑問，請致電股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾 假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正。

代表

大昌行集團有限公司

公司秘書

甘瑤斯

謹啟

2019 年12 月2 日

附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函及背面之申請表格。

本公司之法院會議將於 2019 年 12 月 19 日（星期四）上午 10 時 30 分假座香港金鐘道 88 號太古廣場香港 JW 萬豪酒店 3 樓 1-5 號 JW 萬豪宴會廳舉行。

年 月 日（星期四）上午 時 分假座香港金鐘道 號太古廣場香港 萬豪酒店 樓 號 萬豪宴會廳舉行。 本公司之股東大會將於 2019 年 12 月 19 日（星期四）上午 10 時 45 分假座香港金鐘道 88 號太古廣場香港 JW 萬豪酒店 3 樓 1-5 號 JW 萬豪宴會廳舉行。