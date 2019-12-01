Log in
Dah Chong Hong : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting and Notice of General Meeting)

0
12/01/2019 | 08:03pm EST

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 01828)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

2 December 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (Note) ,

Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Scheme Document (including Notice of Court Meeting* and Notice of General Meeting) (the "Current Corporate
    Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication is available on the Company's website at www.dch.com.hkand is also available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the link "Investors" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Announcement and Circulars".

If you would like to receive the Company's Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong).

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will be expressly indicating that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited

Kam Yiu Sai, Florence

Company Secretary

Note:

This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the

Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that

such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and

the Request Form on the reverse side.

  • Court meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.
  • General meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Salon 1-5 of JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.
  • Corporate Communications refer to interim/annual reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).

各位非登記股東（ 附註）

大昌行集團有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 計劃文件（包括法院會議* 通告及股東大會 通告）（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

謹 通 知 閣 下 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.dch.com.hk) 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。 閣下可在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」之連結，再選擇「公佈及通函」閱覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下填妥及簽署在本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格下面之郵寄標籤，然後把 申請表格寄回（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港 皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊# 之 印刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

閣下如有任何與本函內容有關之疑問，請致電股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾 假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正。

代表

大昌行集團有限公司

公司秘書

甘瑤斯

謹啟

2019 12 2

附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函及背面之申請表格。

  • 本公司之法院會議將於20191219 日（星期四）上午1030 分假座香港金鐘道88 號太古廣場香港JW 萬豪酒店31-5JW 萬豪宴會廳舉行。
  • 本公司之股東大會將於20191219 日（星期四）上午1045 分假座香港金鐘道88 號太古廣場香港JW 萬豪酒店31-5JW 萬豪宴會廳舉行。
  • 公司通訊指本公司之中期報告年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。

8/F., DCH Building, 20 Kai Cheung Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong

香港九龍灣啟祥道20 號大昌行集團大廈8

Tel 電話：(852) 2768 3388 Fax 傳真：(852) 2796 8838

Website 網站：www.dch.com.hk

Name(s) and address of Non-registered Shareholder(s):

非登記股東之姓名及地址：

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

大昌行集團有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 01828)

（ 股份代號：01828

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

經卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:

本人我們希望以下列方式收取本次公司通訊（定義見本表格背面）及所有日後公司通訊# 之印刷本： (Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes. 請從下列選擇中，在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號。)

  • 僅收取英文印刷本；或
    in printed form in Chinese only; OR
  • 僅收取中文印刷本；或
    in printed form in both English and Chinese.
  • 同時收取英文及中文印刷本。in printed form in English only; OR

Contact Telephone Number 聯絡電話

Signature 簽名

Date 日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left corner in this Request Form if you download this form from the website.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本申請表格，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
    本申請表格是由本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有 限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收取公司通訊）填寫的。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked X, with no box marked X, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all the future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or when you cease to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上述指示將適用於發送予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司另外之安排 或當 閣下不再持有本公司之股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上之額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications refer to interim/annual reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
    公司通訊指本公司之中期報告年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、 郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communications. Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣 下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份過戶登記處及或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令 或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及或更正

閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下途徑以書面方

式提出：

By mail to:

Privacy Compliance Officer

郵寄： 香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

私隱條例事務主任

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

Tricor Investor Services Limited

in order to return this Request Form to us.

卓佳證券登記有限公司

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

DCH - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:02:05 UTC
