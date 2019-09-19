Dah Sing Banking : Bank New Breakthrough in Digital Onboarding Services

Press Release - For Immediate Release

Dah Sing Bank New Breakthrough in Digital Onboarding Services

"No Show, No Documentation" Straight-Through Loan e-Application

Flash Loan Disbursement Within 15 Minutes

(Hong Kong, 19 September 2019) - Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announced a breakthrough in its digital onboarding services. Leveraging on artificial intelligence and big data analytics, Dah Sing Bank becomes the first Hong Kong bank to enable straight-through digital loan application where customers no longer need to provide income and address proof, and don't even have to visit its branches in person to complete the loan drawdown process. Upon successful application, cash may be disbursed as quickly as 15 minutes via the Faster Payment System (FPS) and directly into the customer's designated bank account to meet immediate liquidity needs.

This "flash" digital loan application service is the latest offering on the Bank's Express Money lending platform. Using the e-Express loan application service on the Bank's mobile app, customers need only upload his/her Hong Kong identity card, take selfies and input some simple personal information, and the artificial intelligence system will leverage big data analytics to instantly review, authenticate and assess the customer's application and repayment ability, and to immediately determine and approve the loan amount. From now on until 15 October 2019, a "flash" offer of one-month instalment rebate up to HK$2,000 will be offered to the first 500 new customers who apply for Express Money with a minimum of 48-month repayment tenor through the Dah Sing Bank Mobile App, and who successfully draw down the loan.

Commenting on the new service, Mr. Mickey Tang, Dah Sing Bank's General Manager and Head of Banking Products Department, said, "Dah Sing Bank is excited with this new milestone in our digital onboarding services. Customers' needs and experience are always our Bank's first priority. This brand new service is designed with a younger, tech-savvy customer base in mind, and is aimed at delivering a simple, fast and efficient loan service to suit their self-dependent lifestyles, and to give more flexibility to suit the busy lifestyles of Hong Kong people. Customers can now enjoy the one-stop convenience of e-Express loan application service with instant solutions to address their urgent funding needs."

The Bank has been upgrading the digital capabilities on its Express Money personal lending platform in the past year to complement its strengths in offering competitive rates and loan sizes, flexible tenors, attractive rebates, documentation flexibility. The launch of its e-Express loan application service met with strong