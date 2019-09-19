Dah Sing Banking : Bank New Breakthrough in Digital Onboarding Services

Press Release - For Immediate Release
Dah Sing Bank New Breakthrough in Digital Onboarding Services
"No Show, No Documentation" Straight-Through Loan e-Application
Flash Loan Disbursement Within 15 Minutes
(Hong Kong, 19 September 2019) - Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announced a breakthrough in its digital onboarding services. Leveraging on artificial intelligence and big data analytics, Dah Sing Bank becomes the first Hong Kong bank to enable straight-through digital loan application where customers no longer need to provide income and address proof, and don't even have to visit its branches in person to complete the loan drawdown process. Upon successful application, cash may be disbursed as quickly as 15 minutes via the Faster Payment System (FPS) and directly into the customer's designated bank account to meet immediate liquidity needs.
This "flash" digital loan application service is the latest offering on the Bank's Express Money lending platform. Using the e-Express loan application service on the Bank's mobile app, customers need only upload his/her Hong Kong identity card, take selfies and input some simple personal information, and the artificial intelligence system will leverage big data analytics to instantly review, authenticate and assess the customer's application and repayment ability, and to immediately determine and approve the loan amount. From now on until 15 October 2019, a "flash" offer of one-month instalment rebate up to HK$2,000 will be offered to the first 500 new customers who apply for Express Money with a minimum of 48-month repayment tenor through the Dah Sing Bank Mobile App, and who successfully draw down the loan.
Commenting on the new service, Mr. Mickey Tang, Dah Sing Bank's General Manager and Head of Banking Products Department, said, "Dah Sing Bank is excited with this new milestone in our digital onboarding services. Customers' needs and experience are always our Bank's first priority. This brand new service is designed with a younger, tech-savvy customer base in mind, and is aimed at delivering a simple, fast and efficient loan service to suit their self-dependent lifestyles, and to give more flexibility to suit the busy lifestyles of Hong Kong people. Customers can now enjoy the one-stop convenience of e-Express loan application service with instant solutions to address their urgent funding needs."
The Bank has been upgrading the digital capabilities on its Express Money personal lending platform in the past year to complement its strengths in offering competitive rates and loan sizes, flexible tenors, attractive rebates, documentation flexibility. The launch of its e-Express loan application service met with strong
|
I Dah Sing Bank, Limited I
|
Page 1 of 3
customer demand last year, contributing to a double-digit percentage year-on-year increment in total number of loan applications last year. Its current new value-added service with the waiver of supporting documents and instant loan disbursement through FPS aims to further enhance its customer journey.
"Dah Sing Bank has always been progressive in our personal loan business. Our range of products such as Express Money, Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan and e-Cash are well-recognised for meeting the needs of various customer segments. From the development of our e-Express loan application to the launch of our fully virtual loan application today, our objective is to cater to changing market developments as well as evolving consumer behaviours and wealth management needs. In addition to providing value-added services to existing customers, this has also helped us drive customer acquisition and grow our personal loan business," Mr. Tang added.
In future, as an active participant in the development of smart banking in Hong Kong, the Bank will continue to expand its digital banking capabilities by leveraging advances in financial technology. Meanwhile, the Bank will leverage its various touchpoints and its branch network to meet the financial needs of its customers, and to adhere to its customer-centric approach in delivering personalised services.
###
In photo: Dah Sing Bank today announced new breakthrough in digital onboarding services - "No show, No Documentation" straight-through loan e-Application, flash loan disbursement within 15 minutes. Mr. Mickey Tang, the General Manager and Head of Banking Products Department of the bank, unveiled details of the new service at a press conference today.
|
I Dah Sing Bank, Limited I
|
Page 2 of 3
About Dah Sing Bank
Dah Sing Bank, Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking, with 45 branches operating throughout Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.
In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Commercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%.
|
I Dah Sing Bank, Limited I
|
Page 3 of 3
Disclaimer
Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 12:06:08 UTC