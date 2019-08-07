Dah Sing Banking : Bank Resumes Normal Operations at North Point and Fortress Hill Branches

For immediate release

Dah Sing Bank Resumes Normal Operations at

North Point and Fortress Hill Branches

(Hong Kong, 7 August 2019) Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") announces that the services of North Point Branch and Fortress Hill Branch will resume normal operations at 9:00am today.

If customers have any queries, please contact our Customer Service Hotline at 2828 8000.

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited is the wholly owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking, with 45 branches operating throughout Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%.