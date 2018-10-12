Dah Sing Banking : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites

Press Release (Immediate Release)

12 October 2018

Dah Sing Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites

Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("DSB") would like to alert its customers to a suspicious fraudulent website with the internet domain name hxxp://ktassa.work/inj/hk_com.MobileTreeApp.php.

The website is NOT authorised by DSB.

DSB would like to advise that the said website has no affiliation or connection whatsoever with DSB and/or the Dah Sing Financial Group, nor any of its subsidiaries. DSB does not accept any responsibility for the website or the content thereof. DSB would like to stress that the operation of DSB's official website and relevant online services is normal.

DSB would like to recommend customers to take the following precautionary actions to ensure they are connected to a valid DSB website:

 The official website of DSB iswww.dahsing.com. Customers should access their e-Banking accounts by keying in the website addresses at the address bar of the browser, or bookmark the genuine website and use that function to access their DSB e-Banking accounts.

 Logging in to DSB's e-Banking service via Security Authentication can provide customers with extra protection in online transactions and minimise the risk of any unauthorised use of your DSB e-Banking account.

DSB has reported the case to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Any customers who have provided their personal information to the said fraudulent website or have conducted any financial transactions through that website should promptly call DSB e-Banking Security Incident Hotline on 3101 3111.

Media Enquiries :

Head of Group Communications & PR Ms Maria Wong

Tel：2507 8573

Email:mariawong@dahsing.com

