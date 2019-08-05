Log in
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(2356)
Dah Sing Banking : Bank Temporarily Closes Shatin and Tin Shui Wai Branch

08/05/2019 | 04:50am EDT

For immediate release

Dah Sing Bank Temporarily Closes

Shatin and Tin Shui Wai Branch

(Hong Kong, 5 August 2019) -- Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") announces that our Shatin and Tin Shui Wai branches have been temporarily closed until further notice. Customers are advised to use the Bank's phone banking, online banking or mobile banking services on account-related matters, or visit any of our other branches for assistance. We apologise for any inconveniences caused.

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited is the wholly owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking, with 45 branches operating throughout Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:49:04 UTC
